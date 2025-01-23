SUPERB: WATCH How Marjorie Taylor Greene Deals with Hateful Journo HOUNDING Her About January 6 (Video)

If anyone knows how to handle the lame-stream media, it's Marjorie Taylor-Greene. Whether you agree with her or not, she definitely takes ZERO crap from any single reporter, especially when it comes to the January 6th hostages.

Sorry. Prisoners.

We keep doing that.

Our bad.

Watch THIS:

Put your biases against her aside and watch this video of Marjorie Taylor-Greene dealing with a reporter hounding her about January 6th.



Just watch it. Every second of it.



pic.twitter.com/OTp0nyBcu6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 23, 2025

Every second of it.

Yup.

This is AWESOME.

MTG does much of the heavy lifting for the GOP. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 23, 2025

I don’t always agree with her but she has always been a staunch advocate of the J6ers and she has always been a pitbull in handling the media. They ALL need to treat the media like this when they try to pull gotcha questions. — Jimni38 (@Jimni38) January 23, 2025

Yup, it was well done there’s no denying it. @MZanona with not a clue in the world how bad it made her look either, she definitely thought she won this exchange. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 23, 2025

It really is as if our pals in the media simply don't understand how wrong or embarrassing they really are. Awww, it must be nice to live a life so filled with this level of delusion.

Most won't notice this, but pay attention to the eye contact. She hardly breaks eye contact for three minutes. People who lack confidence, and people who are telling lies, can rarely hold someone's gaze. — Suzy Redd (@suzy_redd) January 23, 2025

MTG meant business.

There is NO doubt.

That was beautiful. — Blue Collar UNION Railroader (@metal_gear88) January 23, 2025

She was calm, polite, and right. That reporter should have taken it as good advice. — Sherry (@SherKro) January 23, 2025

And right.

She knew it and so did the journo.

Truly, just superb.

