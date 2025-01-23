HOOBOY! Sounds Like Kamala Harris Is Blaming THIS GUY for Her Loss and LOL Talk About an AWKWARD Hot Mess

Now that PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP has been inaugurated and Kamala Harris is officially out of the White House, sounds like there are some serious rumors about her and who's she's blaming for her loss.

And it's not Joe Biden.

Or even Trump himself.

Guess who it is:

Kamala Harris reportedly blaming her husband for election loss, per the DailyMail — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) January 22, 2025

Ruh-roh.

From the Daily Mail:

Kamala Harris was all smiles and affection for her 'beloved' second gentleman Doug Emhoff in the immediate aftermath of her crushing presidential election defeat. But now that President Donald Trump has been sworn into office, for sore loser Harris, it is now all about the blame game, and her target has flipped to her 'dead weight' husband. And as she weighs her political future – maybe a 2026 run for Governor of California or another try for the nation's top job two years later – she has to consider whether Emhoff is an asset or a liability. One source exclusively told DailyMail.com: 'There's plenty of blame to go around as far as Kamala is concerned and Doug has his share. 'Doug did Kamala no favors during the election – frankly, he looked like a hypocritical a** after the bombshells that he had got his child's nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his 'I am woman' crusade.'

Considering the ugly news around Emhoff ... she may have a point. Now, don't get us wrong, he's not to blame for her loss but when you look at the total package ... not good.

It couldn't possibly be that her policies suck — Hop (@OldManHop) January 23, 2025

No no, not at all.

In his defense, his was just one vote. — WinstonSmith (@BackporchBobcat) January 23, 2025

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

We see what he did there.

Dems just cant ever take responsibility — MammaBear (@Dreamotology) January 22, 2025

If she can't blame someone else for her MASSIVE failure, then she has to accept she's just that unlikable, uninformed, and unqualified.

Which, you know, she is.

