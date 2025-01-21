GEEZ! Ana Navarro Straight-Up Racist About Black Artists (Snoop Dogg!) Performing at Trump's Inauguration

We've been saying the same thing over and over and over again for years now ... when someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Especially when that someone is a racist heifer like Ana Navarro.

Advertisement

Gosh, you know, we looked to see if we could find her saying such gross things about black artists who performed for Democrats over the years and we can't seem to find anything. Almost as if she saves her special, ugly brand of racism for the Republican Party.

This was awful, even for her.

Watch:

Yikes. Ana Navarro claims that Snoop Dogg and other black artists who performed at Trump’s inauguration are “trained seals.”



Seems problematic.



pic.twitter.com/hWVAK0WvuH — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 21, 2025

Honest truth, we gasped when we watched this video and heard her call them trained seals. We knew the Left was losing its mind over the second Trump win but this is simply repugnant and hateful. And please, spares us the nonsense that this woman is in any way, shape, or form a Republican. With comments like this, she has crossed over to the dark side, officially.

They can have her.

She’s one of the most unlikable political pundits. There is absolutely nothing redeemable about her. Her only claim to fame was being a “resistance Republican.” I can’t wait until the grift goes away or gets old. We’re getting there. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 21, 2025

And that's why she fits in so well with the other harpies on The View.

Seems racist. She’s decided, from her lofty liberal tower, that they have no agency if they don’t toe the liberal line and stay in their place. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) January 21, 2025

Democrats have aways treated women, minorities, and the gays who dare think for themselves this way. She's not even a little bit original in her hatred.

Still dancing for the view pic.twitter.com/lYl7Zw8dyW — Grumpy Oldman (@In_likeFlint) January 21, 2025

Ahem.

Did Elon do a Nazi-salute? HELL NO



Did Ana commit a racism? HELL YES — The Watchdog (@TheWatchdogDBQ) January 21, 2025

But in her ugly, warped mind he deserves it.

All black artists do.

Maybe they should have him on and say that. — The Texorcist (@Thetexorcistxp) January 21, 2025

We would pay money to watch that.

Also, notice Whoopi is not on stage when she made this comment ...

Stay classy, Ana.

===========================================================================

Related:

HA! Brit Hume Puts Chris Murphy In His PLACE (Bulls**t Hall of Fame?! LOL!) for Pushing Nazi Salute Lie

WATCH JD Vance's Face While Listening to INSANELY Woke Pastor at Bipartisan Interfaith Prayer (Video)

ADIOS! Trump Admin Pulling Zero Punches with Illegals, Deletes THIS Biden Admin Site/X Account and JAJAJA

W.H.O. Releasing BIG MAD Statement at Trump for Withdrawing America from Their Grift BACKFIRES Bigly

OOPSIES! Lawyer Repping 8 Deep State Officials Losing Security Clearance Accidentally Proves Trump Right

===========================================================================