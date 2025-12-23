Mayor: You Can’t Talk About Any Achievement Boston Has Had Without Mentioning Somalis

Ah, Boston … the sanctuary city where they just held the rebellious "ICE Tea Party," where a bunch of boomers emptied trays of ice cubes into the harbor to protest deportations. This summer, Mayor Michelle Wu doubled down on not cooperating with ICE, saying that deporting criminal illegals is “oppression.”

Somalis have gotten a lot of bad press lately for perpetrating billions of dollars of fraud in Minnesota through fronts like "Feeding the Future." Boston took the spotlight off of them briefly when the feds busted two Haitian migrants in the city for a $7 million SNAP fraud scheme, involving fake retail stores that reportedly generated up to $480,000 per month.

Wu has proved once again that she stands with immigrants, legal or illegal, over American citizens. She recently said that you can't talk about any of the achievements the city has made without mentioning the Somali community, which has lifted up Boston economically, in education, and in safety.

Mayor Wu sent a strong message to Trump and praised the Somalian community saying “you cannot talk about any achievement the City of Boston has had” without mentioning Somalians pic.twitter.com/IAPz5cU3zk — Mass Daily News (@MassDailyNews) December 23, 2025

Yes my family often spoke of their bravery alongside my ancestors at Bunker Hill — Dave Hendricks (@davehendricks) December 23, 2025

Not a single Somalian was seen here. pic.twitter.com/GjrR7csQow — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) December 23, 2025

Remember when the Somalians tossed the tea into the harbor? — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) December 23, 2025

And what about Boston's traditional population?



“I’m getting used to dealing with problems that are expensive, disruptive and white,” Wu had sneered at the Saint Patrick’s Day Breakfast — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) December 23, 2025

This statement by Wu is nonsense. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 23, 2025

Yes. Any achievement is immediately nullified by their presence. — Jas Rugbo (@JasRugbo) December 23, 2025

Agreed. The history of Boston is the history of Somalia. There would be no Boston without the original contributions of Somalis. https://t.co/OBfMHywhlv — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) December 23, 2025

Any specifics? Because they end up defrauding welfare everywhere else. I’d love to see the top 3 list of how Somalis have “lifted up” Boston with source documentation. — Ars Sababa 🇮🇱 🇫🇷 (@ArsSababa) December 23, 2025

A lot of people in the responses would like to hear some examples from the mayor.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

