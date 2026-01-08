17 House Republicans Vote to Extend Obamacare Subsidies for Three Years

The Senate voted on Christmas Eve night in 2009 to pass Obamacare, with zero Republican support. The Affordable Care Act didn't make healthcare more affordable, and Democrats recently started blaming Republicans for the expiration of the Obamacare subsidies that they passed into law.

The subsidies expired at the end of 2025, extended through December 31 by the 2022 "Inflation Reduction Act."

But now, 17 Republicans in the House have voted 230-196 to extend Obamacare subsidies for another three years, kicking the can down the road.

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries did some gloating:

The House just decisively passed legislation that restores the Affordable Care Act tax credits.



Over the objection of Donald Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson.



If you don’t know, now you know. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 8, 2026

Now we know.

🚨 BREAKING: The US House just PASSED a bill to give billions of dollars to Big, Rich Insurance through Obamacare - extending the subsidies for 3 years



17 Republicans joined Democrats. Betraying President Trump IN BROAD DAYLIGHT.



It must still be passed by the Senate.… pic.twitter.com/q42fytZEDS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 8, 2026

The post continues:

REPUBLICANS who joined Dems: Reps. Mike Carey (Ohio), Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.), Ryan Mackenzie (Pa.), Mike Lawler (N.Y.), Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), David Joyce (Ohio), Tom Kean (N.J.), Nick LaLota (N.Y.), Max Miller (Ohio), David Valadao (Calif.), Rob Wittman (Va.), Jeff Hurd (Colo.), Maria Elvira-Salazar (Fla.), Rob Bresnahan (Pa.), Derrick Van Orden (Wis.), Zach Nunn (Iowa) and Monica De La Cruz (Texas). - Punchbowl

This is what the government shutdown was all about, we are getting played every day. — JESSE JAMES (@1bigJawBone) January 8, 2026

And conservative voters still think Republicans will win the midterms. What a joke? — Americano (@moraltreason) January 8, 2026

Expect to research lots of candidates before the next election. It’s time to get these people out! — 🐈‍⬛ Anonymiss Kitty™️🐈‍⬛ (@AnonymissGhost) January 8, 2026

Betrayal won't be forgotten. 😡 — Shan Specter (@Shan_Specter) January 8, 2026

They really love Obamacare fraud! It could be an addiction for them. — Shaun (@ShaunStromb) January 8, 2026

Traitors. We elect republicans to defend us against waste, fraud, and abuse, but we get the same old song. — DebAgain (@DeborahGinn10) January 8, 2026

Obamacare must end. This is absurd — Speaker of Truth (@William17171717) January 8, 2026

Follow the campaign contributions and you will see why they voted for it. So many primaries are needed, but will it even make a difference at this point...doubtful! — AZ Perspectives (@AZPerspectives) January 8, 2026

How much did the insurance companies pay them? Hmmm? Can’t fix the problem…just continue making the same mistake until you run out of money. — PB (@PeeBee3981) January 8, 2026

Isn't odd that they always expire right before an election? — Chucklehead! (@kevlarr61) January 8, 2026

It's not even going to get 50 votes in the Senate ... never mind 60 — Bill Speros (@billsperos) January 8, 2026

Trump will veto this — Ron Morris🇺🇸 (@morris172611) January 8, 2026

I pray this goes to the Senate to die! — Robert Haskins (@RobertHaskins2) January 8, 2026

Republicans had better get serious about the 2026 midterm elections right away.

***

