BREAKING: Jury Finds CNN LIABLE for Defamation Against Zachary Young and His Operations in Afghanistan

A jury has found CNN liable for defamation against Zachary Young for lying about his efforts to rescue people in Afghanistan. You'd think after what happened with Nick Sandmann these outlets would be more careful and yet, here we are.

Wonder how Jake Tapper is taking the news ...

JUST NOW: A jury has found CNN liable for defamation against Zachary Young for lying about his efforts to rescue people from Afghanistan. The jury has awarded Zachary Young $5 million in compensatory damages. The jury will next decide how much CNN must pay in punitive damages. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 17, 2025

So they've already awarded him $5 million in compensatory damages, but they will still have to pay more in punitive damages.

Gosh, what a bummer. Maybe they'll figure out it's not a great idea to defame people?

Just spitballing.

Jury finds CNN defamed Zachary Young with its false reporting on his operations in Afghanistan. Trial now moves to punitive damages phase. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 17, 2025

This is gonna be fun.

It's almost poetically fitting that eight years ago, CNN led a disinformation campaign to depict the incoming president as a Russian agent, and now, exactly eight years later, as that same president is on the brink of reassuming office, CNN has been found liable for defamation. — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) January 17, 2025

I can't wait to see @PeteHegseth lawsuit against Tim Caine for his defamatory post on X this week. — IvanV1 (@Ivanv1) January 17, 2025

Same bro, same.

We may have made a similar face.

Hell yes. Some justice — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) January 17, 2025

Finally.

