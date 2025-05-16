ICE Water: Illegal Alien Evader Goes on a Short-Lived Aquatic Adventure in North Carolina (WATCH)

It was a crazy scene outside a Charlotte, North Carolina, courthouse on Thursday. That’s where an illegal alien had the brilliant idea to try to evade ICE agents by jumping into a pond. Silly illegal, ICE floats in water!

Have a look. (WATCH)

🚨#BREAKING: An absolutely WILD scene outside the Charlotte NC courthouse where an illegal immigrant attempted to evade ICE by jumping into a duck pond...



...whereby an ICE agent immediately tackled and arrested him in the water



FAFO!!! pic.twitter.com/ZdVjW1FX5z — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 16, 2025

The illegal alien ran across the lawn of the courthouse before hitting the pond. Commenters are wondering why he thought water would make a difference. Maybe a Rio Grande flashback?

Because you know..... ICE agents just melt in water! What type of strategy was this? 😆 — 🔥 CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) May 16, 2025

What a weird act to take. Did the illegal think the ICE agents would melt when the touched the water? 🤣🤣🤣😏 — MLee (@MLee201788) May 16, 2025

Posters say the pond plan wasn’t what it was quacked up to be.

Man thought the ducks were going to save him in that pond. Ducks weren’t there to rescue him. 😂 — Julio Murillo (@JEM_el_tarasco) May 16, 2025

Where was he planning on swimming to exactly? How far does he think the duck pond goes? 🤣 — Dee Plorable (@kells7920) May 16, 2025

That was a strait up Waterboy style tackle. Being as it was done in a duck pond I'd say it was the appropriate method. — Bradley Johnson (@Bradley33264604) May 16, 2025

Many commenters say ICE agents must love being free to do their jobs again.

Haha, go get um tiger.🐅 love ICE and I bet they loved being able to do their job now! — Tony (@TonyDGianino) May 16, 2025

They seem stoked to be able to actually BE cops again. — Kelly Counts (@thatKellyCounts) May 16, 2025

ICE performing excellent on the liquid form.

This is what I voted for! — Sevier Swain (@BuckSweetFarms) May 16, 2025

One poster says this video should serve as a warning to other would-be aquatic evaders.

Publicizing videos like this is productive because people who are not entitled to stay in the country will realize that they should self deport and control their own destiny so to speak.



👉🏽Because the alternative is not fun — Magnum1ooo (@Magnum1ooo) May 16, 2025

He should have took the free plane ticket and the $1000 and went home — Mark (@tide_forever) May 16, 2025

Too late now. Oh, well.