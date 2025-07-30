Chuck Schumer's Response to GDP Report Nuking Another Dem Narrative Couldn't Have Been More Predictable

Some Democrats, including Sen. Chuck Schumer, have decided on a strategy when it comes to President Trump's trade deals which aren't having the immensely detrimental effect on the economy they've tried to scare everybody about since January 20th. The Dem strategy on Trump's trade deal wins and economic good news? Just pretend it isn't really happening.

Advertisement

After Trump's announcement of the trade deal between the US and the EU, Schumer did just that:

🚨Chuck Schumer is wailing about President Trump's historic trade deal with the EU — which has been universally praised as a HUGE WIN for America.



"Donald Trump is, as usual, trying to hype up, exaggerate, and LIE about his accomplishment!"



"Donald Trump ALWAYS LIES — almost… pic.twitter.com/0G9TCkhqUC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2025

Fast forward to this morning when we got this GDP news:

🚨 BREAKING: 2nd quarter GDP comes in at 3% – higher than expected pic.twitter.com/EXoNb2ELye — Media Research Center (@theMRC) July 30, 2025

Schumer's response to that particular Dem narrative buster?

You guessed it! He's just going to pretend it isn't really happening:

🚨SCHUMER: President Trump is lying about the Q2 GDP number.



It's a "mirage," according to Chuckie. pic.twitter.com/WMyYJk4afq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 30, 2025

Just when you thought this guy couldn't be a bigger clown.

Schumer confronts GDP report: Labels strong numbers a “mirage."



“If Donald Trump keeps up the chaos, the dangers for the economy will continue to get worse."



The collapse they want so badly is always riiiight around the corner. pic.twitter.com/dxZWlD56eE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 30, 2025

The Dems are literally rooting for economic doom and when it doesn't happen they just lie and pretend it's going bad anyway.

Democratic platform:



-America sucks

-Economy sucks

-Cops = Nazis

-ICE = Nazis

-Sydney Sweeney = Super Nazi



Winning! https://t.co/SDekATUc9i — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) July 30, 2025

The Dems fighting hard to keep criminal illegals from being deported is also a special touch.

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it and lie about what's being accomplished for America (looking at you, lyin' Chuck).

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.