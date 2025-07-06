Disgusting Obama Lackey David Axelrod Dances on Graves of Texas Flooding Victims for...
NC Governor Vetoes Bill That Barred Taxpayer Funded Gender Reassignment Surgeries for INMATES

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on July 06, 2025
It almost seems like the Democratic Party wants to sink its approval ratings. Seriously -- would they be doing anything different if that was their goal?

North Carolina is a beautiful state with lovely people, but their governor thinks those people should pay for sex change operations for inmates.

Oh, and that it's wrong to declare there are only two sexes.

How do we know? 

He just vetoed a bill that would prohibit those surgeries and reaffirm basic biological fact:

They're doing a bang-up job.

So do we.

It's not right, but Stein thinks it is.

Correct.

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Bet he ran as a moderate.

The Democratic Party is nothing but a clown show.

The GOP needs to get its game together.

Too late.

It appears the legislature has enough votes to override a veto.

And they should.

