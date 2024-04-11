CDC Clears Themselves Reporting COVID Vaccine NOT Responsible for Fatal Heart Problems in Teens

We found a tweet from NBC News, a KNOWN agent of truth (sarcasm) that says the CDC has released a report finding that the COVID vaccine had no role to play in the sudden and often fatal heart problems occurring in teens and young adults.

There is no evidence that Covid vaccines cause fatal cardiac arrest or other deadly heart problems in teens and young adults, a CDC report finds.



The new analysis debunks widespread misinformation about the mRNA vaccines. https://t.co/kfISU93J8O — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 11, 2024

Oh, well if the CDC that lied to everyone for YEARS about COVID and made up insane protocols and regulations says it is all fine then it is fine, right? *insert eye roll*

We get it, the CDC is trying to build back credibility and all of that BUT putting out a report from the same place that put out wrong information during the whole thing that led to the vaccine to start with is not the best look. Why should anyone even believe them? The answer: They should not.

We are not saying that we KNOW the vaccine is causing any or all medical problems that have risen since the vaccine, but we are definitely not inclined to believe the agency that tried to force people to get it in the first place. America's medical system is insane right now. Some people do not even trust their Doctors after the COVID fiasco and you can't blame them.

We were not alone in thinking people may want to question the source of the report.

Well there you have it folks. If it's coming from NBC we know it must be true. — John-Paul Berg (@JohnBer02386296) April 11, 2024

HA! Yes. Yes, we agree.

That's funny in May 2021, the CDC showed HUGE jump in Myocarditis after 2nd dose in teens and young adults. pic.twitter.com/vlCSwzaLCk — Robin O'Brien (@zombiemommy) April 11, 2024

Thousands of teens who have died on sports fields around the world the last 3 years, of heart attacks would beg to differ. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) April 11, 2024

Ignore that. That is just anecdotal. Pay no mind to any of that disinformation and be a good comrade.

So says one of the biggest spreaders of misinformation. — Brix Shadow 🌟 ⛑ 🏹 ✨ (@BrixShadow) April 11, 2024

The same CDC that lied to us about COVID for 2 years? — Stevie Rae (@DeliberativeAss) April 11, 2024

In order to debunk other studies, the CDC would need a little credibility first. — Duke of Toxic Masculinity (@LeviathanLeap) April 11, 2024

Would this be the same CDC that has been lying to us for at least 4+ years ( but really, decades )?



That CDC? pic.twitter.com/6k2K4KnQIY — Sarcasm as a Service (@SaaS_Veritas) April 11, 2024

They have a point. The CDC made this bed, they need to just deal with the fact that EVEN if they could be right, nobody is going to buy it.

Hey guys, the CDC checked and the CDC said it's safe. 🙄 https://t.co/zFOkd5V7jz — Phil Labonte, Talent Terrorist (@philthatremains) April 11, 2024

*SNORT* We would say the CDC has to realize we all see through this by now, but the sad thing is that half the population still thinks everything they did and said during COVID-19 was right or justified.

In many ways, I’m grateful for COVID. More specifically, I’m grateful for what it revealed about my country’s institutions and many of my fellow countrymen.



I’m much wiser now than I was. https://t.co/46ytpFApLY — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 11, 2024

We know that nobody is grateful for that time, BUT to his point, it did reveal a lot about the country, its leaders, and the citizenry. Half of us folded and followed and half of us did not, but even those who did not follow blindly could not fight ALL of the restrictions and rules they placed on top of us.

They say NEVER FORGET about many horrible moments in history. We truly hope we as a country learn from COVID and never ever let stuff like that happen again, including listening to or trusting the CDC.

