Russel Brand: From Raunchy to Redeemed

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  2:30 PM on April 27, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Russell Brand has been quite a character to watch over the past few years. He has gone from raunchy to rambunctious and now to redeemed. Brand was a self-professed liberal. He stated clearly he was a socialist back in 2014 and you could see him start to think things through and turn a page around 2021 when 'Russia Gate' and COVID restrictions of the Left began to take hold in his mind.

He of course fought some sexual abuse allegations back in September, but overall watching his journey as he began to wake up has been fascinating. After all of this, he has also decided to announce he is getting baptized!

The reactions to the news on X were as exciting to read as his announcement. Most people are thrilled for him, as we are.

Of course, Glenn Beck got a lot of feedback on his kind response since he belongs to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We are going to leave that theological discussion alone and just say if you want to read all of that, you can click that post.

YES!!! So many welcomed him to the family. It was touching.

Most of the replies were very encouraging but that one stood out because we never thought we would shed a sincere tear of joy for Russel Brand, but here we are.

We could not agree more. As a matter of fact, this tweet was the inspiration for our headline! Whatever you think about Brand, you can not say the man has not been an interesting person to follow. It seems we are just all along for the ride.

Of course, it is X so some comments questioned Brand.

Hmmm. We get it. We are again going to avoid a big theology post, although we COULD talk about that for hours, but if Brand thinks he is seeking Jesus and he is getting baptized in good faith, we are going to be happy for him and support that. If he still has some growing to do in theology and other facets of life that is going to be up to God to fix.

There's not much else to say after that. Surprisingly there were not as many 'I hate you and I hope you die in the water' comments as we thought there would be. Overall, we hope people can just let him be him. If you do not believe, just be happy for him because he seems to be pleased about it. If you think Brand has some stuff to work out in his faith, you can still be happy he is on the journey and just pray for him.

Congratulations Russel Brand. We hope it is a day of joy and wonder for you.

