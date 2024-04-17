That Thing That Never Happens, Happened Again. NC Creep Caught Filming Under Woman's...
'GAS'lighting? Palestine Protestors Claim Fart Spray Prank Was Actually IDF Chemical Weapo...
Schadenfreude Alert! Cops DRAG Google Employees Staging Protest in Their Boss's Office OUT
DHS Statement After Senate Dems Support Mayorkas (and Biden's) Dereliction of Duty Is...
Donald Trump Plans to Conquer New York
'New Level of Sleazeball': Fetterman, Others DRAG Menendez Plan to Blame Wife at...
Stephen King Gets MAJOR Ratio for Idiotically Noticing What 'Right-Wingers' Do and Don't...
Dozens of NPR Staffers Sign Letter to CEO and Unwittingly Prove Uri Berliner's...
Expecto Patronum: J.K. Rowling Defends Women From Humza Yousaf's Sexist 'Misogyny Law'
'Incredible': Emails Reveal More About Trump Impeachment 'Whistleblower' (and GUESS WHAT)
New Chief of NPR's Hat Explains Why a Thriving Conservative Alternative to These...
NPR Whistleblower Uri Berliner Resigns From His Job, Blames 'Disparagement by New CEO'...
'Paroled ILLEGALLY': Impeached DHS Director Won't Answer Question About Laken Riley's Kill...
'Bat Guano Crazy': NPR CEO Katherine Maher Says Truth Is a 'Distraction' to...

Biden Tells Steelworkers His ‘Eaten by Cannibals’ Story (Again)

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on April 17, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden lies so much that even the New York Times thought they had to cover it, although they just named him "Storyteller-in-Chief" and said that he spun yarns that didn't always pan out. Biden was campaigning in Pennsylvania Wednesday and once again revived the debunked hit piece in The Atlantic that claimed President Donald Trump refused to visit the graves of fallen servicemembers because they were "suckers and losers." Dozens of people who were there refuted the story, but Biden keeps telling it anyway.

Advertisement

Why did this come up? Because it reminded Biden of the time his "Uncle Bosey" was shot down over New Guinea. They found the plane, but they never found his body — most likely because the area was populated by cannibals who ate him.

He told the story on his way from his Puerto Rican hometown of Scranton (where he drew a huge crowd) to Pittsburgh to meet with the United Steelworkers, who also got to hear the story:

If we remember correctly, about 22 people who were present went on record to deny the "suckers and losers" story.

But back to this business of cannibals:

Recommended

Schadenfreude Alert! Cops DRAG Google Employees Staging Protest in Their Boss's Office OUT
Coucy
Advertisement

"The flight went down over the Bismarck Sea, not "in an area where there were a lot of cannibals.""

So he's told this story three times in 24 hours. This is his campaign.

Where are Glenn Kessler and Daniel Dale to fact-check the president?

Advertisement

The man has lied — repeatedly — about his son dying in Iraq.

They'll fix it in the transcript.


Advertisement

Trump had been scheduled to lay a wreath and observe a moment of silence Saturday at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial, located adjacent to Belleau Wood and about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of Paris.

Instead, Trump spent much of the day following a meeting and lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron at the U.S. ambassador’s residence, where he was staying during events to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Attending in Trump’s place were the White House chief of staff, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly; the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Gen. Joe Dunford; and several members of the White House staff. The Battle of Belleau Wood was a critical conflict in the war and a pivotal encounter in Marine Corps history.

The determination to ground Marine One, the president’s helicopter, due to bad weather is made by the Marine Corps and the White House Military Office, which then presents the recommendation to the White House in collaboration with the Secret Service, according to a Secret Service official.

Paris was covered in clouds with drizzling rain through most of Saturday.

Trump was scheduled to join dozens of world leaders Sunday at a ceremony in the shadow of the Arc de Triomphe marking Armistice Day. He delivered remarks at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial, located five miles west of Paris, before returning to Washington.

That's the true story.

Advertisement

Any time Biden says, "No joke" or "You think I'm kidding," he's lying.

Oh, and since Biden was in Pittsburgh, he claimed to be Pittsburgh.


***


Tags: DONALD TRUMP HOAX JOE BIDEN LIE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Schadenfreude Alert! Cops DRAG Google Employees Staging Protest in Their Boss's Office OUT
Coucy
Stephen King Gets MAJOR Ratio for Idiotically Noticing What 'Right-Wingers' Do and Don't Want to Ban
Amy Curtis
'GAS'lighting? Palestine Protestors Claim Fart Spray Prank Was Actually IDF Chemical Weapon
justmindy
'Incredible': Emails Reveal More About Trump Impeachment 'Whistleblower' (and GUESS WHAT)
Doug P.
DHS Statement After Senate Dems Support Mayorkas (and Biden's) Dereliction of Duty Is Disgraceful
Doug P.
Dozens of NPR Staffers Sign Letter to CEO and Unwittingly Prove Uri Berliner's Point
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Schadenfreude Alert! Cops DRAG Google Employees Staging Protest in Their Boss's Office OUT Coucy
Advertisement