Disgusting Obama Lackey David Axelrod Dances on Graves of Texas Flooding Victims for...
The Hill Spins Justice Brown Jackson's Dislike of Jurisprudence Into an 'Independent Strea...
Let's Talk FACTS: While Dems Act Like Ghouls, Chris Martz Sets the Record...
Never Change, Guardian! British Paper Says the Solution to Populism Is Revisiting Failed...
Take the L, Dana! Scott Bessent SMACKS DOWN Bash's Yale Budget Labs Talking...
HHS.gov: 'Slashing Stifling Regulations Can Improve Healthcare in America'
'If So, He Is Badly Mistaken': John Bolton Holds That 'Trump Crossed a...
J.K. Rowling Blames 'Useful Idiots' for Making It Possible for Abusers to Hide...
Jared Polis Creates CRINGE Anti-GOP Video That Explains Why Democrats' Approval Has Crater...
'Remotely Like This': Lawrence Summers Sounds the Alarm About Deficits and Debts
Charles Payne: 'The Financial Media Acted As Arsonists This Year'
As Democrats Show Their Ugliness, Kristi Noem Highlights a Genuine Hero of the...
DataRepublican Exposes Vile, Hate-Filled Lefty 'Mrs. Butters' Dancing on Graves and HOO BO...
Of All the Ugly, Frothy-Mouthed, Hate-Filled Posts on TX Floods, This Lefty 'Butters'...

Truth, Justice, and Free Stuff for Illegals: James Gunn Says Superman Is 'An Immigrant Story'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 PM on July 06, 2025
Meme

What is it about Hollywood actors and filmmakers that they feel a compelling need to sabotage their multi-million-dollar tentpole franchise films just before they are set to be released? Is it a humiliation fetish or something? 

Advertisement

This spring, the stars of the MCU's Fantastic Four: First Steps spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how the movie really should be about gender politics and remove all of that 'toxic masculinity'. Lead actor Pedro Pascal then doubled down on the stupid by picking a fight with J.K. Rowling about men pretending to be women. Anthony Mackie also drove even fewer people to buy a ticket for his Captain America: Brave New World by claiming that the character of Captain America ... has nothing to do with America

And then, of course, there is the gold standard of making your audience hate you: Rachel Zegler. The less said about her, the better. 

Not to be outdone, this weekend, director James Gunn announced that his new Superman movie -- that absolutely no one asked for -- is really all about immigration, just one week before the movie is set to be released. 

And if you don't like that, you're a jerk. 

... but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.' 

The head of the movie studio added:  'Yes, it plays differently, but it’s about human kindness and obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them.'

Recommended

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Advertisement

'I'm destroying a beloved superhero character and screw you if you don't like it.'

That oughta' drive ticket sales. 

Gunn also told The Times of London that the movie is overtly political and is 'the story of America.' 

'I mean, ‘Superman’ is the story of America,' Gunn explained. 'An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.'

Gunn acknowledged that the movie’s themes may be interpreted differently across political groups, especially considering the current nationwide unrest around immigration. However, Gunn stands by the ideals embedded in 'Superman,' and added that he doesn’t care if anyone takes offense.

Oh, it's the story of America now? 

That's funny. We seem to recall Gunn saying not that long ago that 'Truth, Justice, and the American Way' was not an appropriate slogan for the son of Jor-El, and needed to be replaced with 'the human way' (whatever that means). 

Oops. Is that the story of America, too? 

Needless to say, potential ticket buyers were less than thrilled with Gunn calling them all jerks. 

Advertisement

They simply cannot help themselves. 

LOL. 

They can't. They just can't. 

Maybe Tom Cruise can, but he's just about the last of a dying breed. 

Fortunately, plenty of people were happy to educate Gunn that he does not understand the Superman character in the least, no matter how much he wants to 'update him for modern audiences.'

Advertisement

... but he came here because his planet exploded. He was then raised with middle-America values. His story is one of an alien desperately trying to fit in while also trying to be a symbol of hope.

He didn't come here demanding free healthcare and EBT cards, that's for sure. 

Even the star of the movie, David Corenswet, gets it more than Gunn does. 

It's not that difficult. 

It only becomes difficult for Hollywood elites who hate America and cannot make a movie about a superhero who embodies American values and greatness. 

Advertisement

Ya think? 

Beyond tiresome. 

The reason there is so little originality in Hollywood movies today is that there is virtually NO originality or original thinking in the people who make the movies. 

This is a great rule, one with only extremely rare exceptions in the case of major studio productions. 

The movie was entirely unnecessary in the first place, but we'll just go back and watch REAL Superman portrayals, like Christopher Reeve or Dean Cain. 

As for our original question, 'Why do they do this?', one of our favorites, Jesse Kelly, had a simple and very direct answer. 

Advertisement

If you asked Gunn, of course, he would deny being a Communist. And it's not like he is carrying a card in his wallet or anything. 

But it doesn't matter if he is calling himself one or not. What matters are the ideals he embraces, which are decidedly anti-American and lean very hard into Communism.

In short, he is the exact opposite of the Superman character his movie is trying to portray. 

Hopefully, moviegoers will show him that we're not going to stand for that, and give James Gunn's Superman a hard, hard pass. 

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Disgusting Obama Lackey David Axelrod Dances on Graves of Texas Flooding Victims for Cheap Shot at Trump
Amy Curtis
Let's Talk FACTS: While Dems Act Like Ghouls, Chris Martz Sets the Record STRAIGHT on NWS, Texas Flooding
Amy Curtis
The Hill Spins Justice Brown Jackson's Dislike of Jurisprudence Into an 'Independent Streak'
Amy Curtis
Take the L, Dana! Scott Bessent SMACKS DOWN Bash's Yale Budget Labs Talking Point (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Never Change, Guardian! British Paper Says the Solution to Populism Is Revisiting Failed Marxism
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong Sam J.
Advertisement