And There Was GREAT Rejoicing! WHINY Thread Explains How Woke Has OFFICIALLY Ended the Progressive Era

Eric Kaufmann believes the progressive era has ended.

And of course, he thinks this is a bad thing. Especially since it's the 'shift' to woke, he seems to believe destroyed it. Remember what Trump said about woke? It turns to ... something not so nice.

Kauffman's thread is super whiny but worth a read if you're as happy as we are to see the end of this crap movement.

Take a look

1/ We are entering a post-progressive era. The cultural left-liberalism which emerged a century ago and took off in the late 1960s is exhausted. This ‘vibe shift’doesn’t just repudiate the last decade, but the last 60 years. My latest @WSJ — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) May 15, 2025

Womp womp womp womp.

2/ Ideas are often downstream of events, rather than the reverse. The origins of postmodernism and critical theory lie in decolonization, Civil Rights and the ‘new social movements’ of minorities, feminists and gays. pic.twitter.com/YPA7xGdMFV — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) May 15, 2025

Look at all of those buzzwords.

3/ As with postmodernism, events spurred post-progressivism: the illiberalism and irrationality of cancel culture & transactivism, endemic populism and polarization, family and community breakdown (including birthrate collapse) pic.twitter.com/f2xTuKD2f9 — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) May 15, 2025

Sounds like a smorgasbord of Leftist nonsense.

4/ Trump is illiberal, corrupt, narcissistic. But his war on DEI strikes a chord: even critics admit he has a point. His repudiation of affirmative action (1965), disparate impact (1971) and speech codes (1987) goes well beyond rejecting the Awokening of the 2010s pic.twitter.com/hlCqseW7cv — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) May 15, 2025



5/ Left-liberalism is moderate on economics but has no guardrails on culture. Cultural left-liberals believed in constant upward movement towards ever more diversity, equity and inclusion. This became a grand narrative of progress toward utopia pic.twitter.com/mOhQ5axXXF — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) May 15, 2025

Does not sound like any sort of utopia we'd like to visit.

Just sayin'.

6/ Equal outcomes and emotional harm protection for sacred race, gender and sexual identity groups (woke) was the unassailable End of History. The only question was mobilizing activists & capturing institutions pic.twitter.com/9lOBZMSgJ5 — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) May 15, 2025



7/ The progressive dream focused on winning the young and the educated while capturing the meaning-making institutions. It worked. Attitudes held only by artists and sociologists in the 1960s spread. The professions all shifted left, as Adam Bonica shows: pic.twitter.com/RlASILZhkE — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) May 15, 2025





8/ According to value change theorists like Ron Inglehart, affluence and security were producing a new left-liberal generation, one birth, one funeral and one college degree at a time. This held true for 60 years pic.twitter.com/vWzJPlJl4I — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) May 15, 2025

And then ...

9/ But as the cultural left pushed to the next level: from individual equality to group equality of outcome, rights for citizens to rights across borders, gay rights to trans rights, it ran into the sands of polarization. The progressive escalator stalled pic.twitter.com/CQSfct1FNN — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) May 15, 2025

In other words, people got sick of this crap.

10/ Stunningly, attitudes on trans went ‘backwards’ after 2022, the first cultural reversal for the liberal left in a century. For a movement used to being in the vanguard of history, this is an existential crisis (UK data via @YouGov, points for years 2021-24) pic.twitter.com/Ub1SuXfE0W — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) May 15, 2025

Maybe if they'd left children alone? Just sayin'.

11/ Today, what Daniel Bell calls the left’s ‘chiliastic hopes’ are over. Mainstream media outlets openly criticize the excesses of woke, and moderate left politicians and pundits argue that it helped put Trump in office. Progressive activism has lost confidence and energy pic.twitter.com/A6qS8aTOwb — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) May 15, 2025

Because it sucks.

12/ The rise of anti-woke politicians like Ron DeSantis and the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attacks rocked elite institutions. DEI ideas of the past 50 years have lost power in corporate America while universities are backing away pic.twitter.com/NhHg0Xtyv8 — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) May 15, 2025

Like Ron DeSantis ... HA HA HA HA HA

13/ The progressive dream focused on winning the young and educated. Young people are more woke on average. But a growing anti-woke tendency among formerly moderate young people has shifted young college students to the right since 2022 (HERI freshman data): pic.twitter.com/ymRXX4Bpnu — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) May 15, 2025

Actually, it was Democrats shutting their lives down in 2020 for money and power but we digress.

14/ Postmodernism argued that new times required an unmasking of techno-scientific modernism. Post-progressivism means we need to deconstruct the progressive moral backcloth to public life that presents itself as natural and consensual, adopting a critical view of its motivation pic.twitter.com/HsPd3ezyR2 — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) May 15, 2025



15/ Postmodernism asserted that the end of the grand narrative of modernism meant a new scholarly paradigm of relativism. Post-progressivism argues that the end of the progressive grand narrative demands a new social science pic.twitter.com/U9iEo0HnOj — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) May 15, 2025

Nope. We've had plenty of that, thanks.

16/ Where critical theory critiqued race or sex as social constructs, post-progressivism uses a meta-critical theory that critiques the critics. Racism and sexism are (in part) social constructs whose meanings are deliberately inflated pic.twitter.com/Lte4FtzK4k — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) May 15, 2025







19/ The academic conference on post-progressive social science:https://t.co/QxmZYR0gV6 — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) May 15, 2025



20/ We are leaving the progressive era, c. 1964-2022. The failure of woke was its Waterloo. Elite culture is in transition. What will replace it? — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) May 15, 2025

Woke killed progressivism.

Delicious.

