Remember When Questioning John Fetterman's Health Was 'Ableism'? We Do, but Andrew Yang Does Not

In 2022, Democrats went all in on protecting then-candidate John Fetterman from questions and concerns over his mental state. Fetterman, who'd suffered a stroke that year, was clearly struggling on the campaign trail, showing clear signs of expressive and receptive aphasia (difficulty expressing and understanding others).

They called criticisms 'ableism' and dismissed concerns over Fetterman's health as Right-wing attacks.

Fast forward to the last two weeks, and what's unfolded is a coordinated media smear campaign targeting Fetterman's mental health and ability to serve.

Meanwhile, conservatives are defending Fetterman against his own party. Because we all see what's behind the attacks: the Left is mad that Fetterman doesn't hate Israel and the Jews, which is why they're questioning his mental state.

Andrew Yang is one of those Leftists:

If someone had a stroke and then was treated for depression and then had unusual car accidents and people were concerned about his health, I’d be inclined to believe them regardless of the person’s politics. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) May 9, 2025

Seriously?

Fetterman was worse off when he was getting elected and Democrats told everyone who was concerned to shut up.



Now he’s getting better but pissing off Democrats ideologically and I’m supposed to believe the sudden concerns from the “shut up” caucus are sincere?



Nah. — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 9, 2025

Nah, indeed.

Then how come when @DashaBurns did exactly this in 2022 you all turned on her like a pack of hyenas? pic.twitter.com/74SE9SfWsi — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 10, 2025

They attacked Dasha Burns for it.

If someone was stupid enough to believe the smear pieces now from the same people who insisted Fetterman was fine two years ago, I'd be inclined to think that someone was a f****ng moron or a dishonest hack. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) May 10, 2025

Embrace the healing power of 'and' on this one.

Sorry, I can’t seem to find any record of you complaining when Democrats were pushing Fetterman as the end-all, be-all of physical resistance when he was running for office (and immediately after he won). Perhaps I’m missing your vital tweets on the matter? pic.twitter.com/2nAbR0l9Xr — Utah Conservative (@coninutah) May 9, 2025

That's literally the only time Yang mentioned Fetterman prior to May 9, 2025.

Wonder why.

Stop it Andrew, he just needs one of those Jitterbug phones and a mechanical jar opener, you ableist — Chris (@chriswithans) May 9, 2025

He's very ableist.

He’s actually recovered a lot from where he was when democrats and the media said republicans were lying about his health being too bad to be in office. Now he’s on par with the rest of his caucus. No need to worry. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) May 9, 2025

The guy who had a massive stroke is more sane and reasonable than the rest of his caucus.

Uhhh he did have a stroke and people were concerned for his health but we were all told he’s just fine and needs hearing aids. https://t.co/ddojbAdwuy pic.twitter.com/jGodtiymE4 — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) May 9, 2025

Exactly this.

Hey, Andrew.



Can you link me to your concerns about this when Fetterman was running for Senate?



Because none of this is new. What changed that you suddenly care now? https://t.co/cFUR7lONL7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 9, 2025

He cannot provide those links.

Fetterman has been diagnosed with Israelitis.

That's it.

Please explain why statements like this are no longer ableism and stigma. https://t.co/R5HpaBAQ5c — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 9, 2025

We'll wait. But we won't hold our breath.

Yep. This concern has nothing to do with Fetterman meeting with Trump or being staunchly pro-Israel or calling out his own party. Nope. Nothing at all. https://t.co/QrzMZh9g2i — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 10, 2025

It's totally genuine and not at all vindictive.

Not.

