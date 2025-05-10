Serial Road Rage Driver Released From CA Prison Early Only to Get Arrested...
Remember When Questioning John Fetterman's Health Was 'Ableism'? We Do, but Andrew Yang Does Not

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 10, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

In 2022, Democrats went all in on protecting then-candidate John Fetterman from questions and concerns over his mental state. Fetterman, who'd suffered a stroke that year, was clearly struggling on the campaign trail, showing clear signs of expressive and receptive aphasia (difficulty expressing and understanding others).

They called criticisms 'ableism' and dismissed concerns over Fetterman's health as Right-wing attacks.

Fast forward to the last two weeks, and what's unfolded is a coordinated media smear campaign targeting Fetterman's mental health and ability to serve.

Meanwhile, conservatives are defending Fetterman against his own party. Because we all see what's behind the attacks: the Left is mad that Fetterman doesn't hate Israel and the Jews, which is why they're questioning his mental state.

Andrew Yang is one of those Leftists:

Seriously?

Nah, indeed.

They attacked Dasha Burns for it.

Embrace the healing power of 'and' on this one.

That's literally the only time Yang mentioned Fetterman prior to May 9, 2025.

Wonder why.

He's very ableist.

The guy who had a massive stroke is more sane and reasonable than the rest of his caucus.

Exactly this.

He cannot provide those links.

Fetterman has been diagnosed with Israelitis.

That's it.

We'll wait. But we won't hold our breath.

It's totally genuine and not at all vindictive.

Not.

