Boston Globe Covers the 'ICE Tea Party' in Rebellion Against Trump's Immigration Policy

As our own Just Mindy covered last week, the people of Boston had a revolutionary idea. They'd re-create the Boston Tea Party, but as a protest against ICE detaining and deporting illegal aliens in the sanctuary city. It was a stroke of genius: they'd gather and pour ice cubes into the harbor. Yeah, it made about as much sense to us, but these people really like their performative stunts.

The Boston Globe, of course, was there:

Boston rebels against Trump immigration policies with an ‘ICE Tea Party’ https://t.co/13J528IVAG — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) December 17, 2025

Camille Bugayon reports:

The protest was organized by activist groups Boston Indivisible and Mass 50501, and began at the Irish Famine Memorial Plaza, just steps from the meeting house. The lively crowd held up signs, waved American flags, and chanted during the march along Milk Street and Congress Street to the harbor. Janet England of Brighton held a sign that read, “Democracy Needs Courage.” The protesters, she said are “true patriots because we want freedom and democracy.” “Although protest is a long game, we can’t give up. If you think about women’s suffrage, gay rights, the civil rights movement, it took years, but we just can’t give up,” she said. Gloria Krusemeyer, from Alrington, used a walker to join the march. “I’m irritated that I haven’t done more, and I’m just lucky that I can walk fast enough to be doing this,” she said.

Indivisible and 50501 were involved? No way. And it looks like more than a few people used walkers to get there.

Headline...'Seasoned citizens doing Geritol shots.' — Bebe Rebozo (@dt1927915) December 17, 2025

They are protesting the ice. These New England roads get slippery. — BoscoDad (@astone00) December 17, 2025

Ok I’m sure that scared them off guys nice job pic.twitter.com/zMIAvNRkV5 — J. Smart 🇺🇸 RI' Native (@jaksmarter) December 17, 2025

Lot of adult diapers on these rebels — Sammy Sabańa (@FanBoy6_9) December 17, 2025

It was like 80 old people — NC (@NicholasChacon9) December 17, 2025

A bunch of rich drunk white people from Brookline — Sandy Hardy (@har26606511) December 17, 2025

Boston was home of patriots in 1775. Now it's a toxic dump of the worst jihadist marxist scum in the nation. — Gina Rizzo (@Rizzo20Gina) December 17, 2025

Pathetic boomer cry babies. — Sheila (@Artgirl8160) December 17, 2025

These people are idiots. We rebelled because of a 2% tax now they live in the most taxed state in the union. — Jack Burton (@Prkchopexpres) December 17, 2025

Keep defending criminals Boston. 😂 — Mike J (@4593rainier) December 17, 2025

Useful idiots — Keekstergaga (@keekstergaga) December 17, 2025

This whole NE area is a disgrace. Hard to believe it was the birthplace of patriotism. If the British invaded today, they’d line up to give their money and women away. Your pathetic weakness embarrasses the entire country. — Uncle Garbage Bro (@sadesdad) December 17, 2025

wow what a bunch of imbeciles, actively advocating and protecting criminals in their communities. If you look at the attendance, it's all affluent white geriatrics, most live in gated communities unreachable by the criminals they advocate for. They exist happily in a bubble — Massachusetts Matrix (@ShotSloppy04) December 17, 2025

Indivisible probably paid for the buses to get these rebels from the suburbs and retirement homes into the city.

Actually, according to The Globe, one 4-year-old was there to become part of history:

Ice dumping duties were limited to volunteers and select people. Among them was Sarah, a mother who brought her 4-year-old daughter, Fiona. Sarah declined to share her last name for her daughter’s safety. After throwing ice into the harbor, Fiona shyly said that she wanted to come to the protest to “help families stay together.” Through tears, Sarah said her decision to bring along Fiona came from wanting to teach her daughter to care about people from all walks of life. “Kindness and compassion are things we learn in kindergarten and she will be in kindergarten so it’s really important for her to be kind and compassionate,” Sarah said, kissing her daughter’s cheek.

Ah, through tears.

Idiots.

