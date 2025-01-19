Ya' Don't SAY! Leaked Confidential Doc Shows Anti-Trump People's March Is NOT a...
Doc Who BRAGS About Being 1st to Use 'COVID' Gets WAY More Than...
Wait, WHAT? REALLY?! LOL! SNL Makes SAVAGE Joke at Rachel Maddow's Expense PLUS...
Brit Hume Sets Biden (and Dems) Straight About His Equal Rights Amendment Ratification...
Bring Them Home: Israeli News Reporting First Transfer of Female Hostages to Red...
President Trump’s Day One: ‘Common Sense’ Begins with 100+ Signed Executive Orders
COVID-Era Biden Admin Group Photo Reminds Us Our Dark Democrat Dystopia Ends Monday
Sheriff Makes Deportation Case by Showing Illegal Alien Pics and Listing Their Crimes...
Tuxedoed Scott Jennings Tells Paul Begala Trump is Biden’s Legacy Then Heads to...
Weakly Reader: Cognitively-Declining Biden Used Teleprompters in Donors’ Homes
Into the March of Madness: Freaky Fray Fills Washington’s Streets… with a Few...
Trump Nominates Fighter Pilot Relieved for Questioning DEI to be U.S. Undersecretary of...
NBC News' Ken Dilanian Explains Why Merrick Garland Was 'Extremely Well Liked'
VIP
The 'Misinformation' Argument is Officially Dead, and the Equal Rights Amendment Killed It

Scott Jennings Points Out Americans are Ready to UNITE Behind Trump and CNN Harpies Can't DEAL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on January 19, 2025
meme

Democrats and the Left really really REALLY want to make any American who voted for Trump feel bad about his win, that somehow, someway we chose poorly and HA HA HA, we'll be sorry! Take for example, Trump's inauguration being moved indoors. For whatever reason they think this is SUPER MEAN and horrible even though the weather is supposed to be really awful PLUS, you know, two attempts on his life already.

Advertisement

And when that doesn't bother us, they point out how many Democrats (and even Republicans) are refusing to attend.

Again, we just don't care.

Scott Jennings nailed it plus reminded the audience who is looking for unity and peace, and who is NOT.

Watch:

Hint, he's right.

People are tired of the division, the hate, the fighting. People are tired of having a joke of a president with God only knows who pulling the strings. Americans are ready to live in AMERICA again, if that makes sense.

And the CNN harpies just can't deal.

How DARE Jennings push for unity and peace?! The nerve!

Heh.

Condescending is putting it nicely.

Recommended

Ya' Don't SAY! Leaked Confidential Doc Shows Anti-Trump People's March Is NOT a Grassroots Effort -Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

Hey, if they want to do Americans a favor and get TF out of the way so the man we elected can get to work fixing the mess the Democrats have made of our country over the past four years, more power to them.

Let's go.

===========================================================================

Related:

WHOA-LOL! SNL Finally Catches Up with the Rest of Us, Makes RUTHLESS Joke About Rachel Maddow (Watch)

Brit Hume Sets Biden (and Dems) Straight About His Equal Rights Amendment Ratification As Only HE Can

'CAN'T Be Serious'! John Harwood Uses This Democrat to Prove Biden DOESN'T Suck and Wow, How PATHETIC

BREAKING: Jury Finds CNN LIABLE for Defamation Against Zachary Young and His Operations in Afghanistan

List of Who's NOT Attending Trump's Inauguration Says SO MUCH About Who Trump REALLY Beat in November

===========================================================================

Tags: CNN INAUGURATION TRUMP SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ya' Don't SAY! Leaked Confidential Doc Shows Anti-Trump People's March Is NOT a Grassroots Effort -Thread
Sam J.
Wait, WHAT? REALLY?! LOL! SNL Makes SAVAGE Joke at Rachel Maddow's Expense PLUS Dig at Joy Reid (Watch)
Sam J.
Brit Hume Sets Biden (and Dems) Straight About His Equal Rights Amendment Ratification As Only HE Can
Sam J.
Doc Who BRAGS About Being 1st to Use 'COVID' Gets WAY More Than He Asked for With Dumb Vaccine Question
Sam J.
Tuxedoed Scott Jennings Tells Paul Begala Trump is Biden’s Legacy Then Heads to Inaugural Ball
Warren Squire
Trump Nominates Fighter Pilot Relieved for Questioning DEI to be U.S. Undersecretary of Air Force
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ya' Don't SAY! Leaked Confidential Doc Shows Anti-Trump People's March Is NOT a Grassroots Effort -Thread Sam J.
Advertisement