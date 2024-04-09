'Who Knew Poverty Tasted So Good?' Spam and Other Cheap Meat Benefit From Bidenomics

Mayor of Dearborn Assures Us the Community Stands for Peace After Video Goes...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  11:13 PM on April 09, 2024
Sam J/Meme

Most people have been feeling the sting from Bidenomics no matter how many 'NEWS' stations tell us the economy is fine. However, it seems one sector of the economy is BOOMING after the inflation spiral that has been killing the rest of us. Spam, Potted Meat, Vienna Sausages, and other cheap meat are selling like crazy!

Advertisement

Look, we all had a delicious fried spam or bologna sandwich lunch growing up, but the fact the cheap meats are gaining popularity like no other food in this economy has to make the Left look up and admit the economy is not as peachy as they claim ... right? Nope. That would be wrong. They will claim the economy is fabulous just as they did with the jobs report where they pretend like they are not going to revise that number quietly in a few weeks.

Regardless of how sad the economy is, we can still laugh at the posts on X! And that is what we are here for right? To find the FUN in the world going to crap under Democrat rule?

Ewww. We never knew that existed. It does make Spam sound a lot better.

YESSS!!! We second that motion.

Advertisement

HA! Exactly. The Media would spin it like it was the best thing ever AND tell you that even though you can not afford REAL steak Biden steak is better and healthier.

NINA! Spam is the SUNSHINE of cheap meats. If we are FORCED to pick a winner in the cheap meat hunger games, Spam wins every time.

*SNORT* OK but it is kind of cheap. Although, it can be up to 4 bucks per can in some areas FOR NOW. Give Biden another four years, it will probably be 20 bucks.

WWII has been over, but the war on America by the Left has been going on for YEARS. It will never stop.

Advertisement

Aaaaand ending on a cannibal joke when talking about cheap meat is always a winner. Be careful out there. Cheap meat is hard to find.

