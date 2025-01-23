SUPERB: WATCH How Marjorie Taylor Greene Deals with Hateful Journo HOUNDING Her About January 6 (Video)

Netanyahu Takes Morons Like AOC APART for Smearing Elon Musk As a Nazi...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on January 23, 2025
AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File

If anyone knows how to handle the lame-stream media, it's Marjorie Taylor-Greene. Whether you agree with her or not, she definitely takes ZERO crap from any single reporter, especially when it comes to the January 6th hostages.

Sorry. Prisoners.

We keep doing that.

Our bad.

Watch THIS:

Every second of it.

Yup.

This is AWESOME.

It really is as if our pals in the media simply don't understand how wrong or embarrassing they really are. Awww, it must be nice to live a life so filled with this level of delusion.

NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6 Hostages by Highlighting Just ONE J6 Case
Sam J.
MTG meant business. 

There is NO doubt.

And right.

She knew it and so did the journo.

Truly, just superb.

Tags: MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

