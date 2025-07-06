Disgusting Obama Lackey David Axelrod Dances on Graves of Texas Flooding Victims for Cheap Shot at Trump

Truth, Justice, and Free Stuff for Illegals: James Gunn Says Superman Is 'An...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 06, 2025
Twitchy

We can add another name to the growing list of Leftists who are using the tragic Texas flooding to try and score political points against Republicans.

This time, it's David Axelrod, who lies -- once more -- about budget cuts being responsible for the deaths and destruction in the Lone Star State:

As we told you earlier, this is not true.

The NWS was overstaffed and issued multiple warnings.

Sources for this include the AP, Dave.

Hack is too kind.

He's not interested in facts because ORANGE MAN BAD.

He will always be disgusting.

Lying is what the Left does best.

Utterly despicable behavior.

He does not.

Maybe Democratic Party approval can drop into the teens.

Nothing but ghouls.

They really are sick.

The Left never lets a crisis go to waste.

Very gross and perpetually dishonest.

Yes.

Shut up, Dave.

