GEEZ! Ana Navarro Straight-Up Racist About Black Artists (Snoop Dogg!) Performing at Trump's Inauguration

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on January 21, 2025
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

We've been saying the same thing over and over and over again for years now ... when someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Especially when that someone is a racist heifer like Ana Navarro.

Gosh, you know, we looked to see if we could find her saying such gross things about black artists who performed for Democrats over the years and we can't seem to find anything. Almost as if she saves her special, ugly brand of racism for the Republican Party.

This was awful, even for her.

Watch:

Honest truth, we gasped when we watched this video and heard her call them trained seals. We knew the Left was losing its mind over the second Trump win but this is simply repugnant and hateful. And please, spares us the nonsense that this woman is in any way, shape, or form a Republican. With comments like this, she has crossed over to the dark side, officially.

They can have her.

And that's why she fits in so well with the other harpies on The View.

Democrats have aways treated women, minorities, and the gays who dare think for themselves this way. She's not even a little bit original in her hatred.

Ahem.

But in her ugly, warped mind he deserves it.

All black artists do.

We would pay money to watch that.

Also, notice Whoopi is not on stage when she made this comment ... 

Stay classy, Ana.

