WHOA! Jim Acosta's Horrible, Terrible, No-Good, Very BAD Year Is About to Get Even WORSE and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on January 17, 2025
Meme

We've spent many hours writing about Jim Acosta and his bizarre hatred and obsession with Donald Trump. Honestly, when Trump won this editor went into the photo library to make sure we had enough pics of Acosta because with Trump's win there is the assumption that Acosta will be a royal pain in the backside while making himself the story for the next four years.

But sounds like that won't actually be the case.

CNN has made a change:

We almost feel sorry for the guy.

Almost.

From the New York Post:

CNN is apparently plotting to exile star anchor Jim Acosta — a longtime antagonist of President-elect Donald Trump — to the “Siberia of television news” in a bid to “throw a bone” to the incoming commander-in-chief, according to a former colleague.

The network’s boss, Mark Thompson, this week called in Acosta to propose shifting his show, “CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta,” from 10 a.m. to the graveyard midnight slot, ex-CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy reported in his Status News newsletter.

“The move would effectively exile Acosta to the Siberia of television news,” Darcy wrote.

Siberia.

Yikes, that doesn't sound good. To be fair, Acosta really has earned this though.

DAMN, That Was Quick! Mayorkas Gives Biden UP, Implies HE was the REAL Problem with the Border (Watch)
Sam J.
A Siberian tool AT THAT.

The wins just keep on comin'.

