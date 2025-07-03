New Report: John Brennan Rushed the Russian Interference Intelligence Assessment

VIP
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on July 03, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

If you're as sick of hearing about Hakeem Jeffries as we are, here's some news from Wednesday that flew under the radar … of course, the legacy media ignored it. CIA Director John Ratcliffe on Wednesday released a "lessons learned" review of the procedures used in preparing an intelligence community assessment of Russian collusion in the 2016 election.

Shocker: then-CIA Director John Brennan dismissed concerns that the Steele dossier didn't meet intelligence collection standards and risked the agency's credibility.

Catherine Herridge sums it up:

Her post continues:

… meet intel collection standards + risked “credibility”

•Handling of dossier was highly irregular + limited analytic rigor

•Media leaks reinforced narrative "with high confidence" that Russia intervened to help candidate Trump 

Pg. 4

"...two senior leaders of the CIA mission center responsible for Russia—strongly opposed including the Dossier, asserting that it did not meet even the most basic tradecraft standards."

NOTE:  Basic Tradecraft Standards means established collection methods, techniques and operations.

Pg. 5

"Brennan showed a preference for narrative consistency over analytical soundness....Brennan ultimately formalized his position in writing, stating that “my bottom line is that I believe that the information warrants inclusion in the report."

Worth reading full 8 pages 👇

https://cia.gov/static/Tradecraft-Review-2016-ICA-on-Election-Interference-062625.pdf

And yet, instead of languishing in prison, Brennan appears regularly as a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

No, we're afraid not.

Yeah, we're afraid that's not going to happen. We'd be thrilled if it did, but we're not counting on it. They've evaded justice for this long.

Tags:

CIA JAMES COMEY JOHN RATCLIFFE RUSSIA

