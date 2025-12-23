Mayor: You Can’t Talk About Any Achievement Boston Has Had Without Mentioning Somalis

Judge Jeb Boasberg Orders Return of More Than 200 Illegal Aliens Deported to...
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on December 23, 2025
AngieArtist

Ah, Boston … the sanctuary city where they just held the rebellious "ICE Tea Party," where a bunch of boomers emptied trays of ice cubes into the harbor to protest deportations. This summer, Mayor Michelle Wu doubled down on not cooperating with ICE, saying that deporting criminal illegals is “oppression.”

Somalis have gotten a lot of bad press lately for perpetrating billions of dollars of fraud in Minnesota through fronts like "Feeding the Future." Boston took the spotlight off of them briefly when the feds busted two Haitian migrants in the city for a $7 million SNAP fraud scheme, involving fake retail stores that reportedly generated up to $480,000 per month.

Wu has proved once again that she stands with immigrants, legal or illegal, over American citizens. She recently said that you can't talk about any of the achievements the city has made without mentioning the Somali community, which has lifted up Boston economically, in education, and in safety.

A lot of people in the responses would like to hear some examples from the mayor.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction.

