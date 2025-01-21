Sen. Lisa Murkowski Whines About Trump Unwokifying Mount McKinley and Matt Walsh Ain't Havin' NONE of It

Sen. Lisa Murkowski is BIG MAD about Trump giving Mt. McKinley its old name back. She was so mad, in fact, she hopped on X to complain about it:

I strongly disagree with the President’s decision on Denali. Our nation’s tallest mountain, which has been called Denali for thousands of years, must continue to be known by the rightful name bestowed by Alaska’s Koyukon Athabascans, who have stewarded the land since time… — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) January 21, 2025

Her post continues with one word ... she couldn't rewrite this post to include one stinking word?!

... who have stewarded the land since time immemorial.

C'mon lady, beyond the fact that this was stupid from the get-go, learn how to post on X. Sheesh, it's not hard. If you have a long post sure, let 'er rip, but if it's just one word that doesn't quite make the limit, reword the thing.

The more you know.

Ahem.

Anywho ...

Matt Walsh with the takedown:

It’s our mountain and we can call it what we want. Also you have no idea what anyone called the mountain “thousands of years ago” because any people who may have lived in the area that long ago kept no written records. https://t.co/Q83g3yARO3 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 21, 2025

And boom.

Sorry, not sorry, but it is our mountain and we can name it what we want.

You’re deadnaming Mount McKinley



That’s deeply offensive — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 21, 2025

HAAAAAAAAAAAA. We see what he did here.

You have records from "thousands of years" ago to prove your claim?



No?



Then shut up. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 21, 2025

Sorry, Lisa, virtue signaling only goes so far and Americans are clearly OVER IT.

I disagree with your corruption of voting in Alaska to secure your seat into perpetuity. RCV is an abomination yet you changed voting in Alaska because you knew you could not hack it in the state's conservative primaries. So, sometimes we all have to live with disappointment. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) January 21, 2025

But Trump's a big meanie for renaming a mountain and stuff!

I grew up in the 60's and knew it as Mount McKinley before it was renamed. I strongly disagree with your position and I hope the people of Alaska come together and abolish Rank Choice Voting. — Fullmental Alchemist (@KekAStan) January 21, 2025

Great idea.

Time to get 'er done.

William McKinley was a war hero. He fought for the Union in the Civil War and was the last veteran of that conflict to occupy the White House.



Why do you hate veterans and America, Senator? — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) January 21, 2025

You’re reason number one why ranked choice voting is a horrible idea. — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 (@jhawk4life) January 21, 2025

No one cares — Tony Shaffer (Pronouns: Apocalypse/Now) (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) January 21, 2025

And that's her real issue.

No one cares what she thinks.

She should probably get used to it.

===========================================================================

