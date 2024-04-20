Biden's Campaign Ad About Being Sharp Leads to COMEDY GOLD on X

The Biden campaign has an ad where someone refers to him as 'sharp as a knife' and the mockery and laughter it has provided us is AMAZING!

Joe Biden’s new TV ad says he’s “sharp as a knife.” I discussed with @marthamaccallum: pic.twitter.com/W6HCI7340e — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 19, 2024

Look, the Biden Presidency is awful, the country is in shambles, and his administration is making a mess of everything, we understand they are trying to help push this guy over the finish line and remove some of the fears regarding if he is all there in the brian department BUT, bringing attention to the facts he is NOT all there is not the way to do it.

Sharp as a knife? Maybe sharp as a plastic knife but not a butter knife, and definitely not any butcher knives, and not even allowed to be in the same kitchen as a Ginsu™ knife. hahaha

The responses on X have us rolling!

Biden has a new ad where this dude is calling him “sharp as a knife”. Are they TRYING to make us burst into laughter?! 🤣🤣🤣 — Mrs B (@attackdogX) April 19, 2024

If so, it worked!

I don't think ANYONE can legitimately say elderly Joe Biden is "sharp as a knife".... https://t.co/lNQZJVBnUw — The Big Guy get 10% (@RobGerundo) April 19, 2024

The fact the dude said it with a straight face says to us that the academy needs to hunt him down and award the man an Oscar.

The posts with people showing the knives he must be as sharp as were GOLD JERRY, GOLD!

I found the knife Joe Biden is as sharp as.#SharpAsAKnife https://t.co/vJfUM2e0MJ pic.twitter.com/4TmoPcji2s — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 20, 2024

EL - O - ELLLL!

If he really was sharp, would they feel the need to tell us every 5 minutes? 🤔 — Crusader for Liberty (@ME_4_Liberty) April 19, 2024

True, but the Left thrives on repeating things they know are not true until people accept them as true. It is how we are to the point in our culture where people burning and looting cities is called 'mostly peaceful protesting' and a grandma praying on January 6th is in jail.

Biden’s about as “sharp”, as that rusty blade Corn Pop had…😂😂😂 — LindaWhitesides 🆘🩸🇺🇸 (@CALILINDAK) April 19, 2024

We absolutely LOVE it when people bring up other insane Bidenisms! Corn Pop! *snort*

Seeing the new ad for Biden where the guy says he is sharp as knife. 🤣 maybe a butter knife or one of those plastic ones that break as soon as you try and use it. — Pattie Crowson 🇺🇸 (@Sweet_P_916) April 19, 2024

We don't think even Biden supporters believe Biden is sharp-witted. They would be better off to play the 'Uncle Joe' card like they have done for the past 40 years or however long the man has been around in politics. They really should just let the man retire and save him from pooping on another pope, but the Left does not seem to understand dignity.

Oh well, at least we had a good laugh. We are not saying you should go play a hashtag game we may have started, but if you are bored and looking to have some fun, go play #ThingsBidenIsSharperThan. You'll have fun and we have several more months to deal with this insanity, we all need to laugh!

