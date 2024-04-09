'Who Knew Poverty Tasted So Good?' Spam and Other Cheap Meat Benefit From Bidenomics

Most people have been feeling the sting from Bidenomics no matter how many 'NEWS' stations tell us the economy is fine. However, it seems one sector of the economy is BOOMING after the inflation spiral that has been killing the rest of us. Spam, Potted Meat, Vienna Sausages, and other cheap meat are selling like crazy!

Spam, Vienna Sausages demand ‘on fire’ as inflation rages: Cheap meat ‘a regular item again’ https://t.co/e1AzDit8gZ pic.twitter.com/ecEqboZWLE — New York Post (@nypost) April 9, 2024

Look, we all had a delicious fried spam or bologna sandwich lunch growing up, but the fact the cheap meats are gaining popularity like no other food in this economy has to make the Left look up and admit the economy is not as peachy as they claim ... right? Nope. That would be wrong. They will claim the economy is fabulous just as they did with the jobs report where they pretend like they are not going to revise that number quietly in a few weeks.

Regardless of how sad the economy is, we can still laugh at the posts on X! And that is what we are here for right? To find the FUN in the world going to crap under Democrat rule?

But no matter how expensive meat gets -- thanks, Biden -- no one STILL wants the fake, vegan 'beyond' meat.



That's how horrible it is. https://t.co/v44Fa1XXbq pic.twitter.com/tELH58TbrB — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 9, 2024

Ewww. We never knew that existed. It does make Spam sound a lot better.

GP No longer called potted meat, it shall henceforth be known as Biden steak. https://t.co/4qMZgEooWS — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 9, 2024

YESSS!!! We second that motion.

Media: Biden steak is the new sensation sweeping the nation! — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 9, 2024

GP "Who knew poverty tasted so good?" — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 9, 2024

HA! Exactly. The Media would spin it like it was the best thing ever AND tell you that even though you can not afford REAL steak Biden steak is better and healthier.

Spam?!?!

We are living in dark times.... https://t.co/K8nxQJ9k7s — Nina Infinity (@Nina7Infinity) April 9, 2024

NINA! Spam is the SUNSHINE of cheap meats. If we are FORCED to pick a winner in the cheap meat hunger games, Spam wins every time.

never, ever refer to SPAM as cheap meat. https://t.co/CaK1bAj9Ui — Lil Al (@Spawn_of_Al) April 9, 2024

*SNORT* OK but it is kind of cheap. Although, it can be up to 4 bucks per can in some areas FOR NOW. Give Biden another four years, it will probably be 20 bucks.

It’s like we’re on wartime rations but last I checked WWII has be over for a while. https://t.co/cJszDqvbQD — takashi I hate everything yamamoto (@drunkenalpaca) April 10, 2024

WWII has been over, but the war on America by the Left has been going on for YEARS. It will never stop.

A mark of great desperation since most of us don't really know if these are actually meat.



Next there will be a demand for Soylent Green. — Rev. Wayne OASM (@RevWayneOASM) April 9, 2024

Aaaaand ending on a cannibal joke when talking about cheap meat is always a winner. Be careful out there. Cheap meat is hard to find.

