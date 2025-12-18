Kamala Harris Says She and Biden Didn’t Release Epstein Files to Avoid Appearance...
Based on These Congressional Numbers From CNN the Dems Should DEFINITELY Keep Up...
Poor Choice of Words, Dave. LOL! David Axelrod Says AOC Has Something You...
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Innocent People DON'T Do This --> Whistleblowers Blow the Whistle AGAIN on Tim...
VIP
City in England Installs HVMs (Guess What That Stands for) in Effort to...
REALLY? Jon Karl Can't Remember a Primetime Presidential Speech That Was Hyperpartisan As...
Soros-Backed DA Drops Charges on Alleged Attempted Killer—He 'Finishes the Job' 24 Hours...
CNN Was Forced to Report Trump's Inflation Win, and It Was Glorious
NEWLY Released Radio Transmissions Show LEO Gave Brown University Shooter Lots of Time...
Chuck Schumer's Predictable Spin on Trump's Speech Gets Reality Nuked and Ratioed
Journo Claiming His Rent 'Went Up 24% Under Trump' BOLTS After Richard Grenell...
VIP
Britain's Plan to 'Protect Women' Targets Young White Boys Instead of Migrants Doing...
'Un Freakin' Real': Dem Rep's Argument Against Deporting Illegals Is PEAK Left Insanity

No Monopoly on Grift: Haitians Give Somalis a Run for Their (Stolen) Money in $7M Boston SNAP Scam

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on December 18, 2025
Twitchy

Just in case you've been led to believe Somalian immigrants in Minnesota have cornered the market on food stamp fraud, along comes some Haitian immigrants in Boston to disabuse you of that notion. 

Advertisement

At the end of the day, what is wrong with American checks and balances that people can come from third world countries and quickly figure out how to defraud the system of millions very quickly. 

The public shaming should lead to jail time and then to deportation. 

Recommended

Poor Choice of Words, Dave. LOL! David Axelrod Says AOC Has Something You Can't Teach ... and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Advertisement

This is why states shouldn't have the option to turn over data or not. Either they turn it over, or they stop receiving federal funds.

To be fair, it's not just Boston. Immigrants are getting away with fraud all over the United States.

Advertisement

Rinse and repeat.

They were intentionally not paying attention.

All on the back of hard working Americans.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

HAITI MASSACHUSETTS SNAP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Poor Choice of Words, Dave. LOL! David Axelrod Says AOC Has Something You Can't Teach ... and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Soros-Backed DA Drops Charges on Alleged Attempted Killer—He 'Finishes the Job' 24 Hours Later
justmindy
Based on These Congressional Numbers From CNN the Dems Should DEFINITELY Keep Up the Insanity
Doug P.
Kamala Harris Says She and Biden Didn’t Release Epstein Files to Avoid Appearance of Targeting Opponents
Warren Squire
Innocent People DON'T Do This --> Whistleblowers Blow the Whistle AGAIN on Tim Walz Threatening Them
Sam J.
NEWLY Released Radio Transmissions Show LEO Gave Brown University Shooter Lots of Time to Escape (Listen)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Poor Choice of Words, Dave. LOL! David Axelrod Says AOC Has Something You Can't Teach ... and HOOBOY Sam J.
Advertisement