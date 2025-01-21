WATCH JD Vance's Face While Listening to INSANELY Woke Pastor at Bipartisan Interfaith Prayer (Video)

ADIOS! Trump Admin Pulling Zero Punches with Illegals, Deletes THIS Biden Admin Site/X...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on January 21, 2025
AP Photo/Chuck Burton

A woke pastor by the name of Marianne Budde tried to lecture President Trump and Vice President JD Vance this morning at the Bipartisan Interfaith Prayer. Let us start by pointing out we weren't aware this is even a thing; did Biden have to listen to a priest shame him for supporting abortion? That would only seem fair.

Gosh, we doubt it.

Seems Budde took this prayer and used it as an opportunity to get political.

Take a look:

Yes, we mad a similar face HOWEVER, JD Vance's face says it all.

Watch:

And here's another view of Vance's face. 

Also note how bored Trump looks with all of it:

Someone really should tell Marianne and others like her that America is done being guilted into accepting the crazy. That we are no longer going to enable or empower adults to use children as shields for their own agendas. There is no such thing as a trans kid, there is just a parent looking for their own meaning and identity using those kids.

That is reality.

We imagine we're going to see a lot of this sort of 'please think of the children' and 'who will clean your toilets' garbage coming from the left when it comes to illegals in our country.

Because he knows deep down the majority of Americans think this is as bats**t as he does. This is not real life, this is not common sense, this is someone who cares more about an agenda and narrative than she does about faith, prayer, or unity. She wasn't offering up prayer, she was attacking, lecturing and scolding.

And sorry, not sorry, we're done with that.

Americans overwhelmingly made JUST this point in November so we'll say a prayer for HER.

She better buckle up.

Amen.

