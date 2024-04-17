Biden Tells Steelworkers His ‘Eaten by Cannibals’ Story (Again)

President Joe Biden lies so much that even the New York Times thought they had to cover it, although they just named him "Storyteller-in-Chief" and said that he spun yarns that didn't always pan out. Biden was campaigning in Pennsylvania Wednesday and once again revived the debunked hit piece in The Atlantic that claimed President Donald Trump refused to visit the graves of fallen servicemembers because they were "suckers and losers." Dozens of people who were there refuted the story, but Biden keeps telling it anyway.

Why did this come up? Because it reminded Biden of the time his "Uncle Bosey" was shot down over New Guinea. They found the plane, but they never found his body — most likely because the area was populated by cannibals who ate him.

Biden tells a story about his grandfather being "shot down in an area where there were a lot of cannibals" before recounting the debunked "suckers and losers" hoax for the second time in less than a day pic.twitter.com/KufaTlmCz1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 17, 2024

He told the story on his way from his Puerto Rican hometown of Scranton (where he drew a huge crowd) to Pittsburgh to meet with the United Steelworkers, who also got to hear the story:

Biden, for the third time in less than 24 hours, tells the dubious story about his "Uncle Bosey" and "a lot of cannibals" in New Guinea before repeating the debunked "suckers and losers" hoax.



He also claims D-Day was on a Sunday (it was on a Tuesday).



HE IS NOT WELL. pic.twitter.com/iqeOjjFY0v — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 17, 2024

You gotta love how one reporter claimed from anonymous sources that Trump called them suckers and losers, every witness in the story said it wasn't true, but now they treat it as fact. https://t.co/cR91AR6ZyZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 17, 2024

If we remember correctly, about 22 people who were present went on record to deny the "suckers and losers" story.

But back to this business of cannibals:

Unsurprisingly, Biden has made up most of this war story.



Lt. Ambrose Finnegan was a ground crew member and ordinance officer, not a reconnaissance pilot.



In 1944, Finnegan was the passenger of an A-20 (a twin-engine, not single-engine plane) that ditched, it wasn't shot down.… https://t.co/xxIb5dreOB pic.twitter.com/xrn1WuAbTh — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) April 17, 2024

"The flight went down over the Bismarck Sea, not "in an area where there were a lot of cannibals.""

Just before he said the above, Biden claimed that his four uncles all enlisted the day after "D-Day," which is also false.



D-Day was June 6, 1944.



Military records show Ambrose Finnegan enlisted on January 21, 1941.



Finnegan went missing on May 14, 1944. pic.twitter.com/DpUBlORHvP — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) April 17, 2024

From the military records related to Ambrose Biden's death:



"Subject plane became lost and was forced to make a crash landing due to lack of fuel."



"2nd Lt. Ambrose was a passenger on an A-20 ... on a courier mission." pic.twitter.com/FKmoN8UcAP — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) April 17, 2024

So he's told this story three times in 24 hours. This is his campaign.

D Day was June 6, 1944... and he says his uncles joined the military on D Day. Ambrose died on May 14, 1944.



Ambrose was not a pilot, & he was not shot down. He was a courier - a passenger on an A-20 bomber that ditched at sea with engine troubles.https://t.co/MwYZejvQXg — Charles R. Smith🔹 (@softwarnet) April 17, 2024

Where are Glenn Kessler and Daniel Dale to fact-check the president?

Can't defend his record, so a nonstop stream of lies should suffice. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 17, 2024

Ambrose a passenger on a bomber and the plane was not shot down but ditched at sea due to engine failure.



Ambrose was NOT a pilot, engineer nor any part of an aircrew. He was 2nd Lieutenant a courier for the Advanced Echelon (ADVON) in New Guinea.https://t.co/MwYZejvQXg — Charles R. Smith🔹 (@softwarnet) April 17, 2024

Ugly freaking liar about EVERYTHING! — Karen (@KCMalone0531) April 17, 2024

“It’s a stutter, bigots!” — Eioan (@dcxlr8) April 17, 2024

This is the best he can do without note cards or a teleprompter. — kathy (@PetzKathy) April 17, 2024

His whole life is built on lies and hoaxes. The press did its job in 1988 calling out these lies, but have since realized the truth is stopping Democrats from making progress. So, we have a king with no cloths scenario. — dcnh (@dcnh42) April 17, 2024

If Biden doesn't happen to have a story to fit a situation, he's not unopposed to just make it up it ends up being a battle between his serial llying and what he can remember, and he fills in the rest. — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) April 17, 2024

The man has lied — repeatedly — about his son dying in Iraq.

Remember. Biden was THROWN OUT of the 1988 Presidential race for excessive lying. He’s no different today. — Plum (@Plum85859574) April 17, 2024

His grandfather? The one (Ambrose Finnegan) who died in 1957 in Scranton? — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) April 17, 2024

Joe can say anything that he wants because 90% of the media will edit his words to cover for him and 60% of the public will not know that they are being lied to — W. Brady (@Icrazyhorse13) April 17, 2024

They'll fix it in the transcript.

Joe Biden releases new line of action figures pic.twitter.com/SrWbzhCWDq — Canadian Moose (@whitley_rick) April 17, 2024

Inspiring story. I can feel the enthusiasm building. What's the point again? — Melonie (@KastmanMelonie) April 17, 2024





The "sucker's and losers" quote never happened.



PARIS (AP) — President Donald Trump canceled a planned visit to a cemetery for Americans killed in World War I, the White House said, citing bad weather that grounded his helicopter.



Trump had been scheduled to lay a wreath and… — RobinLT🇺🇲🇨🇱 (@RobinLT007) April 17, 2024

Trump had been scheduled to lay a wreath and observe a moment of silence Saturday at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial, located adjacent to Belleau Wood and about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of Paris. Instead, Trump spent much of the day following a meeting and lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron at the U.S. ambassador’s residence, where he was staying during events to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. Attending in Trump’s place were the White House chief of staff, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly; the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Gen. Joe Dunford; and several members of the White House staff. The Battle of Belleau Wood was a critical conflict in the war and a pivotal encounter in Marine Corps history. The determination to ground Marine One, the president’s helicopter, due to bad weather is made by the Marine Corps and the White House Military Office, which then presents the recommendation to the White House in collaboration with the Secret Service, according to a Secret Service official. Paris was covered in clouds with drizzling rain through most of Saturday. Trump was scheduled to join dozens of world leaders Sunday at a ceremony in the shadow of the Arc de Triomphe marking Armistice Day. He delivered remarks at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial, located five miles west of Paris, before returning to Washington.

That's the true story.

"I'm not making that up."



No, you're repeating a long ago debunked lie. — Duane Savage (@ptah31) April 17, 2024

“I’m not making that up” means he’s making it up. — Robert Scelzo (@Notnotrpscelzo) April 17, 2024

Any time Biden says, "No joke" or "You think I'm kidding," he's lying.

Oh, and since Biden was in Pittsburgh, he claimed to be Pittsburgh.

BIDEN: "I'm Pittsburgh ... I really mean it!" pic.twitter.com/BxrYYEvWYY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 17, 2024





