President Sippy Cup tries to resurrect debunked 'suckers and losers' lie; Twitter buries him

On Monday, President Joe Biden, looking as riddled with dementia as ever, took to his podium to try to denounce his chief rival for the presidency by rolling out a long-debunked lie that Donald Trump once called members of the military 'suckers and losers.' Then, President Silver Alert -- or whoever tweets for him: Karine Jean-Pierre, some hapless intern, the ghost of Corn Pop -- decided to post that lie to Twitter.

The former president referred to American service members as “suckers” and “losers.”



MAGA extremists have made it clear where they stand. pic.twitter.com/2Kj5jr4N7Z — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2023

Seriously, dude. What's with the angry, unhinged shouting all the time?

Look, we're not here to tell you what to think of Donald Trump. Love him, hate him, or feel indifferent about him, this story has long since been discredited. It never had any validity to begin with, really. It was initially reported by Jeffrey Goldberg in the joke of a publication, The Atlantic, with zero corroboration. The rest of the media then picked it up, also with zero corroboration. Meanwhile, more than a dozen people close to Trump, who were with him at the time, denied he ever said it.

But it didn't matter. The left had their narrative and ran with it. And, apparently, are still running with it.

But Twitter was not about to let Silver Alert get away with it this time.

Yeah.. this is a debunked lie.



But no one listens to you, so it really doesn't matter. — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) October 3, 2023

This is you yea? pic.twitter.com/UTVrgaPVKn — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) October 3, 2023

Many users posted this image in reply to the president. Unlike his anecdote, Biden's disrespect for the military was captured on video.

The piling on continued, so we'll let the tweets speak for themselves for a bit ...

The episode on @ShawnRyanShow is very eye opening. https://t.co/zmA2eX8UKx — Words are words (@Wordsarewordz) October 3, 2023

More lies from your lying mouth! pic.twitter.com/EAkN8tMy9c — Hector ‘Tio’ Salamanca (@HTioSalamanca) October 3, 2023

I’m probably the last guy to try and defend Trump’s antics while President, but there is absolutely ZERO evidence that this ever occurred. https://t.co/rIEmZWMouX — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) October 3, 2023

Like we said, you don't have to love Donald Trump to know that Biden is lying here. Or at least whoever told him what to say knows it's a lie.

You said on the national debate stage to the entire country that 51 intel chiefs said your son's laptop was Russian disinformation. You knew that was a lie when you said it, because it was your future SOS who corralled those 51 intel chiefs and convinced them to make the false… https://t.co/gosYdTKku8 — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 3, 2023

That tweet ends with the statement, 'You believe every voter is a sucker and a loser.' It's pretty difficult to argue against that.

Let's not forget either that it's not just the military that Biden has no respect for.

You referred to LL J Cool J as "boy"



You have made it clear where you stand https://t.co/EDoLNjuXyT — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) October 3, 2023

He also called Obama 'clean and articulate,' said 'You ain't black' if you don't vote for him, said 'Poor kids are just as smart as white kids,' and worried that minorities didn't know how to get on the internet. And that's just recently. It gets worse when we go back to his 'racial jungle' days of school integration in the 70s.

This rotting bag of oatmeal forgot he called service members dumb bastards and left 13 of them behind in Afghanistan https://t.co/0oPD6QNtr2 — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) October 3, 2023

That's been debunked.



And you said no one in your family got money from China.



Are any fact checkers gonna vet this? @GlennKesslerWP https://t.co/XnQBPygZc9 — Lake Bum (@dustopian) October 3, 2023

Honestly, if we used this space to list all of Biden's lies, we'd be here until Christmas ... of 2024.

Because of your disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, 13 American soldiers died unnecessarily.



When their coffins came home, this was you.



We know exactly where you stand. https://t.co/hZR4g0OZW3 pic.twitter.com/YKgOmr4CTW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 3, 2023

Joe Biden’s imploding poll numbers are causing him to revive long debunked lies about President Trump and invoke his late son again in a disgraceful smear attempt



Biden is the lowest form of scum on the planet https://t.co/eAt8Et9gbw — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 3, 2023

Yes, it wouldn't be a Biden speech if he didn't try to exploit the death of his son. That is also who Joe Biden is.

"Clap for that, you stupid bastards."



-- You, addressing the troops on March 7, 2016, at Al Dhafra Air Base, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. https://t.co/fHj7K8iP0b — RedPilledExLiberal (@RedPilled1788) October 3, 2023

We think we'll end with the following tweet, just so people remember the person who is talking in Biden's video and give his lies the credibility they deserve:

U gotta just go !! Seriously https://t.co/vtqFq6gJbe pic.twitter.com/0BDg7WTJGL — Drageth Thy Nutz (@Golfguy1970) October 3, 2023

Yes, whether you love Trump, endorse another candidate, or just don't like it when presidents lie to people, Biden's got to go.

