Russel Brand: From Raunchy to Redeemed

Russell Brand has been quite a character to watch over the past few years. He has gone from raunchy to rambunctious and now to redeemed. Brand was a self-professed liberal. He stated clearly he was a socialist back in 2014 and you could see him start to think things through and turn a page around 2021 when 'Russia Gate' and COVID restrictions of the Left began to take hold in his mind.

He of course fought some sexual abuse allegations back in September, but overall watching his journey as he began to wake up has been fascinating. After all of this, he has also decided to announce he is getting baptized!

Baptism. This Sunday I’m taking the plunge! How was it for you? pic.twitter.com/DnwcUrzoqa — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) April 26, 2024

The reactions to the news on X were as exciting to read as his announcement. Most people are thrilled for him, as we are.

Welcome to the family — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 26, 2024

Of course, Glenn Beck got a lot of feedback on his kind response since he belongs to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We are going to leave that theological discussion alone and just say if you want to read all of that, you can click that post.

I say this not as a meme, but as the real deal.



My brother in Christ! — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) April 26, 2024

Welcome home, brother. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) April 26, 2024

Welcome home, our brother in Christ. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) April 27, 2024

No big deal. Just the best decision I’ve ever made in my life, brother. — CenTex Lake Rat (@CenTexLakeRat) April 27, 2024

YES!!! So many welcomed him to the family. It was touching.

I never thought in all of my days that you Russell Brand could make me cry. They are tears of joy! I am so happy for you brother. This will be a life changing experience. Yehshuah (Jesus Christ) is very real and very much alive.



I've seen where we go when our life ends here and… — SheepDog Society LLC (@QPsyOps) April 26, 2024

Most of the replies were very encouraging but that one stood out because we never thought we would shed a sincere tear of joy for Russel Brand, but here we are.

From raunchy “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” to chaotic behavior during marriage to a major pop star to guest appearance on Joe Rogan to … Christian baptism? Russell Brand, you are one of the most interesting humans of the last two decades. — Carolyn Bolton (@carbolton) April 27, 2024

We could not agree more. As a matter of fact, this tweet was the inspiration for our headline! Whatever you think about Brand, you can not say the man has not been an interesting person to follow. It seems we are just all along for the ride.

Of course, it is X so some comments questioned Brand.

Here is is literally a few days ago talking about “the God within us all” and how we are the saviors of humanity, and also, he sees Gandhi’s teachings and Christ’s teachings as the same teachings.



If you can’t discern this new age spiritualism sprinkled into his “Christian… https://t.co/YhckMKcyna — Donnie Darkened (@DonnieDarkened) April 26, 2024

Hmmm. We get it. We are again going to avoid a big theology post, although we COULD talk about that for hours, but if Brand thinks he is seeking Jesus and he is getting baptized in good faith, we are going to be happy for him and support that. If he still has some growing to do in theology and other facets of life that is going to be up to God to fix.

I’ve followed Russel for a long time because I found him to be an intelligent, well intentioned soul seeker.



He reasoned in a way that I’ve not seen other celebrities reason and because of that I’ve at least appreciated some of the insight he gave into his own soul searching.… — meta thomist 🇻🇦 (@metathomist) April 27, 2024

There's not much else to say after that. Surprisingly there were not as many 'I hate you and I hope you die in the water' comments as we thought there would be. Overall, we hope people can just let him be him. If you do not believe, just be happy for him because he seems to be pleased about it. If you think Brand has some stuff to work out in his faith, you can still be happy he is on the journey and just pray for him.

Congratulations Russel Brand. We hope it is a day of joy and wonder for you.

