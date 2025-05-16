ICE Water: Illegal Alien Evader Goes on a Short-Lived Aquatic Adventure in North Carolina (WATCH)

VIP
Life Is Pain, but It's Also Love, Laughter, and Light
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on May 16, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

It was a crazy scene outside a Charlotte, North Carolina, courthouse on Thursday. That’s where an illegal alien had the brilliant idea to try to evade ICE agents by jumping into a pond. Silly illegal, ICE floats in water!

Have a look. (WATCH)

We enjoyed this one too much!

The illegal alien ran across the lawn of the courthouse before hitting the pond. Commenters are wondering why he thought water would make a difference. Maybe a Rio Grande flashback?

‘I’m melting, melting. Ohhhhh, what a world, what a world!’

Posters say the pond plan wasn’t what it was quacked up to be.

Oh, that was pretty awesome!

Many commenters say ICE agents must love being free to do their jobs again.

We did, too!

One poster says this video should serve as a warning to other would-be aquatic evaders.

Too late now. Oh, well.

