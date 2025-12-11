Revolutionary Genius: Progressives to Dump Little Blocks of Water Into a Big Body of Water to Protest ICE

Leftists are so weird, Exhibit one million.

Progressive activists plan to show solidarity with Boston’s immigrant communities next week, dumping ice into the harbor as part of what they’re calling an “ICE Tea Party.” https://t.co/1rUYoMBbXa — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) December 10, 2025

So, they are going to throw water into water. That will really show the Trump Administration.

Progressive activists plan to show solidarity with Boston’s immigrant communities next week, dumping ice into the harbor as part of what they’re calling an “ICE Tea Party.” The Dec. 16 protest of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown is scheduled to coincide with the anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, in which aggrieved colonists dumped hundreds of chests of tea into the harbor in 1773 to protest taxation without representation. “We’re recreating the 1773 Boston Tea Party protest — but with ice literally being hurled into the water,” said Samantha McGarry, a spokesperson for Mass 50501, which is organizing the protest along with Boston Indivisible, the local chapter of a national group that organizes around various left-leaning causes. “We’re pissed off, and we are going to show up,” said Rebecca Winter, executive director of Massachusetts 50501, a grassroots organizations whose members represent “50 states, 50 protests and one movement,” she said.

They do understand during the first 'tea party' protest, an expensive product was thrown into the war, destroying this item that was being taxed and that is why it was so effective, right?

That's really their whole plan.

Come on. This is dumb. You can agree with the political position, but you have to admit that dumping ice into water in Boston in December as a stunt is dumb. Even the pun is stupid. https://t.co/aJRfFvn9yz — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 11, 2025

Leftists aren't smart people.

So the Revolutionary War period is good again, not the birth of an inherently, irredeemably evil country?



Just trying to keep up with the latest talking points. https://t.co/Wa8tpl0R2Z — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) December 11, 2025

They have no logical consistency.

They're putting water into water, and think they're making something profound out of it.



That's so stupid, it sounds like a recipe Meghan Markle would fail at on her cooking show. https://t.co/qcVr5f69oy — a Statement of Fact (@fringeaggressor) December 11, 2025

A protest with no substance (tea) pretty much sums up progressive activism. https://t.co/cUnR204ZJC — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) December 11, 2025

True that.

Idea: Ice-T, Ice Cube, Vanilla Ice and Emma Bunton do ride alongs with ICE and we turn it into a documentary series for Netflix called ICE: Ice Ice Ice Baby https://t.co/0MgKtBh6tn — Mr Crumbsworth (@MrCrumbsbody) December 11, 2025

Brilliant!

just a reminder, this is NOT activism https://t.co/ZZLtV1AQCJ — Bob (@bobbiibean) December 11, 2025

I'm really disappointed in today's activists. At this point they're only competing for attention. https://t.co/oLovKaG7wv — WeaponizedFreedom𝕏 (@EpicGreenman42) December 11, 2025

They honestly aren't even very good at that.

