Slate: Skeptic of Stormy Daniels Case Now Thinks Alvin Bragg Is on Solid...
Just 'Criticizing Israel' - Washington Post Whitewashes Antisemitism in @StopAntisemitism...
Rep. Maxwell Frost’s Blood Is Boiling Over the Word ‘Alien’
Greta Thunberg and John Harwood Join Mehdi Hasan's New Media Empire
Google Employees Occupy CEO's Office, Demand Company Stop Doing Business With Israel
Oliver Darcy: NPR Dismisses Right-Wing Attacks on New CEO Over 'Old Tweets Skewering...
Second Class Citizens in Your Own Country: NYC Soccer Mom Shares MADDENING Story...
AP Wonders If Country Music Will Welcome Beyoncé 'Fans of Color'
Thousands of African Illegals Crowd New York City Hall for Hearing on 'Uprooting...
In Oral Argument, Gorsuch Made an 'Alarming' Allusion to Rep. Bowman (and Other...
Soros-Funded Community Justice Exchange Behind Bail Fund for Pro-Hamas Road Blockers
'Is Your Family Tree a Wreath?": Guess Who Jonathan Chait Says Is Right...
Visit a College Campus Sometime: NBC News Sounding the Alarm on X Accounts...
There Have Been a Ton of Insane Liberal Protests and Meltdowns Lately

President Biden Packs Them In at His Campaign Stop in His Hometown of Scranton

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on April 16, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden visited his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania Tuesday, the place where he grew up in a Puerto Rican neighborhood and got cancer from the oil on his mom's car's windshield. Even though he's been in politics for 50 years, Biden likes to bring up his working-class upbringing in Scranton.

Advertisement

Biden was really on his game:

NewsNation's Jackie Koppell estimated there were 200 to 300 people in attendance:

Looks like they had some extra chairs.

Recommended

In Oral Argument, Gorsuch Made an 'Alarming' Allusion to Rep. Bowman (and Other Highlights)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

His 2020 campaign events were five people in someone's backyard separated by six-foot circles.

Advertisement

Biden wasn't onstage yet, so maybe a dozen more people walked in after this photo was taken. 

Meanwhile, in Harlem:


***

Tags: CAMPAIGN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

In Oral Argument, Gorsuch Made an 'Alarming' Allusion to Rep. Bowman (and Other Highlights)
Aaron Walker
Slate: Skeptic of Stormy Daniels Case Now Thinks Alvin Bragg Is on Solid Legal Ground
Brett T.
Rep. Maxwell Frost’s Blood Is Boiling Over the Word ‘Alien’
Brett T.
Josh Hawley Totally FLUSTERS Jennifer Granholm for Failing to Disclose Owning Conflicting Stocks (Watch)
Sam J.
Second Class Citizens in Your Own Country: NYC Soccer Mom Shares MADDENING Story About Migrants
Amy Curtis
He 'Cherry Bomb'-ed: John Mellencamp Storms Off Stage When Fans Object to His Lecturing
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
In Oral Argument, Gorsuch Made an 'Alarming' Allusion to Rep. Bowman (and Other Highlights) Aaron Walker
Advertisement