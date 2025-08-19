Mariachi Madness: Boston Mayor Wu Vows to Fight ICE and Prioritize Criminal Illegal Aliens Over Americans

It was madness and music (more on that in a bit) in Boston on Tuesday. Mayor Michelle Wu doubled down on not cooperating with ICE, which means she and her sanctuary city will continue to prioritize ALL illegal aliens over the safety of American citizens. She’s simply echoing what the national Democrat Party supports as well.
Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu reiterates that she WILL NOT COMPLY with the Trump admin and the DOJ to cooperate with ICE, says deporting criminal illegals is “oppression”— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 19, 2025
DEFUND BOSTON AND CHARGE MICHELLE WU
. @TheJusticeDept @DHSgov pic.twitter.com/A84Dbbs3d0
Democrats sure love illegal aliens. The rest of us? Not so much.
Commenters say President Donald Trump should stop all federal funding to the city until it stops harboring illegal aliens and protecting those who commit violent crimes.
Boston should be defunded. ASAP.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 19, 2025
Boston needs the DC treatment.— Angry Tax Payer (@AngryPayer) August 19, 2025
Come on down , your the new contestant on "The ICE is Right"— Mike b *The Great Resist*🇨🇦 (@Mike1765648) August 19, 2025
Instead why doesn’t all the illegals in the U.S. move to Boston? I mean their people voted for this, right?— Joe (@usesimplelogik) August 19, 2025
Corraling illegal aliens into sanctuary cities does make it easier to locate and arrest them.
Here’s an example of a criminal illegal alien Wu wants on the streets to hurt Americans.
BREAKING: ICE Boston arrests a twice-deported Guatemalan illegal alien charged with armed home invasion, 3 counts of kidnapping & 5 counts of assault with a deadly weapon in MA.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 24, 2025
Brockton District Court previously ignored ICE’s detainer & let him go free because of Sanctuary City… pic.twitter.com/Rw2MB798BW
(post continues) ...policies. This criminal was previously deported TWICE but kept sneaking back in.
Democrats don’t care.
As stated earlier, there was music mixed in with Wu’s madness. (WATCH)
The mayor of Boston just held a rally where she vowed to not cooperate with the Trump administration on deporting violent criminals.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 19, 2025
The rally opened with even more singing...pic.twitter.com/CZ9iYYzTZe
Aye, yi, yi!
Commenters say the song needs some pro-Palestinian percussion. (WATCH)
Needs more spoon bucket pic.twitter.com/6xHDStElhR— Blaine S🇺🇸 (@BlaineS8675309) August 19, 2025
Nothing says Boston like a mariachi band— James (@jrpbsp) August 19, 2025
They cant win an honest discussion about illegal aliens. They intentionally confound illegal with legal immigration.— Nana (@Nana28423123) August 19, 2025
Legal immigrants hate being thrown in with illegal aliens, but Democrats continue to conflate the two. Even so, Democrats, through their actions and words, will always prioritize illegal aliens over legal immigrants who are American citizens. Sadly, there appears to be no hope of Democrats ever being America first.
Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.
