WHOA! Jim Acosta's Horrible, Terrible, No-Good, Very BAD Year Is About to Get Even WORSE and LOL

We've spent many hours writing about Jim Acosta and his bizarre hatred and obsession with Donald Trump. Honestly, when Trump won this editor went into the photo library to make sure we had enough pics of Acosta because with Trump's win there is the assumption that Acosta will be a royal pain in the backside while making himself the story for the next four years.

But sounds like that won't actually be the case.

CNN has made a change:

Now we know why Acosta delivered his little self-righteous Resistance 2.0 rant yesterday.



Parting shot before getting banished to the graveyard shift at CNN.



😂 https://t.co/Y4tGhoCoNL pic.twitter.com/CrAN7y30M4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 17, 2025

We almost feel sorry for the guy.

Almost.

From the New York Post:

CNN is apparently plotting to exile star anchor Jim Acosta — a longtime antagonist of President-elect Donald Trump — to the “Siberia of television news” in a bid to “throw a bone” to the incoming commander-in-chief, according to a former colleague. The network’s boss, Mark Thompson, this week called in Acosta to propose shifting his show, “CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta,” from 10 a.m. to the graveyard midnight slot, ex-CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy reported in his Status News newsletter. “The move would effectively exile Acosta to the Siberia of television news,” Darcy wrote.

Siberia.

Yikes, that doesn't sound good. To be fair, Acosta really has earned this though.

I think the media knows the constant Trump fear mongering isn't going to work this time like it did last. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 17, 2025

Poor crybaby Acosta! 😆 — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) January 17, 2025

Lol Jim Acosta is such a tool. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 17, 2025

A Siberian tool AT THAT.

The "free press" shackled themselves to the Democrats during the Clinton administration and have not let themselves out, so I have no idea what this clown is talking about. pic.twitter.com/YlbiAaaxRK — Boo (@IzaBooboo) January 17, 2025

The wins just keep on comin'.

