WATCH JD Vance's Face While Listening to INSANELY Woke Pastor at Bipartisan Interfaith Prayer (Video)

A woke pastor by the name of Marianne Budde tried to lecture President Trump and Vice President JD Vance this morning at the Bipartisan Interfaith Prayer. Let us start by pointing out we weren't aware this is even a thing; did Biden have to listen to a priest shame him for supporting abortion? That would only seem fair.

Advertisement

Gosh, we doubt it.

Seems Budde took this prayer and used it as an opportunity to get political.

Take a look:

🚨New: Marianne Budde The Woman Episcopal Bishop who spoke at the Bipartisan Interfaith Prayer gave President Trump a lecture on how he needs to have mercy on LGBT children and illegal immigrants who are currently scared for their lives



What is your response? pic.twitter.com/jl4ISZYds6 — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) January 21, 2025

Yes, we mad a similar face HOWEVER, JD Vance's face says it all.

Watch:

JD's face at the woke sermon says it all pic.twitter.com/UJfQybj9Ft — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 21, 2025

And here's another view of Vance's face.

Also note how bored Trump looks with all of it:

Woke pastor attacks Trump and Vance to their faces for scaring "LGBTQ kids" and illegals.



pic.twitter.com/gQflplsrQb — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 21, 2025

Someone really should tell Marianne and others like her that America is done being guilted into accepting the crazy. That we are no longer going to enable or empower adults to use children as shields for their own agendas. There is no such thing as a trans kid, there is just a parent looking for their own meaning and identity using those kids.

That is reality.

"The people who pick our crops & clean our toilets"



???



Does she not realize how racist this is? What is happening in DC right now?! — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) January 21, 2025

We imagine we're going to see a lot of this sort of 'please think of the children' and 'who will clean your toilets' garbage coming from the left when it comes to illegals in our country.

JDs face says it all... "are you hearing this crap?" pic.twitter.com/cw5w73lPeE — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) January 21, 2025

He threw in a little of this at the camera... pic.twitter.com/tOlrFBZs5f — Jason Szemborski (@JasonSzemborski) January 21, 2025

Because he knows deep down the majority of Americans think this is as bats**t as he does. This is not real life, this is not common sense, this is someone who cares more about an agenda and narrative than she does about faith, prayer, or unity. She wasn't offering up prayer, she was attacking, lecturing and scolding.

And sorry, not sorry, we're done with that.

Americans overwhelmingly made JUST this point in November so we'll say a prayer for HER.

She better buckle up.

Advertisement

Amen.

===========================================================================

Related:

ADIOS! Trump Admin Pulling Zero Punches with Illegals, Deletes THIS Biden Admin Site/X Account and JAJAJA

Waking Up and Seeing Trump Behind the Resolute Desk Signing EOs ... WE ARE SO BACK, BABYYY

W.H.O. Releasing BIG MAD Statement at Trump for Withdrawing America from Their Grift BACKFIRES Bigly

OOPSIES! Lawyer Repping 8 Deep State Officials Losing Security Clearance Accidentally Proves Trump Right

MUST-Read Thread Explains How Trump PULLING 51 Security Clearances Will ABSOLUTELY Nuke the Deep State

===========================================================================