Bad Optics: New Orleans Police Officer Causes a Spectacle During Presser for Escaped Inmates

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 PM on May 16, 2025
meme

Ten inmates escaped from a New Orleans jail early Friday morning. They did it by breaching a wall behind a toilet. So far, one escapee has been caught. You would think the toilet part of the story would be its most bizarre element. Well, it was before a press conference. You'll soon see why everyone is talking about the officer who led the presser.

Start here. (READ)

JUST IN: New Orleans Cpt. Stephanie Minto-Gibson wears bizarre glasses to a press conference to give an update on the 10 inmates who escaped jail. 

Only one of the inmates has been caught as of this time after the group escaped by removing a toilet from the wall.

What a clown show.

Here’s the presser. See if anything sticks out to you. (WATCH)

It’s really hard to take her seriously since she looks like a praying mantis.

Commenters are wondering what’s up with her crazy eyewear.

‘No, I need something that pops!’

You know, posters couldn’t contain their silly observations. Enjoy!

Yep, you don’t need to be wearing glasses to see that!

