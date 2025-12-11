Socialist Sandy Goes Full Elite: AOC Blows Nearly $50K on Puerto Rico Luxury...
Monster in a Tie: Kirk's Killer Giggles in Court While Theorists Play Right...
Congressman Plays Gotcha With Kristi Noem Deporting Military Veterans, Loses
JD Vance Notices CNN's Passing on All Opportunities to Get Wrecked by Stephen...
Flight Fright: Skydiver Had to Think Fast After His Parachute Snagged on the...
VIP
Figmental Case: Joy Reid Says the ‘Liberal Media’ That Spawned and Sustained Her...
Enjoy a Two-Fer of Karoline Leavitt Giving WH Press a Bias Wedgie and...
Gavin Newsom Can’t Stop Being Weird About Trans Kids
Bask in the Backfire As Tim Walz Warns Minnesotans Not to Elect a...
Gavin Newsom Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD: What Democrats Would Do If...
Somali Fraud Ring: Porsche in Garage, Villa in Maldives, Wire Transfers to China...
She Wants to Continue Fighting Minnesota
Kristi Noem Slams Dems During Fiery Hearing: Crazed Protestors Try to Silence Her
Sen. Eric Schmitt Schools Reporter Pushing Dem Talking Points About Strikes on 'Fishing...

Revolutionary Genius: Progressives to Dump Little Blocks of Water Into a Big Body of Water to Protest ICE

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on December 11, 2025
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Leftists are so weird, Exhibit one million.

Advertisement

So, they are going to throw water into water. That will really show the Trump Administration.

Progressive activists plan to show solidarity with Boston’s immigrant communities next week, dumping ice into the harbor as part of what they’re calling an “ICE Tea Party.”

The Dec. 16 protest of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown is scheduled to coincide with the anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, in which aggrieved colonists dumped hundreds of chests of tea into the harbor in 1773 to protest taxation without representation.

“We’re recreating the 1773 Boston Tea Party protest — but with ice literally being hurled into the water,” said Samantha McGarry, a spokesperson for Mass 50501, which is organizing the protest along with Boston Indivisible, the local chapter of a national group that organizes around various left-leaning causes.

“We’re pissed off, and we are going to show up,” said Rebecca Winter, executive director of Massachusetts 50501, a grassroots organizations whose members represent “50 states, 50 protests and one movement,” she said.

They do understand during the first 'tea party' protest, an expensive product was thrown into the war, destroying this item that was being taxed and that is why it was so effective, right?

Recommended

Congressman Plays Gotcha With Kristi Noem Deporting Military Veterans, Loses
Brett T.
Advertisement

That's really their whole plan.

Leftists aren't smart people.

They have no logical consistency.

Advertisement

True that.

Brilliant!

They honestly aren't even very good at that. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ICE MASSACHUSETTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Congressman Plays Gotcha With Kristi Noem Deporting Military Veterans, Loses
Brett T.
Monster in a Tie: Kirk's Killer Giggles in Court While Theorists Play Right Into His Hands
justmindy
Socialist Sandy Goes Full Elite: AOC Blows Nearly $50K on Puerto Rico Luxury While Denouncing the Rich
justmindy
JD Vance Notices CNN's Passing on All Opportunities to Get Wrecked by Stephen Miller (CNN PR Spins)
Doug P.
Flight Fright: Skydiver Had to Think Fast After His Parachute Snagged on the Tail of a Plane (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Enjoy a Two-Fer of Karoline Leavitt Giving WH Press a Bias Wedgie and Nuking the Dems' O-Care Blame Game
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Congressman Plays Gotcha With Kristi Noem Deporting Military Veterans, Loses Brett T.
Advertisement