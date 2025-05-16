John Fetterman's Latest Pro-Israel Post Shows Why His Fellow Dems Are NOW Attacking His Ability to Serve

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Left decided John Fetterman was problematic. After propping him up during his 2022 campaign, which happened shortly after the Senator from PA suffered a serious stroke, Leftists in the Democratic Party and media were suddenly worried about his cognitive abilities and health (so much for not being ableist, huh?)

Those of us on the Right correctly saw this attack for what it was: punishment for Fetterman, who votes with his party 99% of the time, over his stance on Israel.

So we're sure this post will spark another round of attacks on Fetterman:

The depravity to target and celebrate killing a pregnant woman as a “heroic operation.”



Call that what it is and pick a side in this existential war. 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/W6LS7danfz — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) May 15, 2025

In case you missed this awful story, Israeli woman, Tzeela Gez, was shot in a West Bank terrorist attack while she was on the way to the hospital to give birth to a son, her fourth child. Doctors performed an emergency c-section to deliver her son, who has now been listed in stable condition.

Gez did not survive.

Hamas called this an 'heroic act.'

You know, there are no hospitals left in the Palestine, right? — emergefrombrainfog (@TheGuruWithinMe) May 16, 2025

Then tell Hamas to stop using them as bases of operation.

And to release the hostages.

We disagree on many things, but I appreciate your perspective here. 👍 — Sanguine Agnostic 🪙 (@BundaBoy123) May 16, 2025

Same.

There can be no two state solution. — Breakfast Taco (@BuzzzStryker) May 16, 2025

Nope.

A two-state solution is an invitation to endless war.

This is who they are believe them when they show you — Biggbhitter (@Biggbhitter6968) May 16, 2025

Yes.

Hamas is evil. Full stop.

Senator, it's time to distance yourself from the Democrat Party. You could join the Republicans, but you may not be ready. As an Independent, you can avoid their groupthink cult. — Jan (@jan10947) May 16, 2025

It's clear the Democrats have soured on him.

It’s not just Hamas that celebrates when random Israelis are murdered.



Regular Palestinians flood the streets to thank their god. pic.twitter.com/6haMTATLly — Cooper Whitlow (@coooooooopppppp) May 15, 2025

We've all seen the performative hand overs of hostages or their bodies.

Dem staffers and journos whipping up some fresh hit pieces after this one https://t.co/ZMo4m5smzh — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 16, 2025

Yep.

This is why they’re targeting him with a frillion hit pieces. https://t.co/3cN1TfByMP — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 16, 2025

Keyboards across the DNC are lighting up as we speak.

Sen. Fetterman has always been such a beacon of moral clarity on this issue https://t.co/4xVQRI35ZD — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 16, 2025

The guy who had a massive stroke is more moral than the rest of his party on Israel.

Which says nothing good about Democrats.

This kind of post explains the recent assaults on Sen. Fetterman. When he could hardly function, no one had any trouble keeping him in office – but it's this kind of thing that somehow makes him an object of loathing. I'm also surprised to see the NYT create such a headline. https://t.co/bBPSUXrRDu — Nick Uva (@nickuva) May 16, 2025

Yeah, that's a shocking headline from the New York Times.

