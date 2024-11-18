JoJoFromJerz Triggered by Joe Scarborough’s Meeting With Literally Hitler

As Twitchy reported, a lot of liberals were furious while watching "Morning Joe" on MSNBC Monday morning. It turns out hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski met with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday to "restart communication."

As we just showed you a bit ago, Scarborough told viewers they were stupid if they couldn't see the connection between Donald Trump and Hitler. But then they went to Hitler's house to "restart communication."

NEW



On MSNBC, @morningmika and @JoeNBC say that they went to Mar-a-Lago this weekend and met with President-elect Trump for the first time in seven years.



Mika says that despite “profound disagreements,” they agreed with Trump to restart communications. pic.twitter.com/7rZwQkleWJ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 18, 2024

Loyal "Morning Joe" viewers are furious about the Trump meeting. @jeffjarvis called it a "betrayal of their colleagues, democracy, and us all. It is a disgusting show of obeisance in advance." Some fans are vowing not to watch the show anymore. https://t.co/K61oNpdH6a — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 18, 2024

As we said, all of the usual suspects were triggered:

You're... surprised?



For 25 years I've been saying Scarborough is a creature free of morality or ethics. For 25 years, he's proved me right. pic.twitter.com/jWnVjFw6B1 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 18, 2024

Wow, Keith Olbermann lecturing someone else on morality and ethics. Perhaps no one summed up the reaction to the meeting than @JoJoFromJerz:

Fuck Joe & Mika.

Fuck Morning Joe.

And fuck MSNBC if they keep them on the fucking air. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 18, 2024

MSNBC will keep anyone on the air.

Day 13 of Jo Jo's leftist mental meltdown. — MAGA LIFE (@pifivemaga) November 18, 2024

Your echo chamber is getting smaller and smaller - keep screaming — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) November 18, 2024

Now now little buddy, let’s cope and seethe some more pic.twitter.com/cw9EmCvh4T — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) November 18, 2024

Everyone but Jo is evil, she says.



Everyone who has an opinion cannot be members of The Herd, and must be culled.



Lady, you're a straight-up lunatic. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) November 18, 2024

You have a tantrum every hour or so... your problem is not Trump. He's just the scapegoat you chose to explain why you are emotionally unstable — Simon G. Tupper (@SG_Tupper) November 18, 2024

You mean the people that told us Biden was in the best cognitive shape of his life and that Trump is literally Hitler weren’t telling the truth about either one???



No wonder you are rattled! — Alex Speaks Facts (@AlexSpeaksFacts) November 18, 2024

How could you say that? For years they did exactly what you wanted … they told you what you WANTED TO HEAR.



They validated your every belief and thought about the world!!



And now you cast THEM aside?



Standard problem solving 101 - start with your own assumptions…



Happy day — Bob (@NotThatOtherBob) November 18, 2024

The joy is gone. — Curious Fungi (@TheCuriousFungi) November 18, 2024

We'd urge liberals to boycott MSNBC over this, but it appears "Morning Joe" ratings are down 40 percent since the election, so maybe it's already happening.

Begging Trump for their media careers is all they have left.🤣 — Gary Campbell (@souperfan2012) November 18, 2024

More and more isolated Jo strikes out in anger and frustration — Harry (@harrytpk) November 18, 2024

😂😂 My week is going to be significantly better because of this tweet. — Jon (@Jon097470946325) November 18, 2024

When can Jo ever NOT explode in rage randomly? — Matthew Wang 🇨🇦 (@MattOnCdnPoli) November 18, 2024

We find her post particularly interesting because she indicts not only "Morning Joe" but MSNBC as a whole by not canceling the show over this. Again, we urge a boycott against the entire network.

