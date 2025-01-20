Better Lawyer Up, Sandy: Libs of TikTok Lights Up AOC for Her Deranged...
WATCH: Leftist Having a Totally Normal One, Posts HILARIOUS Video About 'Talking to...
'I Will Not Rest': Rand Paul Reacts to Biden's Preemptive Pardon of Anthony...
It’s Morning in America
FLASHBACK: Watch What Joe Biden Said About Preemptive Pardons in December 2020 Interview
'Evil INCARNATE' --> DAMNING Thread Sums Up the Biden/Harris Administration With 25 Infuri...
VIP
This Line in WH's Presidential Pardon Statement Maddeningly Sums Up the Biden Years
So ... GUILTY: Fauci Being Quick to Profess His INNOCENCE After Biden Pardons...
Turn It Down: Don Jr. Reminds Fauci He Doesn't HAVE to Accept Biden's...
'I Believe in the Rule of Law' Says Disgraced Outgoing POTUS Who Just...
Donald Trump Is Ready to Fight. So Are We.
'Presidential Powers As a Type of Performative Art': Turley WRECKS Biden's Preemptive Pard...
Vlad Got the Old Heisman: Donald Trump Jr. Says Zelensky BEGGED Three Times...
Cleaning House: Diplomats Leaving in Droves As Team Trump Demands State Department Resigna...

Adam Kinzinger's Snotty Commentary About 'Needing a Pardon' Comes Back to Haunt Him GLORIOUSLY (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Since Trump won reelection in November, we have seen Karma making the rounds and paying visits to a lot of terrible, horrible, no-good, really bad people, especially the corrupt toads on the J6 Committee.

Advertisement

Remember when Adam Kinzinger got on his high horse about how people who need pardons are guilty?

Huh.

Watch:

So is he saying he's guilty?

But wait, there's more:

HA HA HA HA HA

This guy just sucks. Seriously. Republicans don't want him, Democrats gerrymandered him out of a job, so now all he does is sit on CNN making a choad of himself or spend time trolling on X. What a sad ending to a sad career for a sad man.

Not to mention, getting a pardon from the worst president in history is a TERRIBLE look.

Have fun with that, Kinzinger.

Yup yup.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

And not a funny one, either.

He's a joke in the worst sense of the word.

He does indeed.

We all knew anyway but it's good to get the admission from him as well.

===========================================================================

Related:

'Evil INCARNATE' --> DAMNING Thread Sums Up the Biden/Harris Administration With 25 Infuriating Photos

So ... GUILTY: Fauci Being Quick to Profess His INNOCENCE After Biden Pardons Him ONLY Makes Things Worse

Federal Employee OPENLY Talking Trash About Trump TRIES Deleting Post BUUUUUT We Got It (Screenshot)

Jennifer Rubin's New 'Rag' The Contrarian Is As Funny As SHE IS and That's Not a Good Thing (Headlines)

IT'S ALL A PLOT! Chris Murphy Goes Full BLUE-ANON in Freak-Out Post About Trump, GenZ, and Big Tech

===========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Evil INCARNATE' --> DAMNING Thread Sums Up the Biden/Harris Administration With 25 Infuriating Photos
Sam J.
WATCH: Leftist Having a Totally Normal One, Posts HILARIOUS Video About 'Talking to a MAGA'
Laura W.
'I Will Not Rest': Rand Paul Reacts to Biden's Preemptive Pardon of Anthony Fauci
Amy
'Presidential Powers As a Type of Performative Art': Turley WRECKS Biden's Preemptive Pardons (THREAD)
Amy Curtis
So ... GUILTY: Fauci Being Quick to Profess His INNOCENCE After Biden Pardons Him ONLY Makes Things Worse
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement