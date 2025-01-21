Chef José Andrés AKA Loser Pictured with Wannabe Trump Assassin Tries Saving FACE...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski Whines About Trump Unwokifying Mount McKinley and Matt Walsh Ain't Havin' NONE of It

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on January 21, 2025
Twitchy

Sen. Lisa Murkowski is BIG MAD about Trump giving Mt. McKinley its old name back. She was so mad, in fact, she hopped on X to complain about it:

Her post continues with one word ... she couldn't rewrite this post to include one stinking word?!

... who have stewarded the land since time immemorial.

C'mon lady, beyond the fact that this was stupid from the get-go, learn how to post on X. Sheesh, it's not hard. If you have a long post sure, let 'er rip, but if it's just one word that doesn't quite make the limit, reword the thing.

The more you know.

Ahem.

Anywho ... 

Matt Walsh with the takedown:

And boom.

Sorry, not sorry, but it is our mountain and we can name it what we want. 

HAAAAAAAAAAAA. We see what he did here.

Sorry, Lisa, virtue signaling only goes so far and Americans are clearly OVER IT.

LOL, Cue the SHRIEKING --> Here's a 'MEGA-THREAD' of Every EO Trump Has Signed SO FAR and It's YUGE
Sam J.
But Trump's a big meanie for renaming a mountain and stuff!

Great idea.

Time to get 'er done.

And that's her real issue.

No one cares what she thinks.

She should probably get used to it.

