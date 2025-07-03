New Report: John Brennan Rushed the Russian Interference Intelligence Assessment

If you're as sick of hearing about Hakeem Jeffries as we are, here's some news from Wednesday that flew under the radar … of course, the legacy media ignored it. CIA Director John Ratcliffe on Wednesday released a "lessons learned" review of the procedures used in preparing an intelligence community assessment of Russian collusion in the 2016 election.

Advertisement

Shocker: then-CIA Director John Brennan dismissed concerns that the Steele dossier didn't meet intelligence collection standards and risked the agency's credibility.

Catherine Herridge sums it up:

NEW: Report via @CIADirector Ratcliffe



•Concludes that in 2016 then CIA Director Brennan and others rushed the Russia election interference intelligence assessment

•Brennan dismissed high level warnings that the Clinton campaign opposition research the “Steele dossier” did not… pic.twitter.com/tNsIzUY42H — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) July 2, 2025

Her post continues:

… meet intel collection standards + risked “credibility” •Handling of dossier was highly irregular + limited analytic rigor •Media leaks reinforced narrative "with high confidence" that Russia intervened to help candidate Trump Pg. 4 "...two senior leaders of the CIA mission center responsible for Russia—strongly opposed including the Dossier, asserting that it did not meet even the most basic tradecraft standards." NOTE: Basic Tradecraft Standards means established collection methods, techniques and operations. Pg. 5 "Brennan showed a preference for narrative consistency over analytical soundness....Brennan ultimately formalized his position in writing, stating that “my bottom line is that I believe that the information warrants inclusion in the report." Worth reading full 8 pages 👇 https://cia.gov/static/Tradecraft-Review-2016-ICA-on-Election-Interference-062625.pdf

And yet, instead of languishing in prison, Brennan appears regularly as a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

All the world can now see the truth: Brennan, Clapper and Comey manipulated intelligence and silenced career professionals — all to get Trump. Thank you to the career @CIA officers who conducted this review and exposed the facts. https://t.co/S7Mxz6xA6P — CIA Director John Ratcliffe (@CIADirector) July 2, 2025

So many patriotic career intelligence professionals had to sit in silence while the three biggest snakes in the woodpile disrespected their organization, their country, and their sacred oaths.



Will these three traitors be brought to justice at long last? https://t.co/PO0T86IqtW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 3, 2025

No, we're afraid not.

This is going nowhere. — Jim Kayser (@bigracefan13) July 3, 2025

Where are the prosecutions? — StrongArm (@republicdfender) July 3, 2025

Jail. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 3, 2025

Brennan, Clapper, and Comey need to do prison time for treason. — Clay on X (@cdr16web) July 3, 2025

And my question is: when are the arrests? — Myers Alva (@tizintest) July 3, 2025

It's time for heads to roll. — Patriot Sammy (@PatriotSam9) July 3, 2025

If they wish to salvage any part of their reputation and show that America has a sense of renewal, then they have to be prosecuted. Fully, openly, transparently with complete accountability in jail time. — Michael Mandaville - Scholar Warrior Way (@MikeMandaville) July 3, 2025

Advertisement

Yeah, we're afraid that's not going to happen. We'd be thrilled if it did, but we're not counting on it. They've evaded justice for this long.

Do not sleep on this. Nobody should ignore.



This is long overdue. Our intelligence community has long had very serious problems that require rectification.



Definitely interested in seeing how this plays out.



Because our republic depends on it. https://t.co/70PtG6mVOo — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) July 2, 2025

***