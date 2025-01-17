'CAN'T Be Serious'! John Harwood Uses This Democrat to Prove Biden DOESN'T Suck and Wow, How PATHETIC

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on January 17, 2025
ImgFlip

Biden thinks history will be kinder to him than his current approval rating ... in other words, the old man was even more out of it on his way out the door. We suppose if some Biden fanboy like John Harwood writes Biden's history but even then, it's just really bad.

Getting kicked off the presidential ticket after losing a debate is pretty damn embarrassing.

Not sure how any historian could frame that in a good way.

That being said, Harwood gave it his all ... 

Harry Truman.

Really?

C'mon man.

And this is just a gross insult to Truman.

But it's DIFFERENT or something when Biden does it.

Seriously. HA HA HA HA HA

He decreed it as such!

What a dolt. Someone close to him really should intervene and at least try and keep him from embarrassing himself any further.

It's math. 

Fair.

We're not sure even Jen Rubin can match Harwood, he really a hack's hack.

