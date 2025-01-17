'CAN'T Be Serious'! John Harwood Uses This Democrat to Prove Biden DOESN'T Suck and Wow, How PATHETIC

Biden thinks history will be kinder to him than his current approval rating ... in other words, the old man was even more out of it on his way out the door. We suppose if some Biden fanboy like John Harwood writes Biden's history but even then, it's just really bad.

Getting kicked off the presidential ticket after losing a debate is pretty damn embarrassing.

Not sure how any historian could frame that in a good way.

President Biden signaled in his farewell address that "history's going to be kinder to him" than his current approval rating as he leaves office, @edokeefe says. pic.twitter.com/DmXuhOB0LN — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 16, 2025

That being said, Harwood gave it his all ...

Harry Truman left office at 32% approval



today, historians regularly rank him among America's 10 greatest presidents https://t.co/4Kfyxg2JzM — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 16, 2025

Harry Truman.

Really?

C'mon man.

Biden can't even remember Biden. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 17, 2025

And this is just a gross insult to Truman.

Bidens Net Worth 10 million dollars.. pic.twitter.com/31PFJ4QTJD — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) January 17, 2025

But it's DIFFERENT or something when Biden does it.

Biden literally claimed to have illegally amended the Constitution, today



gtfo loser — Pudge (@pudgenet) January 17, 2025

Seriously. HA HA HA HA HA

He decreed it as such!

What a dolt. Someone close to him really should intervene and at least try and keep him from embarrassing himself any further.

It's true. People just can't appreciate Biden's genius. Like Truman, if you have an abysmally low approval rating now it can only go up. Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/R077VcudII — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) January 17, 2025

It's math.

Fair.

your inherent ability to just be a complete liberal hack is only matched by jen rubin — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 17, 2025

We're not sure even Jen Rubin can match Harwood, he really a hack's hack.

