Adam Kinzinger's Snotty Commentary About 'Needing a Pardon' Comes Back to Haunt Him GLORIOUSLY (Watch)

Since Trump won reelection in November, we have seen Karma making the rounds and paying visits to a lot of terrible, horrible, no-good, really bad people, especially the corrupt toads on the J6 Committee.

Remember when Adam Kinzinger got on his high horse about how people who need pardons are guilty?

Huh.

Watch:

🚨Now-pardoned Adam Kinzinger said he didn’t want one two weeks ago:



“The second you take a pardon, it looks like you're guilty of something."pic.twitter.com/LVqqD7vAnZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 20, 2025

So is he saying he's guilty?

But wait, there's more:

HA HA HA HA HA

This guy just sucks. Seriously. Republicans don't want him, Democrats gerrymandered him out of a job, so now all he does is sit on CNN making a choad of himself or spend time trolling on X. What a sad ending to a sad career for a sad man.

Not to mention, getting a pardon from the worst president in history is a TERRIBLE look.

Have fun with that, Kinzinger.

So is Adam now admitting he is guilting of committing crimes? Because I’m pretty sure he said only the guilty accept pardons. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 20, 2025

Yup yup.

Nothing admits guilt quite like a preemptive pardon in the final hours of an administration. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) January 20, 2025

Yep. It seems like just yesterday, he said he wouldn't accept one. Kinzinger is a joke. — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) January 20, 2025

And not a funny one, either.

He's a joke in the worst sense of the word.

So Kinzinger admits his guilt. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 20, 2025

He does indeed.

We all knew anyway but it's good to get the admission from him as well.

