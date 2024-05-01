It Is May First and Joe Biden Is the Worst President in US History

'Please Tell Me This Is a Joke': Biden Announces Who Will Benefit From...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  12:40 PM on May 01, 2024
AngieArtist

It is May First. A lot of people want to dance around a pole with streamers and stand in the middle of college campuses supporting terrorists and terrorizing Jewish people BUT we found an option to celebrate the first day of May that we like much better!

Thank you Dan Bongino! This is true and it also made us laugh because so many other people joined in. Joe Biden is in fact the worst President in US History and it is not even close. That title used to be held by Jimmy Carter, BUT at least we can look at Carter and think the man really did try to do what he thought was best for the country, he just sucked at it.

When it comes to Biden, he is a liar, we have no idea what he is thinking if he even is thinking, and even way back when he had a few more brain cells, his choices were never based on doing what was best for the country. His choices have always been based on what might benefit Joe Bden in his career or with his finances. PERIOD.

ANYWAY ... enough about how much Biden as a human being and a politician sucks, let us move back to the funny part where people are celebrating the beginning of May by proclaiming how much he sucks!

We like how he switched it up and gave us the clown nose for that pop of color along with the statement.

One of those we need to say ALLEGEDLY, but overall, that was a good submission and covered many bases.

BOOM. We agree on all counts.

We hope you have a very Happy May 1st knowing you are not alone and many thanks to Dan Bongino for the random truth bomb that made our day, we mean MAY!

