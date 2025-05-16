Anthony Weiner, Jeffrey Toobin, and Jake Tapper All Have THIS In Common Now annnd We're Officially DEAD

Jake Tapper hired a crisis PR firm ...

You can't make this up.

What, did he finally figure out he's not great when it comes to dealing with people in general? Honestly, we wouldn't be surprised if he griped at us about this article mocking the fact that he's not exactly great at connecting with normal, everyday people.

Tapper hired a crisis PR firm lmao — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) May 16, 2025

Oh, and get this. The firm he hired has worked for a few other infamous people you likely know way too much about already.

Jake Tapper hired a crisis PR group that repped Elizabeth Holmes, Jeffrey Toobin, and Anthony Weiner to teach him how to be 'nicer' to critics. -- Free Beacon — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 15, 2025

Jeffrey Toobin lost his job for ... well ... doing something no one should ever do to themselves while on a business call.

Anthony Weiner is well, Anthony Weiner.

And now they're helping Tapper.

We couldn't make this up if we tried.

Worst book launch ever — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) May 16, 2025

And the Crisis PR firm concluded the crisis was @jaketapper — Free Speech USA (@Free_Speech_1A) May 16, 2025

*snort*

Betting Comey hires them next. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 16, 2025

And now, we're dead.

Too late. Tapper is toast and no amount of fluff PR 💩 will fix that. — EaglesMate 🇺🇸 (@terrylou_d) May 16, 2025

I actually feel sorry for anyone who has to clean up Jake Tapper's mess and try to defend his reputation. Hope the money is good because that's very hard and thankless work. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 16, 2025

Honestly, what did Tapper expect? Did he think Americans are so stupid that they didn't realize Biden was a hot mess and the media were covering for him?

Maybe don't answer that.

Isn't Elizabeth Holmes in jail? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 15, 2025

Oof.

They must be the ones that scripted his “humility” schtick https://t.co/So4dK1JH6s — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 15, 2025

Must be.

Guess it didn't work.

