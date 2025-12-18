No Monopoly on Grift: Haitians Give Somalis a Run for Their (Stolen) Money in $7M Boston SNAP Scam

Just in case you've been led to believe Somalian immigrants in Minnesota have cornered the market on food stamp fraud, along comes some Haitian immigrants in Boston to disabuse you of that notion.

🚨 Two arrested & charged in alleged scheme to fraudulently obtain millions in SNAP benefits through small variety stores. Allegedly redeemed $100K–$500K in benefits per month – outpacing supermarkets – and sold donated food meant for children overseas.



🔗https://t.co/8z6uSBvPP6 pic.twitter.com/RobdUC2cFt — U.S. Attorney Massachusetts (@DMAnews1) December 17, 2025

Federal prosecutors have charged Haitian migrants in Massachusetts in a $7 million SNAP fraud scheme, involving fake retail stores that reportedly generated up to $480,000 per month.



pic.twitter.com/MtsELr0LZC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 18, 2025

At the end of the day, what is wrong with American checks and balances that people can come from third world countries and quickly figure out how to defraud the system of millions very quickly.

Start posting mugshots. Some public shaming is in order. — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) December 17, 2025

The public shaming should lead to jail time and then to deportation.

And here they are pic.twitter.com/0d5dOSrpDP — RomanShadeEmperor (@RomShadeEmperor) December 17, 2025

This is why the state doesn’t want to turn over the Snap Benefits data to the White House because they’re is so much fraud and illegals getting it not citizens — Aj (@Patsfan873769) December 17, 2025

This is why states shouldn't have the option to turn over data or not. Either they turn it over, or they stop receiving federal funds.

Gonna go out on a limb and say their parents weren't born in the US. pic.twitter.com/bHRSoo1jsC — crimsoncapsule (@crimsoncapsule1) December 17, 2025

NOT MASSACHUSETTS MEN.



Bring in Haitians, get Hatian problems. https://t.co/G7cVMNeYkR — Mayor of Manchester™ (@ManchMayor) December 18, 2025

There are hundreds of stores in Boston and around Massachusetts exactly like this one, the same type of people the same type of immigrants. They get away with everything here. — Antiquated 📛Rogue (@ontologyofRouge) December 17, 2025

To be fair, it's not just Boston. Immigrants are getting away with fraud all over the United States.

Massachusetts is just Brazil, but with a few expensive universities cranking out the next generation of wealthy communist minorities. — Thora Birch Society (@RejuvenatedRex) December 18, 2025

If convicted:

Get as much money back as possible.

Deport the families ASAP.

Serve Prison time.

Deport the criminal after release.

No more Mr. Nice Guy! — LSpring (@Spring23459) December 17, 2025

Rinse and repeat.

How does this go unnoticed for years? They were posting amounts way higher than supermarkets month after month, year after year and no one noticed?? Are those people who were supposed to pick this up still working for state? — Bonnie Lutze (@bflutze) December 17, 2025

They were intentionally not paying attention.

SNAP card holder buys $1000 worth of steaks at a big box grocery. Costs them nothing. Takes the steaks to the small grocery and he pays $250 cash. Sells the steaks at 25% discount to SNAP card holders. 50% discount to cash buyers. Sets up a food donation charity, then sells the… — Stephen Harding (@sf_Harding) December 17, 2025

All on the back of hard working Americans.

