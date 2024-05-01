It Is May First and Joe Biden Is the Worst President in US History

It is May First. A lot of people want to dance around a pole with streamers and stand in the middle of college campuses supporting terrorists and terrorizing Jewish people BUT we found an option to celebrate the first day of May that we like much better!

Advertisement

Today is May 1st, and Joe Biden is the WORST president in US history. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 1, 2024

Thank you Dan Bongino! This is true and it also made us laugh because so many other people joined in. Joe Biden is in fact the worst President in US History and it is not even close. That title used to be held by Jimmy Carter, BUT at least we can look at Carter and think the man really did try to do what he thought was best for the country, he just sucked at it.

When it comes to Biden, he is a liar, we have no idea what he is thinking if he even is thinking, and even way back when he had a few more brain cells, his choices were never based on doing what was best for the country. His choices have always been based on what might benefit Joe Bden in his career or with his finances. PERIOD.

ANYWAY ... enough about how much Biden as a human being and a politician sucks, let us move back to the funny part where people are celebrating the beginning of May by proclaiming how much he sucks!

Good morning and happy May 1st fellow conservatives! Your daily reminder that Joe Biden is the worst President in US history — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Todd🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TM72774) May 1, 2024

It’s May 1st, 2024, and Joe Biden is the worst President of my lifetime — 🇺🇸Travis Media Group🇺🇸 (@TM1Politics) May 1, 2024

Good morning Fellow Patriots. Today is May 1st 2024. And Joe Biden is still the worst President in US History. pic.twitter.com/ZShPGqkdKg — Dave Velez (@DaveVelez14) May 1, 2024

We like how he switched it up and gave us the clown nose for that pop of color along with the statement.

Today is May 1st, 2024 and @JoeBiden is a serial liar, a pedophile, a racist, a criminal and the worst President in U.S. history….. — Hugh Jassole (@FTwitte89206034) May 1, 2024

One of those we need to say ALLEGEDLY, but overall, that was a good submission and covered many bases.

Good morning, Dan! Kamala Harris is also the WORST vice-president in US history. Have a great day!🇺🇲 https://t.co/c3nzJPiKUD — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) May 1, 2024

BOOM. We agree on all counts.

We hope you have a very Happy May 1st knowing you are not alone and many thanks to Dan Bongino for the random truth bomb that made our day, we mean MAY!

=======================================================================================

Related: Kamala Harris Posting About 'Trusting Women' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

VIP: Where Are All The Feminists?

British MP Andrew Bridgen Compares COVID Vaccine Deaths to the Holocaust

College Protesters Do NOT Want the Participation Trophy As They Seek Amnesty From Their Actions

Russel Brand: From Raunchy to Redeemed

VIP: Being Conservative Is the NEW Punk Rock and Biden's Interview With Stern Proves It

=======================================================================================



