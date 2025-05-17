VIP
Flashback: Jamie Raskin Badmouthed Robert Hur on CNN Despite Knowing He Told the...
Starving for Attention: Student Mad Her Pro-Palestine Hunger Strike is Being Ignored by...
ICE Water: Illegal Alien Evader Goes on a Short-Lived Aquatic Adventure in North...
VIP
Life Is Pain, but It’s Also Love, Laughter, and Light
John Fetterman's Latest Pro-Israel Post Shows Why His Fellow Dems Are NOW Attacking...
BREAKING: Portions of Biden’s Forgetful Interview With Robert Hur Has Been Released (LISTE...
OLYMPIC Mistake: L.A. City Council Approves $30 Airport, Hotel Worker Minimum Wage by...
Bad Optics: New Orleans Police Officer Causes a Spectacle During Presser for Escaped...
TOTAL MYSTERY: MSDNC's Jonathan Lemire Can't Figure Out Why the Right Doesn't Like...
BREAKING: Trump Voters Shell-Shocked as James Comey is Interviewed by Secret Service but...
Columbia's Majority Frustrated with Protesters, Demands Action as Concerns Grow It May Be...
Scott Jennings Reminds Democrats All They Have to Do Is Not Be Insane...
Cuomo’s Great Escape: Ex-Gov Ditches Seniors Faster Than His COVID Accountability Promises
Robert Reich Rips Trump's Jet, Ignores Pals Like Sanders and AOC's Private Flights

Flashback: Adam Schiff Raged at Special Counsel Robert Hur for Telling the Truth About Biden’s Decline

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on May 17, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

An audio recording of President Joe Biden from the Hur Report was released late Friday evening. The report detailed Special Counsel Robert Hur’s findings in President Joe Biden’s handling of classified materials. Hur interviewed Biden and noted he was forgetful and that he couldn’t charge him with wrongdoing since a jury would sympathetically view him as an elderly, confused man. Hur spoke to members of Congress, including then-Representative Adam Schiff, shortly after the report was released in 2024. The California Democrat eviscerated Hur for telling what we now know was the truth.

Advertisement

Here’s the incensed Schiff. (WATCH)

Here’s the just-released Biden audio. (WATCH)

Recommended

BREAKING: Portions of Biden’s Forgetful Interview With Robert Hur Has Been Released (LISTEN)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

It’s scary that Biden was so far gone and that we had unelected people making decisions in the White House.

Posters point out that Adam Schiff is one of the most despicable Democrats in Congress and has profited politically from his lies.

Advertisement

Some of the audio tape will have to be redacted since it deals with classified and sensitive materials, but we need as much of it released as possible to further expose those who covered up Biden's cognitive decline.

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF COVER JOE BIDEN LIAR LIE MENTAL HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Portions of Biden’s Forgetful Interview With Robert Hur Has Been Released (LISTEN)
Aaron Walker
Starving for Attention: Student Mad Her Pro-Palestine Hunger Strike is Being Ignored by Her School
Warren Squire
John Fetterman's Latest Pro-Israel Post Shows Why His Fellow Dems Are NOW Attacking His Ability to Serve
Amy Curtis
Bad Optics: New Orleans Police Officer Causes a Spectacle During Presser for Escaped Inmates
Warren Squire
ICE Water: Illegal Alien Evader Goes on a Short-Lived Aquatic Adventure in North Carolina (WATCH)
Warren Squire
OLYMPIC Mistake: L.A. City Council Approves $30 Airport, Hotel Worker Minimum Wage by 2028 Summer Games
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Portions of Biden’s Forgetful Interview With Robert Hur Has Been Released (LISTEN) Aaron Walker
Advertisement