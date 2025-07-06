Disgusting Obama Lackey David Axelrod Dances on Graves of Texas Flooding Victims for Cheap Shot at Trump

We can add another name to the growing list of Leftists who are using the tragic Texas flooding to try and score political points against Republicans.

This time, it's David Axelrod, who lies -- once more -- about budget cuts being responsible for the deaths and destruction in the Lone Star State:

This horrific tragedy in Texas is a canary in coal mine.

Yes, there's waste in government. But it also performs vital functions, like adequately forecasting storms and coordinating with local authorities in a timely way to deal with them.https://t.co/iTxAewyVT3 via @NYTimes — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 6, 2025

As we told you earlier, this is not true.

The NWS was overstaffed and issued multiple warnings.

Sources for this include the AP, Dave.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in San Antionio was extra staffed during the storms. A flood watch was issued 15 hours ahead of time, and a flash flood warning three hours before.



You are a hack.



🔗https://t.co/LM0m9eTcK6 pic.twitter.com/620xl2qAeR — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) July 6, 2025

Hack is too kind.

Oh calm your tits. I'm shocked you got your nose out of Obama's rear end to breathe this lie.



For those that want the facts, here they are https://t.co/pcpRIwI0iq — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) July 6, 2025

He's not interested in facts because ORANGE MAN BAD.

You’re disgusting, Dave.



Live with that. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 6, 2025

He will always be disgusting.

You’ll lie about anything if it improves your political position. The national weather service function exactly the way it was supposed to. And they coordinated with local authorities in a timely way. Quit lying. — Gene Church (@GeneChurch_) July 6, 2025

Lying is what the Left does best.

You all have reached a new level of desperation that leads to despicable behavior. https://t.co/555oramaZH — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 6, 2025

Utterly despicable behavior.

Do you ever check on the garbage you post? — John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) July 6, 2025

He does not.

please continue to dance on the bodies of dead children. i beg of you. — wabbit_irl (@Ammo_irl) July 6, 2025

Maybe Democratic Party approval can drop into the teens.

NARRATOR: Actually, the NWS did everything it would normally do during all of this and sometimes flash floods, which they said would happen and be big, just happen too quickly and you’re all disgusting and everyone sees you as ghouls today. https://t.co/6pTOFRj22Z — RBe (@RBPundit) July 6, 2025

Nothing but ghouls.

Another CNN ghoul exploiting a horrible tragedy by ignoring the fact warnings were provided hours in advance and the NWS in the area had more than double the staff on duty. Sickening. https://t.co/qn6x1IdE4i — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 6, 2025

They really are sick.

I had hoped there would be no repulsive effort to politicize this tragedy. I knew such a hope was empty. There was absolutely no shortage of forecasting staffing at the local NWS. https://t.co/V2JxTwYymY — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) July 6, 2025

The Left never lets a crisis go to waste.

My God these people are so gross and dishonest. https://t.co/rLcnNiOCzv — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 6, 2025

Very gross and perpetually dishonest.

Yes.

Shut up, Dave.

