CDC Clears Themselves Reporting COVID Vaccine NOT Responsible for Fatal Heart Problems in Teens

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  8:30 PM on April 11, 2024
Twitter

We found a tweet from NBC News, a KNOWN agent of truth (sarcasm) that says the CDC has released a report finding that the COVID vaccine had no role to play in the sudden and often fatal heart problems occurring in teens and young adults.

Oh, well if the CDC that lied to everyone for YEARS about COVID and made up insane protocols and regulations says it is all fine then it is fine, right?  *insert eye roll*

We get it, the CDC is trying to build back credibility and all of that BUT putting out a report from the same place that put out wrong information during the whole thing that led to the vaccine to start with is not the best look. Why should anyone even believe them? The answer: They should not.

We are not saying that we KNOW the vaccine is causing any or all medical problems that have risen since the vaccine, but we are definitely not inclined to believe the agency that tried to force people to get it in the first place. America's medical system is insane right now. Some people do not even trust their Doctors after the COVID fiasco and you can't blame them.

We were not alone in thinking people may want to question the source of the report.

HA! Yes. Yes, we agree.

Ignore that. That is just anecdotal. Pay no mind to any of that disinformation and be a good comrade.

They have a point. The CDC made this bed, they need to just deal with the fact that EVEN if they could be right, nobody is going to buy it.

*SNORT* We would say the CDC has to realize we all see through this by now, but the sad thing is that half the population still thinks everything they did and said during COVID-19 was right or justified.

We know that nobody is grateful for that time, BUT to his point, it did reveal a lot about the country, its leaders, and the citizenry. Half of us folded and followed and half of us did not, but even those who did not follow blindly could not fight ALL of the restrictions and rules they placed on top of us.

They say NEVER FORGET about many horrible moments in history. We truly hope we as a country learn from COVID and never ever let stuff like that happen again, including listening to or trusting the CDC.

