Flashback: Adam Schiff Raged at Special Counsel Robert Hur for Telling the Truth About Biden’s Decline

An audio recording of President Joe Biden from the Hur Report was released late Friday evening. The report detailed Special Counsel Robert Hur’s findings in President Joe Biden’s handling of classified materials. Hur interviewed Biden and noted he was forgetful and that he couldn’t charge him with wrongdoing since a jury would sympathetically view him as an elderly, confused man. Hur spoke to members of Congress, including then-Representative Adam Schiff, shortly after the report was released in 2024. The California Democrat eviscerated Hur for telling what we now know was the truth.

Advertisement

Here’s the incensed Schiff. (WATCH)

FLASHBACK: Adam Schiff raged at Robert Hur for daring to include an accurate assessment of Biden’s cognitive condition in his report.



The Big Lie about Biden’s cognitive issues was carried out at all levels of the Democrat/Legacy Media machine. https://t.co/LfTXAz8kMZ pic.twitter.com/VzTGngZqjG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 16, 2025

Here’s the just-released Biden audio. (WATCH)

🚨Portions of the Hur interview with Biden have been released.



He struggles to speak and can’t remember when his son died or when Trump was elected.



His attys constantly jump in to help.



Dems and legacy media assured America he was sharp as a tack.pic.twitter.com/gPvf68RhRN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 16, 2025

This is pretty awful. Anyone who said he was all there should be jailed. They committed treason against America.



They also abused an elderly man who clearly had dementia. As horrible as he was that’s wrong. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 16, 2025

Unelected handlers were making decisions of life and death. That’s where we were. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 17, 2025

He couldn’t even remember when the election and inauguration was. Wow. — Valkyrie 🇺🇸🚺 (@valkyriesrwomen) May 17, 2025

It’s scary that Biden was so far gone and that we had unelected people making decisions in the White House.

Posters point out that Adam Schiff is one of the most despicable Democrats in Congress and has profited politically from his lies.

No one in Congress is more shameless than Adam “I have seen direct evidence of Russia collusion” Schiff.



He’ll literally say or do anything to advance the Dem narrative du jour. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 17, 2025

He was rewarded with a senate seat for it — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 17, 2025

Robert Hur took alot of character attacks for telling the truth. I bet it angered him that he couldn't prove his findings to the American public because they were hiding the tapes, and had to take these cheap shots from Schiff instead. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) May 17, 2025

All the Democrats have now been exposed again for lying about Biden.



They have even less credibility than before.



Unbelievable. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 17, 2025

Advertisement

we the people want the whole audio — James Walbert (@jawalbert77) May 17, 2025

Some of the audio tape will have to be redacted since it deals with classified and sensitive materials, but we need as much of it released as possible to further expose those who covered up Biden's cognitive decline.