WaPo Turns to Focus Group for Clues on Why Young Men Keep Voting...
Leftist Meltdowns INCOMING: The White House Parodies Jet2Holidays Commercial for Deportati...
We're All Going to Die...Again: Al Gore Reacts to the EPA Cutting Obama...

Chuck Schumer's Response to GDP Report Nuking Another Dem Narrative Couldn't Have Been More Predictable

Doug P. | 1:25 PM on July 30, 2025
Screen shot

Some Democrats, including Sen. Chuck Schumer, have decided on a strategy when it comes to President Trump's trade deals which aren't having the immensely detrimental effect on the economy they've tried to scare everybody about since January 20th. The Dem strategy on Trump's trade deal wins and economic good news? Just pretend it isn't really happening. 

After Trump's announcement of the trade deal between the US and the EU, Schumer did just that:

Fast forward to this morning when we got this GDP news:

Schumer's response to that particular Dem narrative buster? 

You guessed it! He's just going to pretend it isn't really happening: 

Just when you thought this guy couldn't be a bigger clown. 

The Dems are literally rooting for economic doom and when it doesn't happen they just lie and pretend it's going bad anyway. 

The Dems fighting hard to keep criminal illegals from being deported is also a special touch. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it and lie about what's being accomplished for America (looking at you, lyin' Chuck).  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes.

