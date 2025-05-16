And There Was GREAT Rejoicing! WHINY Thread Explains How Woke Has OFFICIALLY Ended the Progressive Era

Anthony Weiner, Jeffrey Toobin, and Jake Tapper All Have THIS In Common Now...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:00 PM on May 16, 2025
AngieArtist

Eric Kaufmann believes the progressive era has ended.

And of course, he thinks this is a bad thing. Especially since it's the 'shift' to woke, he seems to believe destroyed it. Remember what Trump said about woke? It turns to ... something not so nice.

Kauffman's thread is super whiny but worth a read if you're as happy as we are to see the end of this crap movement.

Take a look"

Womp womp womp womp.

Look at all of those buzzwords.

Sounds like a smorgasbord of Leftist nonsense.

Blah blah blah blah blah.

Does not sound like any sort of utopia we'd like to visit.

Just sayin'.

Keep going.

Awww, yes. The 60s.

Yay.

And then ... 

In other words, people got sick of this crap.

Maybe if they'd left children alone? Just sayin'.

Because it sucks.

Like Ron DeSantis ... HA HA HA HA HA

Actually, it was Democrats shutting their lives down in 2020 for money and power but we digress.

What?

Nope. We've had plenty of that, thanks.

Yawn.

Pass.

Pass again.

And pass once more.

Woke killed progressivism.

Delicious.

