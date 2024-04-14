Hamas Lied, the Media Cried, and the Silence Cannot Be Denied

Twitchy's parent site TOWNHALL posted an excellent story about a MAJOR Hamas announcement please take a minute to run over and read it and come back here so we can talk about some of the comments on the X posts promoting the story.

Hamas Just Made a Major Announcement...And the Media Is Nowhere to be Found https://t.co/JGlp2gvpQs — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 13, 2024

YUP. You read that correctly. Hamas admitted that the numbers the mainstream media has been shoving down your throat about the Gaza death toll are inflated.

It seems that most people were not surprised about the numbers being wrong or about the media running away from the story.

Typical. — Michael OToole (@MichaelCOToole) April 14, 2024

Yeah, that’s not really a surprise — jarrad flower (@BEACHWAYTR) April 13, 2024

Honestly, who didn’t know this from the start. — TK-421 (@jgoodman9) April 13, 2024

Everyone knew the numbers were inflated, even the mainstream media outlets that reported the false numbers in the first place knew it. It is a pretty sad state of affairs when most of our media outlets have the same level of trustworthiness as a terror organization ...

One of our favorite writers from our other sister site RedState had several posts on the matter as well.

So Hamas just casually admitted they inflated the death toll by over 10,000 and no one in the press batted an eye, huh? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 13, 2024

Pretty much.

For six months, the press assured us that Hamas could recover and count bodies within minutes of every attack. They cited the figures and chastised those who cast doubt.



Now, we know at least a third of the "dead" lack any evidence and that media reports were sourcing counts. pic.twitter.com/dpwi9IQFN7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 13, 2024

WE ARE SHOCKED! Shocked that a bunch of terrorists who started attacks and lied about it for years would lie and inflate numbers to make Israel look bad so they can cry and call them meanie-heads. Even more shocking is that Left-leaning media that pretends they are not biased just reports the terrorist propaganda every single day without ceasing and then drops into the shadows when the numbers are wrong. SHOCKED we tell you, SHOCKED! (*sarcasm font*)

Considering even Hamas is now saying they only have evidence of around 20,000 dead (of which 13,000 have been militants), I'm struggling to see how Israel is going to kill "100,000 Gazans."



Sounds like a weak strawman. https://t.co/0W00emcLse — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 13, 2024

Here is the post that Bonchie is quote posting:

This is apparently now a serious moral question or dilemma: All Israelis must ask themselves: Is it legitimate to kill 100,000 Gazans? https://t.co/PMz4ZiXbh0 — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) April 13, 2024

We do know that number is not correct, BUT that is not the question that should be asked. The question that should be asked is the same question that should have been asked on October 7th. That question is: 'Who started the attacks by breaking the cease-fire agreement and killing, kidnapping, and raping innocent people and what is the proper retaliation to those events when the terrorists refuse to return hostages?'

People can say what they want about Israel, but they have every single right to defend themselves and take action to ensure it never happens again.

It’s probably inflated far more than that…they are a terrorist organization, after all.



No surprise they are liars as well as murderers and rapists. — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) April 13, 2024

We agree. We can not expect terrorists to behave like a ladies' Bible study group, but we should be able to expect more out of media outlets, we should be able to, but we can't because they prove time and time again to be nothing but an arm of the far Left.

We will not hold our breath but we will keep an eye out for any of the media outlets that were putting out daily numbers of the death tolls to admit they were wrong.

