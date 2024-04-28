College Protesters Do NOT Want the Participation Trophy As They Seek Amnesty From Their Actions

Pro-Hamas College Protestors have been making the news since October with their antics over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict especially in recent weeks with the encampments and the warm weather. The Associated Press is reporting that some of those students now want to seek AMNESTY for their actions.

College protesters seek amnesty to keep arrests and suspensions from trailing them https://t.co/FhD5Y2WwQr — The Associated Press (@AP) April 28, 2024

Yep, you read that right. They wanted to carry on and be PRO-TERRORIST, disrupt classes, and make unsafe spaces for Jewish students to even walk past, and now, they do not want those actions to 'follow' them around. They are like toddlers who know something is wrong, do it anyway as they watch you while they do it, then cry when they have to go to time out and we found one post who saw that toddler behavior as well.

This is exactly how children think https://t.co/5mf8YxLA7X — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 28, 2024

WELP, SO SORRY, but consequences are a thing that happens when you run around advocating support for HAMAS and pretending like HAMAS did not start the whole mess. We have not seen a single 'protestor' advocate for the return of hostages. We have not seen a single one of them even admit that the retribution HAMAS is receiving is because HAMAS started it by taking hostages and then killing, torturing, and raping those hostages as well as the fact they have not yet returned all of them. Honestly, we highly doubt we ever do.

Most people on X (formerly Twitter) seemed to be on the same page with us as well.

Lmao that’s not how this works. — Let’s Theorize (@LetsTheorize) April 28, 2024

It should not work like that BUT ...

Depending on the DA sadly it might — Añdy Mac (@4ndy_Mac) April 28, 2024

EXACTLY! It seems like DAs in America have all kinds of power and many of them are also Lefty leaning nutters, so they may sympathize with the toddlers ... Ummm ... we mean students.

Bold of them to believe there will be anywhere for this to trail them to (all their degrees are worthless and the job market is stalling) — definitely not advice (@stillnotadvice) April 28, 2024

Good Point. How can a problem follow you into job interviews when there are no jobs for you to interview for? As much as the Biden administration likes to tell you the economy is great and they are adding jobs, the truth is, the economy is not healthy and the 'jobs' that have been added are stacked as part-time. Beyond that, aren't all the gender studies professor jobs full right now?

Nope. These are consequences of their actions. If they believed in their movement, they’d damn the consequences & live their convictions whatever the fallout. FAFO, dudes. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) April 28, 2024

YUP!

Uhm no. College is supposed to help prepare you for life…and this is how life works. — FreedomKat1974 (@FreedomKiki28) April 28, 2024

That is how life is supposed to work, but these kids seem to have never had any real consequences for anything they do and they may not get any for this stuff either.

I guess they haven't yet had the law of cause and effects in their curriculum. Too bad! — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 28, 2024

They never studied or learned about supply and demand or the differences in the lives of those who live under HAMAS-ruled governments and those who do not either, but we digress.

Why? Aren't they proud of their actions?#YouBrokeItYouBuyIt — marie rich (@rich_marie) April 28, 2024

They are proud enough to record it, post it, and do it, but not proud enough to have to deal with the consequences of it.

But I though they were against the two tiered justice system that allows the wealthy to walk away from consequences that the poor would be expected to endure



Huh — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) April 28, 2024

BWAHAHAHA! They are against it until it is about them, then they are for it.

“I don’t want to be held accountable for the things I do but if YOU could pay off my student loan debt and be accountable for the things I’ve done that would be great.” https://t.co/1vGJg73qsp — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 28, 2024

That is our very own Doug Powers tying this all up in a pretty package with a pretty little bow.

We have said it before and we will say it again, if it were not for DOUBLE standards Leftists would have no standards at all.

Actions should have consequences, we hope these 'protestors' get to the 'find-out' stage of life real soon.

