Joe & Mika Crawl to Mar-a-Lago, Beg Trump for Mercy!

JoJoFromJerz Triggered by Joe Scarborough’s Meeting With Literally Hitler

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on November 18, 2024
MSNBC

As Twitchy reported, a lot of liberals were furious while watching "Morning Joe" on MSNBC Monday morning. It turns out hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski met with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday to "restart communication." 

As we just showed you a bit ago, Scarborough told viewers they were stupid if they couldn't see the connection between Donald Trump and Hitler. But then they went to Hitler's house to "restart communication."

As we said, all of the usual suspects were triggered:

Wow, Keith Olbermann lecturing someone else on morality and ethics. Perhaps no one summed up the reaction to the meeting than @JoJoFromJerz:

MSNBC will keep anyone on the air.

We'd urge liberals to boycott MSNBC over this, but it appears "Morning Joe" ratings are down 40 percent since the election, so maybe it's already happening.

We find her post particularly interesting because she indicts not only "Morning Joe" but MSNBC as a whole by not canceling the show over this. Again, we urge a boycott against the entire network.

***

