VIP
What Jim Acosta Said Yesterday vs. Today's Verdict About CNN Is Shot/Chaser GOLD
Try Not to Laugh at Lawyer's Argument Against CNN Having to Pay Punitive...
'CAN'T Be Serious'! John Harwood Uses This Democrat to Prove Biden DOESN'T...
Joe Concha Spots 'Perfect Encapsulation of Media Mindset' As Journos Gear Up for...
List of Who's NOT Attending Trump's Inauguration Says SO MUCH About Who Trump...
That's One Hell of a Forked Tongue: The Atlantic SUDDENLY Has a Problem...
BREAKING: Lame Duck Biden Attempts to Declare That the Equal Rights Amendment Is...
Donald Trump Is Ready to Chew Gum and Kick Butt (and He's All...
Yup, She BROKE Him! Adam Schiff Still CRYING to Nicolle Wallace About Pam...
NOW It Can Be Told! NY Times Reports What Chuck Schumer Knew About...
WHOA! Jim Acosta's Horrible, Terrible, No-Good, Very BAD Year Is About to Get...
DAMN, That Was Quick! Mayorkas Gives Biden UP, Implies HE was the REAL...
A Red Wave...in California?
Stephen Colbert Prepares His Audience Just in Case Trump Is Actually Hitler in...

BREAKING: Jury Finds CNN LIABLE for Defamation Against Zachary Young and His Operations in Afghanistan

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on January 17, 2025

A jury has found CNN liable for defamation against Zachary Young for lying about his efforts to rescue people in Afghanistan. You'd think after what happened with Nick Sandmann these outlets would be more careful and yet, here we are.

Advertisement

Wonder how Jake Tapper is taking the news ... 

So they've already awarded him $5 million in compensatory damages, but they will still have to pay more in punitive damages.

Gosh, what a bummer. Maybe they'll figure out it's not a great idea to defame people? 

Just spitballing.

This is gonna be fun.

Recommended

Try Not to Laugh at Lawyer's Argument Against CNN Having to Pay Punitive Damages in Defamation Suit
Doug P.
Advertisement

Same bro, same.

We may have made a similar face.

Finally.

===========================================================================

Related:

List of Who's NOT Attending Trump's Inauguration Says SO MUCH About Who Trump REALLY Beat in November

Yup, She BROKE Him! Adam Schiff Still CRYING to Nicolle Wallace About Pam Bondi and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

WHOA ... Has Trump OFFICIALLY Defeated Fake News? Because CNN's Change with Acosta SUUURE Sounds Like it

DAMN, That Was Quick! Mayorkas Gives Biden UP, Implies HE was the REAL Problem with the Border (Watch)

Dude. NO! Sen. Chris Murphy's Attempt to Look Like He HAS A PAIR by Dropping an F-Bomb Goes SUPER Limp

===========================================================================

Tags: AFGHANISTAN CNN DEFAMATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Try Not to Laugh at Lawyer's Argument Against CNN Having to Pay Punitive Damages in Defamation Suit
Doug P.
BREAKING: Lame Duck Biden Attempts to Declare That the Equal Rights Amendment Is Ratified
Aaron Walker
'CAN'T Be Serious'! John Harwood Uses This Democrat to Prove Biden DOESN'T Suck and Wow, How PATHETIC
Sam J.
List of Who's NOT Attending Trump's Inauguration Says SO MUCH About Who Trump REALLY Beat in November
Sam J.
That's One Hell of a Forked Tongue: The Atlantic SUDDENLY Has a Problem with Presidential Pardons
Grateful Calvin
Yup, She BROKE Him! Adam Schiff Still CRYING to Nicolle Wallace About Pam Bondi and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Try Not to Laugh at Lawyer's Argument Against CNN Having to Pay Punitive Damages in Defamation Suit Doug P.
Advertisement