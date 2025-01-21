Make It STOP! Kamala Hasn't Been Out of Office 24 Hours and ALREADY She's Embarrassing Herself (Watch)

Kamala Harris is back home in California doing what she does best ... making a fool of herself. So when she left the White House, did she lose her speech writer? Or was she writing her own speeches all along because ... woof. All the woof. Every bit of woof we can muster.

And lots a LOT of woof.

Here she is trying to pretend to care about the LA Fire Department and the community as a whole, we think? See if you can figure out what the Hell she's babbling about.

Watch:

Kamala delivers word salad to LAFD: pic.twitter.com/e9XVi32hzN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 21, 2025

The community is the community of communities.

Or something.

Just think, this broad could have been our president. *YIKES*

She's not dealing with this too well.



In a short time she will be completely irrelevant. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 21, 2025

Who? Oh yeah, Doug Emhoff's wife.

Our bad.

How is it possible that Kamala Harris has gotten even more uninspiring?



It must be all of the irrelevance. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 21, 2025

Can you imagine if this had been in the Oval Office? 😳😬 We really dodged a bullet as a country - both literally & figuratively. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) January 21, 2025

Imagine having to listen to this every day.

Imagine this being our representation around the world.

Yeah. No. Hell no.

Kamala got Trumped 😂 pic.twitter.com/Add77IsSuY — Anti Left Memes (@AntiLeftMemes) January 21, 2025

That she did.

Thank God.

An oldie but a goodie.

Or you know, a baddie. Whatever works.

===========================================================================

