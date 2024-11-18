'Morning Joe' Shot/Chaser Video of Joe & Mika's Trump Pivot Is 'Your Juxtaposition of the Day'

As we told you earlier, MSNBC "Morning Joe" hosts, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, triggered their lefty viewers after announcing that over the weekend they went to Mar-a-Lago and had a discussion with President Elect Trump. Translation: They kissed the ring of the man who the Left and media have called "worse than Hitler."

The rapid about-face compared to what we've seen in the last few weeks and months is pretty amazing, but then again it's pretty obvious that somebody at the top of MSNBC decided something needed to be done about this:

MSNBC ratings collapse:



Joy Reid - down 54.6%

Ari Melber - down 49.6%

Chris Hayes - down 47.2%

Alex Wagner - down 53.6%

Morning Joe - down 39.6%

Stephanie Ruhle - down 67%

Andrea Mitchell - down 39.7%



https://t.co/MwnpkM791w — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 12, 2024

Watching the narrative shift in "shot/chaser" fashion is something else, and this makes it clear that these people know they've been full of crap the entire time:

Morning Joe then: Donald Trump is comparable to Adolf Hitler.



Morning Joe now: We met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to settle our differences. pic.twitter.com/UkfMt9ScuP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 18, 2024

MSNBCers saying some people have been "scared" about what Trump might do is funny coming from a couple of the people who did the scaring. What an incredibly pivot for the "Morning Joe" crew!

Your juxaposition of the day: https://t.co/MzXGvCzoqQ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 18, 2024

Amazing, isn't it?

😂 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 18, 2024

All it took for them to kiss the ring of "Hitler" was a couple of weeks of bad ratings.



Crazy! — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 18, 2024

Isn't it funny how that works!? Trump should demand as a condition of granting any future interviews that Joe and Mika first spend an hour of their show admitting to their viewers they lied to them and apologizing.

Makes you wonder why so few people trust the media anymore https://t.co/Rn0p9heLOO — matthew karnitschnig (@MKarnitschnig) November 18, 2024

It's a total mystery.