Bad Optics: New Orleans Police Officer Causes a Spectacle During Presser for Escaped Inmates

Ten inmates escaped from a New Orleans jail early Friday morning. They did it by breaching a wall behind a toilet. So far, one escapee has been caught. You would think the toilet part of the story would be its most bizarre element. Well, it was before a press conference. You'll soon see why everyone is talking about the officer who led the presser.

Start here. (READ)

JUST IN: New Orleans Cpt. Stephanie Minto-Gibson wears bizarre glasses to a press conference to give an update on the 10 inmates who escaped jail. Only one of the inmates has been caught as of this time after the group escaped by removing a toilet from the wall. What a clown show.

Here’s the presser. See if anything sticks out to you. (WATCH)

One of the reasons I moved away was because New Orleans was circling the toilet bowl under Latoya Cantrell. It's gone woke. I been gone for over about 4 years now. — Gina Beana Fofina (@Ginasassyass) May 16, 2025

Toilet jailbreak, fugitive chaos, and the captain shows up dressed for Burning Man. New Orleans is being run like a sitcom written by methheads. — Tiago (@thenamestiago) May 16, 2025

It’s really hard to take her seriously since she looks like a praying mantis.

Commenters are wondering what’s up with her crazy eyewear.

New Orleans PD obviously isn’t taking this seriously. It’s not safe there! — Glenda (@Glendaragnarson) May 16, 2025

I will give her the benefit of doubt and hope those aren’t her regular glasses but the only ones she could find today😳🤨 — Jarrett 🇺🇸 (@whoismrzero) May 16, 2025

Looks like she made a quick trip to the salon and Sunglass Hut to me.

She wanted to look real good for this press conference. — Mike Mourning (@MikeMourning) May 16, 2025

‘No, I need something that pops!’

You know, posters couldn’t contain their silly observations. Enjoy!

Was she in Mars Attacks? — Yeticus Maximus (@RalphChiaia) May 16, 2025

Is this real, we can’t feel our legs — BakuganDojo (@BakuganDojo) May 16, 2025

Holy Cape Crusader. — CoolRick and 1 million others (@CoolRickCentral) May 16, 2025

Bat woman. — The Gas Stove 🔥 (@TheGasStovee) May 16, 2025

Is that the riddler? — Unabridged Republic 🇺🇸 (@_Realrepublic) May 16, 2025

Thank you Mrs DEI… — John 🇺🇸 (@JVTacoma) May 16, 2025

D E EYE — americashawk dittohead (@americashawk) May 16, 2025

Incompetence on display for all to see. — Jimmy The Greek (@TheGreek68) May 16, 2025

Yep, you don’t need to be wearing glasses to see that!