BREAKING: Portions of Biden’s Forgetful Interview With Robert Hur Has Been Released (LISTEN)

Talk about a Friday night news dump. Alex Thompson of Axios has posted a thread containing audio from the Joe Biden/Robert Hur interview. As regular readers know, Robert Hur worked with the special counsel’s office, and was interviewing Biden as part of his investigation into whether or not Joe Biden had illegally retained secret documents. Hur later concluded that while Biden ‘willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice-presidency when he was a private citizen’ Hur also concluded that charges were not warranted. This was not because Biden was innocent. When a prosecutor says you did something willfully, he is saying he thinks you did something wrong and met the highest mental state (mens rea) required in law—that you did this intentionally, knowing what you were doing and even knowing you were acting illegally. And Hur’s decision was not just because there was an long-standing policy at the DOJ of not prosecuting a sitting president. No, Hur said that even if Biden was currently a private citizen, he recommended against prosecution because Biden was old and forgetful, saying that a jury was likely to conclude he was ‘a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory’ and therefore, that hypothetical jury wouldn’t convict him for that reason.

Advertisement

Of course, while the end result was good news for the Biden Administration, but the Kool-Aid contained a bit of arsenic, because the claims that Biden had memory problems was the first time some in the legacy media thought they might have to actually report on whether or not Biden was competent to remain as president. We don’t think the issue completely broke through, but there was now more legacy voices calling his competency into question. And we all know how that worked out—he hung on until a few weeks after the debate where they decided he was no longer capable … of running for president. He was just fine with the nuclear button and all that, but he couldn’t handle speaking in front of crowds and kissing babies, or something. And we don’t recall anyone in the legacy media asking anyone like Kamala Harris how he could be unable to run for re-election, while allegedly being fine to serve as President.

Of course, regular readers know that this author had compiled information way back during the 2020 demonstrating at least serious questions about Joe Biden’s competency, but this is the new spin: Biden was like, totally fine in 2020 when he won the presidency, and in 2021 when he was sworn in, but sometime between there and the first debate in 2024 he declined. We think the truth is that his competency was a serious issue in the 2020 campaign, but he was able to squeak through in 2020 because he could limit press contact under the guise of complying with COVID WuFlu Restrictions.

We would also be remiss if we didn’t mention that this is all being presented by Alex Thompson, who together with Jake Tapper, wrote the book Original Sin supposedly exposing the decline of Biden and the cover up. We have been mostly focusing on beating Jake Tapper around over this book because he was actively part of the cover up in 2020:

Here's Jake Tapper incensed over Joe Biden's "stutter" and outraged over claims of Biden's cognitive decline.



Now he's cashing in on a book about Biden's cognitive decline and media cover up. There is no bottom for these people.

pic.twitter.com/rdNdqh4YKQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 26, 2025

In that interview, Jake Tapper falsely accused Lara Trump of attacking Joe Biden for a stutter when she plainly was attacking Biden for his poor memory, raising legitimate questions about Biden’s competency during the 2020 election cycle. If Tapper really wants to manage his crisis of credibility, he should start by apologizing to Lara Trump—but that would require him to admit there were legitimate questions about Biden’s competency in 2020, and we know he won’t do that.

Still, while it is fun to intellectually beat on these authors and other journalists for their awful spin and shamelessness—seriously, we encourage everyone to do it—it is still useful to watch the journalists grill Democratic leaders on what they knew about Trump’s decline and when they knew it. This is a scandal where a large number of people in the Democratic Party and the legacy media covered up information that was crucial to the American people when making their decisions as voters. And we think that concern is still a drag on the Democratic Party. Just today we saw an ad from Winsome Sears in Virginia, attacking a Democrat for covering up Biden’s decline. So the legacy media is raking Democrats over the coals over this issue, while we think an increasingly large part of the American people feel that both the Democrats and the legacy media actively lied to them about Biden.

Advertisement

With all that out of the way, here’s what Thompson has:

Exclusive: Axios obtained the audio of Robert Hur's 2023 interviews of Biden which show repeated mental lapses as he struggles to remember words & dates amid long, uncomfortable pauses.

Biden WH didn't release it last year. Listen below.

w/ @MarcACaputo https://t.co/VJr2c9m3bh pic.twitter.com/Xoa0rQMtG9 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 16, 2025

We haven’t done super-deep analysis of this, yet, but one part that stuck out to us is when Biden didn’t know when Trump was elected, saying he was elected the first time in 2017. This author has understood since the age of eight that presidents are elected to four-year terms, with the election day being every fourth year—basically every leap year. We would have known that no presidential election was held in 2017 even if we forgot everything else about the election.

The audio shows what the transcript lacks — Biden's dry-whisper voice and the long silences as he struggles to speak and remember details.

Those often were supplied by his attorneys, who acted as caretakers of his memory.

There is also a clock in the background as a metronome. pic.twitter.com/Q782dT1f5n — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 16, 2025

Though amiable, the interview became somewhat tense when Biden attorney Bob Bauer chastised prosecutor Krickbaum in this exchange over why Biden had kept a memo about Afghanistan.



"Your answer is that you don't know," Bauer instructed the president.

Listen here. pic.twitter.com/CoZSD6vi5R — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 16, 2025

Advertisement

Throughout his interview, Biden sounded more like a nostalgic, grandfatherly storyteller than a potential defendant who could be accused of hoarding secret papers.

He waxed on about several topics including shooting a bow and arrow in Mongolia.

Here is that exchange. pic.twitter.com/I6QHiomhW8 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 16, 2025

After the Hur report was released but before we had the transcripts, Biden slammed Hur for asking about when Beau died.

But the audio shows that was not true. pic.twitter.com/kGQvbkdcrv — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 16, 2025

And to be blunt, it doesn’t look like Biden was actually lying. We don’t think he is a particularly truthful politician but judging by his demeanor, we think he was most likely forgetting what actually happened in the conversation and just assuming he was asked about his son when he wasn’t.

Kamala Harris also made a point of attacking Hur.

"The way that the president's demeanor in that report was characterized could not be more wrong on the facts and clearly politically motivated —gratuitous...We should expect that there would be a higher level of integrity" pic.twitter.com/ywKg03M6gH — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 16, 2025

So, it is nice that some of the audio has been released, but we think nearly all of the audio should be made public. We are open to the possibility that part of this discussion of secret government documents cannot be known to the public, but certainly anything released in a prior transcript is presumptively safe to release.

Advertisement

And bluntly, we wonder if there is also video? Most lawyers who question a potential adversary prefer to do it on video just because it captures so much more information, such as the person’s body language. So, does video exist? And if not, why not? Because we find it hard to believe that Hur would not have at least requested video. But we find it easy to believe that the Biden administration would have refused such a request.

Hopefully more information will be released soon.

RELATED: LAWSPLAINING: Twitter/X User Discovers Very Projectiony Blurb for James Comey’s New Novel

BREAKING: James Comey Posts Alleged Call to Murder Trump on Instagram, Then Deletes It (But We Have It)

LAWSPLAINING: Court Documents Filed Against Ábrego García Says He Claimed Could Get Away With Murder

WATCH: President Trump Roasts ABC News Reporter Terry Moran to His Face for Poor Journalism

‘First Do No Harm:’ Fisking John Oliver on the Transgender/Sports Issue

The Question Isn’t Whether Trump Can Revoke Biden’s Pardons. It’s Whether They Were Issued at all