Oh honey, NO! AOC assumes McCarthy is subtweeting HER, makes complete FOOL of...
Congressman Henry Cuellar unharmed following armed carjacking in DC
Rachel Bitecofer tells Twitter women returning to being wives and moms is just...
Bacon time: Texas family scared after large pig breaks into home, attacks them,...
Sen. Chris Murphy asks Republicans if they want Kyiv to be a Russian...
‘Barney Fife would do better’: TN fisherman hooks bomb and police do WHAT
'Bring it on': Matt Gaetz files motion to have Kevin McCarthy removed as...
Man wants to be first trans woman to have an abortion
POLITICO: Fighting against the USSR didn't necessarily make you a Nazi
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker recommends that President Biden name some sort of 'border...
Misinformation watchdog notes Greg Gutfeld comparing fire alarm to 9/11 and January 6
A fellow author practices 'Defense Against The Dark Arts' in article defending J....
Chris Hayes in hot water for comparing Bowman and Boebert incidents as 'a...
MTG joins in on beating 'The Fire Alarm' horse to death as she...

President Sippy Cup tries to resurrect debunked 'suckers and losers' lie; Twitter buries him

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on October 03, 2023
Twitter

On Monday, President Joe Biden, looking as riddled with dementia as ever, took to his podium to try to denounce his chief rival for the presidency by rolling out a long-debunked lie that Donald Trump once called members of the military 'suckers and losers.' Then, President Silver Alert -- or whoever tweets for him: Karine Jean-Pierre, some hapless intern, the ghost of Corn Pop -- decided to post that lie to Twitter. 

Advertisement

Seriously, dude. What's with the angry, unhinged shouting all the time? 

Look, we're not here to tell you what to think of Donald Trump. Love him, hate him, or feel indifferent about him, this story has long since been discredited. It never had any validity to begin with, really. It was initially reported by Jeffrey Goldberg in the joke of a publication, The Atlantic, with zero corroboration. The rest of the media then picked it up, also with zero corroboration. Meanwhile, more than a dozen people close to Trump, who were with him at the time, denied he ever said it. 

But it didn't matter. The left had their narrative and ran with it. And, apparently, are still running with it. 

But Twitter was not about to let Silver Alert get away with it this time. 

Many users posted this image in reply to the president. Unlike his anecdote, Biden's disrespect for the military was captured on video. 

The piling on continued, so we'll let the tweets speak for themselves for a bit ... 

Recommended

Rachel Bitecofer tells Twitter women returning to being wives and moms is just like the Third Reich
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Like we said, you don't have to love Donald Trump to know that Biden is lying here. Or at least whoever told him what to say knows it's a lie. 

That tweet ends with the statement, 'You believe every voter is a sucker and a loser.' It's pretty difficult to argue against that. 

Let's not forget either that it's not just the military that Biden has no respect for. 

He also called Obama 'clean and articulate,' said 'You ain't black' if you don't vote for him, said 'Poor kids are just as smart as white kids,' and worried that minorities didn't know how to get on the internet. And that's just recently. It gets worse when we go back to his 'racial jungle' days of school integration in the 70s. 

Advertisement

Honestly, if we used this space to list all of Biden's lies, we'd be here until Christmas ... of 2024. 

Yes, it wouldn't be a Biden speech if he didn't try to exploit the death of his son. That is also who Joe Biden is. 

Advertisement

We think we'll end with the following tweet, just so people remember the person who is talking in Biden's video and give his lies the credibility they deserve: 

Yes, whether you love Trump, endorse another candidate, or just don't like it when presidents lie to people, Biden's got to go. 

* * *

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN LIES MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rachel Bitecofer tells Twitter women returning to being wives and moms is just like the Third Reich
Amy Curtis
Congressman Henry Cuellar unharmed following armed carjacking in DC
Amy Curtis
Bacon time: Texas family scared after large pig breaks into home, attacks them, AND comes back for more
Amy Curtis
‘Barney Fife would do better’: TN fisherman hooks bomb and police do WHAT
Amy Curtis
Sen. Chris Murphy asks Republicans if they want Kyiv to be a Russian or Ukrainian city
Brett T.
Women want to KNOW: Why DO men always back into parking spaces? Men explain
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rachel Bitecofer tells Twitter women returning to being wives and moms is just like the Third Reich Amy Curtis
Advertisement