President Biden Packs Them In at His Campaign Stop in His Hometown of Scranton

President Joe Biden visited his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania Tuesday, the place where he grew up in a Puerto Rican neighborhood and got cancer from the oil on his mom's car's windshield. Even though he's been in politics for 50 years, Biden likes to bring up his working-class upbringing in Scranton.

Advertisement

Biden was really on his game:

Joe Biden is STRUGGLING today… 😳 pic.twitter.com/qKTlVqR2vC — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) April 16, 2024

NewsNation's Jackie Koppell estimated there were 200 to 300 people in attendance:

Our @Jackie_Koppell inside President Biden’s 2pm et campaign event in Scranton, Pa. She says there around about 200-300 people inside. @NewsNation pic.twitter.com/ITsNf9Por1 — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) April 16, 2024

Does not look like anywhere close to 300 people...



Explain? https://t.co/NTrMQ3iOdK pic.twitter.com/eltFf0O4VU — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 16, 2024

Huge turnout for Joe Biden in his 'hometown' of Scranton. pic.twitter.com/FYLxXXx74h — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) April 16, 2024

Looks like they had some extra chairs.

There’s more reporters than people 🤣🤣🤣 — Danny Crane 🇺🇸☝️ (@dannycranenc) April 16, 2024

That's quite the turnout in his hometown. Repeat after me in a sarcastic way, but he totally got 81 million votes.' 🙄 — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) April 16, 2024

No one really likes Biden.



He is the least favorite candidate there really ever was. — Ryan Wasielewski 🇺🇸 (@R_G_Wasielewski) April 16, 2024

81,000,000 votes, my ass. — MortalToil (@b8tovene) April 16, 2024

but, but, he got the most votes of any preseident ever... — Jimmy kerr (@Jk454559Kerr) April 16, 2024

Even with all the seats filled it’s still pathetic — Kurt Hasselhoff (@DiscoBatman77) April 16, 2024

Looks a lot like his inauguration after his record setting 81 million votes. — Lauren B (@vocaldissent_) April 16, 2024

If I recall, people used to go see a president whether they agreed with them or not. But no more. No one is excited to see this man. — The Dogdom (@TwoDogsNorth) April 16, 2024

It’s about getting the camera angles just right. — Daniel Smith (@dsmithinwny) April 16, 2024

There’s a reason the news doesn’t show the crowds for either candidate. — Troy73 (@cwell5673) April 16, 2024

Doesn't matter. His 2020 campaign events looked exactly the same and he still "won" by a large margin. — Chris A. (@cmalex79) April 16, 2024

His 2020 campaign events were five people in someone's backyard separated by six-foot circles.

Is this being held in the Black, Hispanic, Jewish, Muslim, Catholic, Italian, Irish, or Puerto Rican community where he grew up? — TuntDog (@Randytreece5) April 16, 2024

Advertisement

Hahahaha, the whole town turned out because nobody works and they’re all collecting welfare 😂 — Mikeb1974 (@lennyb2743) April 16, 2024

And he'll get 150,000,000 votes in November — jc (@heritage1952) April 16, 2024

Biden wasn't onstage yet, so maybe a dozen more people walked in after this photo was taken.

Meanwhile, in Harlem:

These scenes from Trump’s New York bodega visit are insane



People lined up all around the block with their phones out



“Four more years” chants in deep blue Harlem



The tide is turning — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) April 16, 2024





***