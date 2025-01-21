OOPSIES! Lawyer Repping 8 Deep State Officials Losing Security Clearance Accidentally Prov...
Make It STOP! Kamala Hasn't Been Out of Office 24 Hours and ALREADY She's Embarrassing Herself (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on January 21, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Kamala Harris is back home in California doing what she does best ... making a fool of herself. So when she left the White House, did she lose her speech writer? Or was she writing her own speeches all along because ... woof. All the woof. Every bit of woof we can muster.

And lots a LOT of woof.

Here she is trying to pretend to care about the LA Fire Department and the community as a whole, we think? See if you can figure out what the Hell she's babbling about.

Watch:

The community is the community of communities.

Or something.

Just think, this broad could have been our president. *YIKES*

Who? Oh yeah, Doug Emhoff's wife.

Our bad.

Imagine having to listen to this every day.

Imagine this being our representation around the world.

Yeah. No. Hell no.

That she did.

Thank God.

An oldie but a goodie.

Or you know, a baddie. Whatever works.

===========================================================================

CALIFORNIA FIRE KAMALA HARRIS

