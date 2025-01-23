Week 1 of the New Trump Admin: J6 Pardons, Biden Family Pardons, and...
NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6...
Elizabeth Warren Tries to Dunk on Trump, Falls on Her Face Again (AND...
Jonathan Turley and Basically ALL OF X Rip John Brennan a NEW 1...
Yes, It WAS a Set Up! Guess WHO Is Responsible for Bringing in...
Not Just No, But HELL NO! Zelensky Demands U.S. Troops as Part of...
Upper Hand: Scott Jennings Coins ‘SALUTE TRUTHERS’ to Mock Those Pushing Musk ‘Nazi...
Team Effort: President Trump Pulls in More Federal Agencies to Aid in Mass...
Trump Reveals He NEVER Doubted White House Return and Credits GOD for Dodging...
Stephen Miller Recounts Mass Deportation Progress and Has Stern Warning for Interfering Of...
Trump Orders ‘Blackout’ at Health Agencies Spurring Talk of MAHA Overhaul of CDC,...
VIP
Trump Directive Mandates Use of 'Illegal Aliens,' Not 'Undocumented Migrants'
Pierre Poilievre Stumps Reporter By Asking Him How Many Genders There Are
Karine Jean-Pierre: 'I Was the Hardest Working Press Secretary... Like, Since the Inventio...

HOOBOY! Sounds Like Kamala Harris Is Blaming THIS GUY for Her Loss and LOL Talk About an AWKWARD Hot Mess

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on January 23, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Now that PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP has been inaugurated and Kamala Harris is officially out of the White House, sounds like there are some serious rumors about her and who's she's blaming for her loss.

Advertisement

And it's not Joe Biden.

Or even Trump himself.

Guess who it is:

Ruh-roh.

From the Daily Mail:

Kamala Harris was all smiles and affection for her 'beloved' second gentleman Doug Emhoff in the immediate aftermath of her crushing presidential election defeat.

But now that President Donald Trump has been sworn into office, for sore loser Harris, it is now all about the blame game, and her target has flipped to her 'dead weight' husband.

And as she weighs her political future – maybe a 2026 run for Governor of California or another try for the nation's top job two years later – she has to consider whether Emhoff is an asset or a liability.

One source exclusively told DailyMail.com: 'There's plenty of blame to go around as far as Kamala is concerned and Doug has his share.

'Doug did Kamala no favors during the election – frankly, he looked like a hypocritical a** after the bombshells that he had got his child's nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his 'I am woman' crusade.'

Considering the ugly news around Emhoff ... she may have a point. Now, don't get us wrong, he's not to blame for her loss but when you look at the total package ... not good. 

Recommended

NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6 Hostages by Highlighting Just ONE J6 Case
Sam J.
Advertisement

No no, not at all.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

We see what he did there.

If she can't blame someone else for her MASSIVE failure, then she has to accept she's just that unlikable, uninformed, and unqualified.

Which, you know, she is.

===========================================================================

Related:

Yes, It WAS a Set Up! Guess WHO Is Responsible for Bringing in the Loony, Woke Bishop Who Lectured Trump

GEEZ! Ana Navarro Straight-Up Racist About Black Artists (Snoop Dogg!) Performing at Trump's Inauguration

HA! Brit Hume Puts Chris Murphy In His PLACE (Bulls**t Hall of Fame?! LOL!) for Pushing Nazi Salute Lie

WATCH JD Vance's Face While Listening to INSANELY Woke Pastor at Bipartisan Interfaith Prayer (Video)

ADIOS! Trump Admin Pulling Zero Punches with Illegals, Deletes THIS Biden Admin Site/X Account and JAJAJA

===========================================================================

Tags: JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION DOUG EMHOFF

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6 Hostages by Highlighting Just ONE J6 Case
Sam J.
Yes, It WAS a Set Up! Guess WHO Is Responsible for Bringing in the Loony, Woke Bishop Who Lectured Trump
Sam J.
Jonathan Turley and Basically ALL OF X Rip John Brennan a NEW 1 for Crying Over Losing Security Clearance
Sam J.
Elizabeth Warren Tries to Dunk on Trump, Falls on Her Face Again (AND Admits Dems Lied About the Economy)
Doug P.
Not Just No, But HELL NO! Zelensky Demands U.S. Troops as Part of Peacekeeping Force
Grateful Calvin
Ex-CIA Director John Brennan Whines and Weasels About Losing Security Clearance Over '51 Experts' Letter
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6 Hostages by Highlighting Just ONE J6 Case Sam J.
Advertisement