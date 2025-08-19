Rupar’s Late to the Party: You’ve Been Rupared by Aaron’s Year-Old ‘Scoop’ on...
Sen. John Kennedy Explains How Socialists Rose to Power in the Democrat Party...
BAWITDA-BAHAHAHA! Kid Rock Responds to the CRINGIEST Meme From the Governor Newsom Press...
VIP
Democrats Tell Us Not to Believe Our Lying Eyes About Voter Fraud (Because...
SHAMELESS Ruben Gallego Accidentally Gives the Dems' Mail-In Voting Game UP Pushing This...
Gov. Newsom Press Office's Victory Lap Cringe AF Because They're Too Dumb to...
Academic Gets Dose of His Own Holier-Than-THOU Medicine Calling Dems the ONLY Party...
Young Black Man Makes EPIC, STAT-BASED Case Against Reparations and Woke Host Just...
Mothers Just Know: Riley Gaines Shares AMAZING Story About How She Learned She...
Obama's Ex-Ambassador to Russia Eats Crow, Calls President Trump's Ukraine-Russia Talks Br...
Dana Perino Schools Gavin Newsom: Your Trump Tweet Impersonation Is a Total Flop
Molly Cantillon’s +1 Hissy Fit: Hating America’s Phone Code Swagger ‘Cause They Ain’t...
Scott Adams Says Bill Maher Is Shifting Right but Is Unlikely to Finish...
VIP
Money Balks: Once-Rushing Rivers of Political Cash Go Dry as Doubting Democrat Donors...

Mariachi Madness: Boston Mayor Wu Vows to Fight ICE and Prioritize Criminal Illegal Aliens Over Americans

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:33 PM on August 19, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

It was madness and music (more on that in a bit) in Boston on Tuesday. Mayor Michelle Wu doubled down on not cooperating with ICE, which means she and her sanctuary city will continue to prioritize ALL illegal aliens over the safety of American citizens. She’s simply echoing what the national Democrat Party supports as well.

Advertisement

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Democrats sure love illegal aliens. The rest of us? Not so much.

Commenters say President Donald Trump should stop all federal funding to the city until it stops harboring illegal aliens and protecting those who commit violent crimes.

Corraling illegal aliens into sanctuary cities does make it easier to locate and arrest them.

Here’s an example of a criminal illegal alien Wu wants on the streets to hurt Americans.

Recommended

BAWITDA-BAHAHAHA! Kid Rock Responds to the CRINGIEST Meme From the Governor Newsom Press Office
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

(post continues) ...policies. This criminal was previously deported TWICE but kept sneaking back in.

Democrats don’t care.

As stated earlier, there was music mixed in with Wu’s madness. (WATCH)

Aye, yi, yi!

Commenters say the song needs some pro-Palestinian percussion. (WATCH)

Legal immigrants hate being thrown in with illegal aliens, but Democrats continue to conflate the two. Even so, Democrats, through their actions and words, will always prioritize illegal aliens over legal immigrants who are American citizens. Sadly, there appears to be no hope of Democrats ever being America first.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BAWITDA-BAHAHAHA! Kid Rock Responds to the CRINGIEST Meme From the Governor Newsom Press Office
Grateful Calvin
Sen. John Kennedy Explains How Socialists Rose to Power in the Democrat Party As Only HE Can (Watch)
Sam J.
Rupar’s Late to the Party: You’ve Been Rupared by Aaron’s Year-Old ‘Scoop’ on Sean Hannity’s Love Life
justmindy
SHAMELESS Ruben Gallego Accidentally Gives the Dems' Mail-In Voting Game UP Pushing This DESPERATE Lie
Sam J.
Academic Gets Dose of His Own Holier-Than-THOU Medicine Calling Dems the ONLY Party for 'Educated People'
Sam J.
BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BAWITDA-BAHAHAHA! Kid Rock Responds to the CRINGIEST Meme From the Governor Newsom Press Office Grateful Calvin
Advertisement