Chuck Schumer's So Angered By Trump's Trade Deal Win That He's Just Going to Pretend It's Not Happening

Doug P. | 5:40 PM on July 28, 2025
Screen shot

Everybody remembers what the Democrats were predicting back President Trump first took office for his second term and the talk of trade deals and tariffs first began. Dems promised a possible economic crash, stock market doom, mass joblessness, lost 401Ks and savings accounts. 

Advertisement

Elizabeth Warren was one of the most ridiculous (though she was joined by many other lefties): 

Fast forward several weeks and how is it going for the Democrats as a party? As the meme goes, "not good, Bob!"

Yep, it's going swimmingly for the Dems.

And over the weekend, Trump and the EU reached a trade deal agreement. More winning:

So, now that Trump has secured these deals and many have already been implemented, the Dems will admit they might have been incredibly wrong about their doom and gloom predictions, right?

Of course not!

What it appears the Democrats will do is to just pretend either these deals didn't really happen or Trump is exaggerating what's taken place. 

Desperate Sen. Chuck Schumer showed the kind of rhetoric we'll probably be hearing lots of from the Left in the coming weeks and months: 

More projection from Lyin' Chuck. 

Schumer's full of more crap than the Tokyo sewage system. 

The Democratic Party is more lost in the wilderness than they've been in recent memory. 

The Democrats would love nothing more than an economic crash right now, because they care so much about working Americans... or something. 

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats like Chuck Schumer try desperately to stop it by any means (and lies) necessary. 

