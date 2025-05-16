BREAKING: Portions of Biden’s Forgetful Interview With Robert Hur Has Been Released (LISTE...
OLYMPIC Mistake: L.A. City Council Approves $30 Airport, Hotel Worker Minimum Wage by...
Bad Optics: New Orleans Police Officer Causes a Spectacle During Presser for Escaped...
TOTAL MYSTERY: MSDNC's Jonathan Lemire Can't Figure Out Why the Right Doesn't Like...
BREAKING: Trump Voters Shell-Shocked as James Comey is Interviewed by Secret Service but...
Columbia's Majority Frustrated with Protesters, Demands Action as Concerns Grow It May Be...
Scott Jennings Reminds Democrats All They Have to Do Is Not Be Insane...
Cuomo’s Great Escape: Ex-Gov Ditches Seniors Faster Than His COVID Accountability Promises
Robert Reich Rips Trump's Jet, Ignores Pals Like Sanders and AOC's Private Flights
Free Beacon Editor-in-Chief Commits Act of Journalism, Triggers the Pulitzer Prize Committ...
Verizon Hangs Up on DEI, and Twitter Users Dial In with Hilarious Hot...
The Great Starbucks Barista Revolt of 2025 Enters Its Third Week, Because of...
Louisiana Democrat's Epic Fail: Telling Parents They're Not Educators, and the Internet Sc...
The Media Are Using a Brain Dead Woman to LIE About Georgia Abortion...

John Fetterman's Latest Pro-Israel Post Shows Why His Fellow Dems Are NOW Attacking His Ability to Serve

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:00 PM on May 16, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Left decided John Fetterman was problematic. After propping him up during his 2022 campaign, which happened shortly after the Senator from PA suffered a serious stroke, Leftists in the Democratic Party and media were suddenly worried about his cognitive abilities and health (so much for not being ableist, huh?)

Advertisement

Those of us on the Right correctly saw this attack for what it was: punishment for Fetterman, who votes with his party 99% of the time, over his stance on Israel.

So we're sure this post will spark another round of attacks on Fetterman:

In case you missed this awful story, Israeli woman, Tzeela Gez, was shot in a West Bank terrorist attack while she was on the way to the hospital to give birth to a son, her fourth child. Doctors performed an emergency c-section to deliver her son, who has now been listed in stable condition.

Gez did not survive.

Hamas called this an 'heroic act.'

Then tell Hamas to stop using them as bases of operation.

And to release the hostages.

Recommended

BREAKING: Portions of Biden’s Forgetful Interview With Robert Hur Has Been Released (LISTEN)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Same.

Nope.

A two-state solution is an invitation to endless war.

Yes.

Hamas is evil. Full stop.

It's clear the Democrats have soured on him.

We've all seen the performative hand overs of hostages or their bodies.

Yep.

Keyboards across the DNC are lighting up as we speak.

Advertisement

The guy who had a massive stroke is more moral than the rest of his party on Israel.

Which says nothing good about Democrats.

Yeah, that's a shocking headline from the New York Times.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL JEWISH JOHN FETTERMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Portions of Biden’s Forgetful Interview With Robert Hur Has Been Released (LISTEN)
Aaron Walker
Bad Optics: New Orleans Police Officer Causes a Spectacle During Presser for Escaped Inmates
Warren Squire
OLYMPIC Mistake: L.A. City Council Approves $30 Airport, Hotel Worker Minimum Wage by 2028 Summer Games
Amy Curtis
TOTAL MYSTERY: MSDNC's Jonathan Lemire Can't Figure Out Why the Right Doesn't Like James Comey (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Columbia's Majority Frustrated with Protesters, Demands Action as Concerns Grow It May Be Too Late
justmindy
Verizon Hangs Up on DEI, and Twitter Users Dial In with Hilarious Hot Takes
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Portions of Biden’s Forgetful Interview With Robert Hur Has Been Released (LISTEN) Aaron Walker
Advertisement