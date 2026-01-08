Mark Halperin Spots Sleight of Hand: Media's 'Full Analysis' of Renee Good Shooting...
Update: One of Those Shot in Portland Is a Venezuelan Tren de Aragua...
Daily Wire Talks to Genius in Minneapolis Who Quit Her Job to Protest...
Developing: Two Shot by CBP Agents in Portland, FBI Investigating
David French Twists Facts to Downplay Clear Self-Defense in Renee Good ICE Shooting
VIP
Debunking Keith Edwards' Lie: DeSantis Defended Drivers from Violent Mobs – NOT Resisting...
Media Malpractice: MS NOW Interviews a 'Trump Supporter' in Minneapolis ... Wearing a...
'She Looks Ridiculous': Congressman Sneers at Photo of 'Embarrassment' Kristi Noem
Classic NPR Bias: Why They Got Defunded – Framing a Driver Assaulting ICE...
GOP-Led Senate Votes to Block Trump From Any Further Military Action in Venezuela,...
Dangerous Doxxing: Marriott-Affiliated Hotel Worker Leaks ICE Agents' Info and Photos – Sw...
Vance Stance: VP Calls Out Legacy Media’s Slanted ICE Shooting Coverage During Fiery...
I Discovered The KEY PIECE of EVIDENCE The Media Is Leaving Out Of...
What the Effing EFF, Hilton?! Dallas Hilton Employee Doxxes ICE Agents Staying at...

17 House Republicans Vote to Extend Obamacare Subsidies for Three Years

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on January 08, 2026
AP Photo/Sunday Alamba

The Senate voted on Christmas Eve night in 2009 to pass Obamacare, with zero Republican support. The Affordable Care Act didn't make healthcare more affordable, and Democrats recently started blaming Republicans for the expiration of the Obamacare subsidies that they passed into law.

Advertisement

The subsidies expired at the end of 2025, extended through December 31 by the 2022 "Inflation Reduction Act."

But now, 17 Republicans in the House have voted 230-196 to extend Obamacare subsidies for another three years, kicking the can down the road. 

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries did some gloating:

Now we know.

The post continues:

REPUBLICANS who joined Dems:

Reps. Mike Carey (Ohio), Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.), Ryan Mackenzie (Pa.), Mike Lawler (N.Y.), Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), David Joyce (Ohio), Tom Kean (N.J.), Nick LaLota (N.Y.), Max Miller (Ohio), David Valadao (Calif.), Rob Wittman (Va.), Jeff Hurd (Colo.), Maria Elvira-Salazar (Fla.), Rob Bresnahan (Pa.), Derrick Van Orden (Wis.), Zach Nunn (Iowa) and Monica De La Cruz (Texas). - Punchbowl

Recommended

Mark Halperin Spots Sleight of Hand: Media's 'Full Analysis' of Renee Good Shooting Airbrushes Out Facts
justmindy
Advertisement
Advertisement

Republicans had better get serious about the 2026 midterm elections right away. 

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about RINOs in Congress. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HEALTHCARE REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mark Halperin Spots Sleight of Hand: Media's 'Full Analysis' of Renee Good Shooting Airbrushes Out Facts
justmindy
Daily Wire Talks to Genius in Minneapolis Who Quit Her Job to Protest ICE
Brett T.
'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't Want ICE in Minnesota? Because WOW
Sam J.
Update: One of Those Shot in Portland Is a Venezuelan Tren de Aragua Gang Member
Brett T.
Media Malpractice: MS NOW Interviews a 'Trump Supporter' in Minneapolis ... Wearing a BLM Hoodie
Grateful Calvin
'She Looks Ridiculous': Congressman Sneers at Photo of 'Embarrassment' Kristi Noem
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mark Halperin Spots Sleight of Hand: Media's 'Full Analysis' of Renee Good Shooting Airbrushes Out Facts justmindy
Advertisement