W.H.O. Releasing BIG MAD Statement at Trump for Withdrawing America from Their Grift BACKFIRES Bigly

Trump is withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization ... or as we all know them, W.H.O.

We knew there would be a lot of winning but boy howdy, we can barely keep up with all of it.

Seems WHO is fussy with us for leaving their grift and put out a statement in the hopes of guilting us back in.

You can imagine how this is going over.

WHO comments on United States announcement of intent to withdraw



The World Health Organization regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the Organization.



WHO plays a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the world’s… pic.twitter.com/DT3QJ49bhb — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 21, 2025

Their rant continues:

WHO plays a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the world’s people, including Americans, by addressing the root causes of disease, building stronger health systems, and detecting, preventing and responding to health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, often in dangerous places where others cannot go.

Let us think about this one.

Eh, pass.

There's more:

The United States was a founding member of WHO in 1948 and has participated in shaping and governing WHO’s work ever since, alongside 193 other Member States, including through its active participation in the World Health Assembly and Executive Board. For over seven decades, WHO and the USA have saved countless lives and protected Americans and all people from health threats. Together, we ended smallpox, and together we have brought polio to the brink of eradication. American institutions have contributed to and benefited from membership in WHO.

Yeah, no. Don't care. It's like having a girlfriend who cheated on us over and over again and did some real damage ... no more.

The continued:

With the participation of the United States and other Member States, WHO has over the past 7 years implemented the largest set of reforms in its history, to transform our accountability, cost-effectiveness, and impact in countries. This work continues.

Great. Grand. Go for it. We're not interested.

We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe.

Nope, but hey, thanks for writing.

The U.S. contributed $1.284B to WHO in the 2022 - 2023 biennium, making us one of the LARGEST donors. We're keeping our $. The U.S. bank of American taxpayers is CLOSED! pic.twitter.com/yJvPl1CUHG — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 21, 2025

Try not killing people next time and maybe it’ll work out better for you guys. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) January 21, 2025

GOOD RIDDANCE 👋🏼🖕🏼 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) January 21, 2025

WHO is liars & political activists.



Now you're liars & political activists that don't get American money. pic.twitter.com/qzYaU1giXT — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) January 21, 2025

It's an amazing, beautiful, fantastic, kick-butt time to be an American.

Love it.

