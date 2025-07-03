SHARP AS A TACK, JACK! Biden Announces New Memoir With Rambling, Incoherent Remarks In San Diego

Good NEWS, everyone!

Joe Biden is BACK! He's tanned, rested, and ... you know, the thing!

We haven't heard much lately from the man who was allegedly the 46th President of the United States. This is likely because most of his days now consist of drooling into a cup for hours on end.

Advertisement

But last night, Biden burst (well, stumbled, anyway) back onto the scene with an announcement that he was writing a new memoir. We can only hope this time he doesn't leak classified information to his ghostwriter like he did with his last memoir.

Biden says he’s working on memoir and ‘getting calls’ from European leaders asking him to ‘get engaged’ post-presidency https://t.co/8oWoVMrk8H pic.twitter.com/oO393SaUqq — New York Post (@nypost) July 3, 2025

LOL. Sure. Biden is getting calls from European leaders the same way Colin Kaepernick is getting calls from NFL general managers.

Here are some more details from The New York Post:

Former President Joe Biden revealed Wednesday that he’s writing a memoir and has been fielding calls from world leaders urging him to “get engaged” since leaving the White House.



Biden, 82, was asked about his post-presidency activities during a Q&A session at the Society for Human Resource Management’s (SHRM) convention in San Diego, where he delivered a keynote speech.



'Well, you know … it sounds strange … the problem is there is not a lot of time,' Biden responded, in what would be a rambling, nearly 10-minute-long answer ... ... The former president claimed he’s still fielding calls from US allies. 'And I’m getting calls – I’m not going to go into them, I can’t – from a number of European leaders asking me to get engaged,' Biden said, before noting, 'I’m not, because things are different.' 'So, I’m doing that,' the former president said, as he began to think about what else he’s been up to since Jan. 20, promoting the moderator to interject, 'World peace? That’s nice to do in retirement.' The ex-president also claimed he’s been 'dealing with a lot of Democrat and Republican colleagues calling me … wanting to talk and bounce things off of me.'

Yeah, none of that is happening. Unless 'Doctor' Jill is handing him a Fisher-Price phone and telling him that François Mitterand or Ted Kennedy is on the line.

As for the 'rambling, 10-minute-long answer' referenced above, we've got that too, thanks to insufferable Biden simp Chris D. Jackson.

📺 And now, your moment of zen. Some Q&A with @JoeBiden from today's #SHRM25 conference in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/AGtN47aau9 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) July 2, 2025

Moment of Zen? More like moment of zombie.

That clip is 9 minutes long, and we don't want anyone to suffer through it all. Trust us when we say that it hit all the Biden lowlights. There were the meandering stories that went nowhere, awkward moments of silence, Beau made an appearance (because, of course, he did), and one of our all-time favorites, quiet mumbling followed by VERY LOUD SHOUTING!

We particularly enjoyed how the crowd couldn't understand a thing he said, but they obediently clapped like seals and laughed when Biden laughed at some joke that was happening in his head.

Someone help him with that pen. — Mirjana Hrgovcic (@TetaMiki2) July 3, 2025

Oh, right. We forgot that. Biden also tried to eat his pen at the beginning. That's just SO Joe.

If anyone is wondering why this wasn't covered more by the legacy media last night, that wasn't a mistake.

Biden, a former US President is almost completely ignored by national media outlets when he emerges for these things.



They didn't miss the story, they just want him gone. https://t.co/xZXnyxz0xd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 3, 2025

Advertisement

Thankfully, The New York Post never misses an opportunity to show how Biden's brain is basically tapioca. And Jackson is too dumb to understand that the video he shared only proved the point.

As for the 'calls' Biden allegedly is receiving, not one is buying that either.

These are the only "calls" he's getting these days. pic.twitter.com/fyL04hq0Ca — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) July 3, 2025

To Biden's credit, he did manage to exit his plane arriving in San Diego without falling on his face. But it took him about 10 minutes.

He’s received calls from Margaret Thatcher, Winston Churchill, Jacques Chirac, and Queen Elizabeth the Second. — Liekitisn’t (@liekitisnot) July 3, 2025

Generalissimo Francisco Franco has been desperately trying to reach him.

The phone calls from “European leaders” are coming from inside his house. pic.twitter.com/G5Oh4NK6rI — Robert D. Miranda (@bmiranda24) July 3, 2025

We hear that Jill does an outstanding Golda Meir impersonation.

“Just the other day Charles de Gaulle called me and said he believes that since I put an end to Corn Pop’s reign of terror I could do the same to Trump.” https://t.co/P0c4lO1ptu — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) July 3, 2025

What's amazing is that Biden thinks -- or, more accurately, someone told him to think -- that anyone is interested in a memoir about his disaster of a presidency.

Advertisement

“And having accomplished all of my goals in my first term, there was no need for a second… the end” https://t.co/Y3rjesrjJF pic.twitter.com/7M0oK4DBt0 — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) July 3, 2025

HAHAHAHA. There's always a Simpsons reference.

99% chance this is just him having a dementia episode. https://t.co/dnAOZVsHxA — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) July 3, 2025

Nope. We're not going to take that bet. If anything, that's a low estimate.

I don't think he has memory of the last 4 years to write a "memoir". https://t.co/tZxm0QK6Ry — Q Septem (@wa5ichu) July 3, 2025

Make no mistake. Biden is not writing this memoir. He's likely not even meeting with a ghostwriter.

Everything in the book will be dictated to the writer by his horrible wife. And possibly by Hunter.

If Biden were involved, it would be the shortest memoir in history.

Biden's memoir:

Chapter One: That thing.

"I was well I mean I you know that thing with the thing when we did the thing over at the place where we did the thing...anyway"

Chapter Two: Anyway

The End https://t.co/kMI45Tf8Hm — Яob (@robx_d) July 3, 2025

'You did great, Joe! You wrote all the pages!'

Jill. Just give it up already. You had your run. Now it’s over. https://t.co/6MikOrxTK0 — RyGuy 🤘🏻🇺🇸🤘🏻 (@rileyhein_) July 3, 2025

She can't give it up. She's just that evil.

But hey. At least we're grateful that Biden gave us proof of life last night. Well ... sort of.

Advertisement

Just barely, but yes.

According to whoever wrote down what Biden was supposed to say last night, his new memoir is scheduled to be completed by next March.

We can only hope that it's a (Corn) Pop-up book.