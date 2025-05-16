VIP
THERE It Is! MAGA Pounces on Comey's Not So Cryptic '86 47' Post...
And There Was GREAT Rejoicing! WHINY Thread Explains How Woke Has OFFICIALLY Ended...
How IRONIC! X Goes for Walk on the Beach and Finds Their OWN...
No Idea WHY This Is So HARD: MTG Calls Down the THUNDER on...
Whad'ya KNOW?! It's That One Time James Comey Openly Fantasized About Making Trump...
NO ONE Is Above the Law: NJ Globe Reports DOJ Will Charge Rep....
Jake Sullivan Told a Journo He Was Unaware of Biden's Mental Decline (Guess...
Mollie Hemingway Has Some BRUTAL Ideas for HOW the FBI Should Treat and...
It's ON! Kash Patel Responds to Seashell Threat Against President Trump and James...
Trump Responds to Ex FBI Director (and 'Dirty Cop') James Comey's Now Deleted...
Freakin' NAILED It: Scott Jennings Calls Out What Is TRULY in the Left's...
'Casanova Killer' Glen Rogers Meets His Fate in Florida Death Chamber
Scott Jennings Tries to Make Sense of a 'Gay Trans Man' Who Supports...
What are the Odds? Beachcomber Comey Wanders a Political Shore Teeming with Dem...

Anthony Weiner, Jeffrey Toobin, and Jake Tapper All Have THIS In Common Now annnd We're Officially DEAD

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:40 PM on May 16, 2025
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Jake Tapper hired a crisis PR firm ...

You can't make this up.

What, did he finally figure out he's not great when it comes to dealing with people in general? Honestly, we wouldn't be surprised if he griped at us about this article mocking the fact that he's not exactly great at connecting with normal, everyday people.

Advertisement

Oh, and get this. The firm he hired has worked for a few other infamous people you likely know way too much about already.

Jeffrey Toobin lost his job for ... well ... doing something no one should ever do to themselves while on a business call.

Anthony Weiner is well, Anthony Weiner.

And now they're helping Tapper.

We couldn't make this up if we tried.

*snort*

And now, we're dead.

Honestly, what did Tapper expect? Did he think Americans are so stupid that they didn't realize Biden was a hot mess and the media were covering for him?

Recommended

And There Was GREAT Rejoicing! WHINY Thread Explains How Woke Has OFFICIALLY Ended the Progressive Era
Sam J.
Advertisement

Maybe don't answer that.

Oof.

Must be.

Guess it didn't work.

============================================================

Related:

And There Was GREAT Rejoicing! WHINY Thread Explains How Woke Has OFFICIALLY Ended the Progressive Era

How IRONIC! X Goes for Walk on the Beach and Finds Their OWN 'Shell Messages' (HERE Are Some of the BEST)

No Idea WHY This Is So HARD: MTG Calls Down the THUNDER on Do-Nothing House Republicans and Oh Hell YEAH

Mollie Hemingway Has Some BRUTAL Ideas for HOW the FBI Should Treat and Interview James Comey and DAMN

It's ON! Kash Patel Responds to Seashell Threat Against President Trump and James Comey Better BUCKLE UP

============================================================

Tags: JAKE TAPPER JEFFREY TOOBIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And There Was GREAT Rejoicing! WHINY Thread Explains How Woke Has OFFICIALLY Ended the Progressive Era
Sam J.
How IRONIC! X Goes for Walk on the Beach and Finds Their OWN 'Shell Messages' (HERE Are Some of the BEST)
Sam J.
No Idea WHY This Is So HARD: MTG Calls Down the THUNDER on Do-Nothing House Republicans and Oh Hell YEAH
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway Has Some BRUTAL Ideas for HOW the FBI Should Treat and Interview James Comey and DAMN
Sam J.
Freakin' NAILED It: Scott Jennings Calls Out What Is TRULY in the Left's Heart and LOL They Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
NO ONE Is Above the Law: NJ Globe Reports DOJ Will Charge Rep. LaMonica McIver Over ICE 'Protest'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And There Was GREAT Rejoicing! WHINY Thread Explains How Woke Has OFFICIALLY Ended the Progressive Era Sam J.
Advertisement