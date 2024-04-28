Twitter/X's Reaction to Biden's 'Not a Joke' Dig at Trump Gives Me Hope...
'Impeachment Has Come for Less': Biden Admin Won't Name Qatar Terror State; Biden...
Never Forget: Corey DeAngelis Takes Us Down the Memory Lane of COVID School...
CNN's Attempt at Trying to Look Hip, Relatable, and Even FUNNY at WHCD...
James Woods DROPS AOC on Her Air-Filled Head for Claiming THIS is Causing...
GRETCH! LOL! Watch NFL Fans Boo TF Out of Gretchen Whitmer Because Guys,...
George Santos' Thread of the WORST DRESSED at White House Correspondent's Dinner Hilarious...
He WENT There! LOL! @Amuse Play-by-Play Video Thread of White House Correspondent's Dinner...
Bill Maher DROPS Don Lemon for Claiming He 'Lives in Uncomfortable Spaces' as...
MEH: Biden Is Boring and SNL's Colin Jost Wimps Out at the White...
Woke Preacher Explains How Drag is Holy
Biden Simp Victor Shi Meets 'National Treasure' Anthony Fauci
The White House Correspondents' Dinner aka 'Nerd Prom' is as Obnoxious as You...
'We Don't Like White People': Here Are Some Highlights From the Pro-Hamas Protests

College Protesters Do NOT Want the Participation Trophy As They Seek Amnesty From Their Actions

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  1:30 PM on April 28, 2024
AngieArtist

Pro-Hamas College Protestors have been making the news since October with their antics over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict especially in recent weeks with the encampments and the warm weather. The Associated Press is reporting that some of those students now want to seek AMNESTY for their actions.

Advertisement

Yep, you read that right. They wanted to carry on and be PRO-TERRORIST, disrupt classes, and make unsafe spaces for Jewish students to even walk past, and now, they do not want those actions to 'follow' them around. They are like toddlers who know something is wrong, do it anyway as they watch you while they do it, then cry when they have to go to time out and we found one post who saw that toddler behavior as well.

WELP, SO SORRY, but consequences are a thing that happens when you run around advocating support for HAMAS and pretending like HAMAS did not start the whole mess. We have not seen a single 'protestor' advocate for the return of hostages. We have not seen a single one of them even admit that the retribution HAMAS is receiving is because HAMAS started it by taking hostages and then killing, torturing, and raping those hostages as well as the fact they have not yet returned all of them. Honestly, we highly doubt we ever do.

Most people on X (formerly Twitter) seemed to be on the same page with us as well.

Recommended

James Woods DROPS AOC on Her Air-Filled Head for Claiming THIS is Causing Biden's Southern Border Crisis
Sam J.
Advertisement

It should not work like that BUT ...

EXACTLY! It seems like DAs in America have all kinds of power and many of them are also Lefty leaning nutters, so they may sympathize with the toddlers ... Ummm ... we mean students.

Good Point. How can a problem follow you into job interviews when there are no jobs for you to interview for?  As much as the Biden administration likes to tell you the economy is great and they are adding jobs, the truth is, the economy is not healthy and the 'jobs' that have been added are stacked as part-time. Beyond that, aren't all the gender studies professor jobs full right now?

YUP!

Advertisement

That is how life is supposed to work, but these kids seem to have never had any real consequences for anything they do and they may not get any for this stuff either.

They never studied or learned about supply and demand or the differences in the lives of those who live under HAMAS-ruled governments and those who do not either, but we digress.

They are proud enough to record it, post it, and do it, but not proud enough to have to deal with the consequences of it.

BWAHAHAHA! They are against it until it is about them, then they are for it.

That is our very own Doug Powers tying this all up in a pretty package with a pretty little bow.

Advertisement

We have said it before and we will say it again, if it were not for DOUBLE standards Leftists would have no standards at all.

Actions should have consequences, we hope these 'protestors' get to the 'find-out' stage of life real soon.

=======================================================================================
Related: Russel Brand: From Raunchy to Redeemed 
VIP: Being Conservative Is the NEW Punk Rock and Biden's Interview With Stern Proves It
Biden's Campaign Ad About Being Sharp Leads to COMEDY GOLD on X
Biden's 'Uncle Bosey' Being Eaten by Cannibals Lie Inspires Hilarious Hashtag
Climate Cultists Shut Down Gala Honoring Senator Lisa Murkowski and It Does NOT Look Peaceful

=======================================================================================

Tags: AMNESTY COLLEGE GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods DROPS AOC on Her Air-Filled Head for Claiming THIS is Causing Biden's Southern Border Crisis
Sam J.
George Santos' Thread of the WORST DRESSED at White House Correspondent's Dinner Hilariously BRUTAL
Sam J.
'Impeachment Has Come for Less': Biden Admin Won't Name Qatar Terror State; Biden Bro Has Biz Ties There
Amy Curtis
He WENT There! LOL! @Amuse Play-by-Play Video Thread of White House Correspondent's Dinner Wins Twitter
Sam J.
Twitter/X's Reaction to Biden's 'Not a Joke' Dig at Trump Gives Me Hope for the 2024 Election
Sam J.
CNN's Attempt at Trying to Look Hip, Relatable, and Even FUNNY at WHCD Backfires ... HILARIOUSLY (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Woods DROPS AOC on Her Air-Filled Head for Claiming THIS is Causing Biden's Southern Border Crisis Sam J.
Advertisement