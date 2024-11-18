CBS Cuts Away From Raiders' Trump Dance Touchdown Celebration
'Where's Wal-Joe'? Joe Biden Goes Missing at G20 Summit Photo, Only the Camera...
Not-So-Sunny Disposition: The View Host Doubles Down on Rhetoric Which Cost Dems the...
After Wasting a ZILLION Hours Arguing with Trans Lefties on BlueSky Ben Dreyfuss...
'SOLD!' Tom Homan Lists Top 3 Priorities After Becoming Trump's Border Czar
Associated MESS: The AP Announces Layoffs and Buyouts As Legacy Media's Death Spiral...
And. Here. We. Go! Watching Senior DOJ and FBI Officials Lawyering Up Is...
Dead Media Talking: Scott Pelley Opens 60 Minutes With a TOTALLY Fair Review...
VIP
Yeah, Go With That! Jen Psaki Pushes Dems to Double Down on Trans...
Joe & Mika Crawl to Mar-a-Lago, Beg Trump for Mercy!
BS Meters MELTED: What John Brennan Said About Tulsi Gabbard Proves NO ONE...
Laken Riley Murder Trial Testimony Proves Biden, Harris, Mayorkas & Sanctuary City Dems...
STOP! We Can Only Love Trump So Much! Democrats Screeching About Trump Seeking...
FAFO! Democrat Commissioner Effing Around Openly Cheating in Bucks County, PA May FINALLY...

'Morning Joe' Shot/Chaser Video of Joe & Mika's Trump Pivot Is 'Your Juxtaposition of the Day'

Doug P.  |  5:10 PM on November 18, 2024
Meme screenshot

As we told you earlier, MSNBC "Morning Joe" hosts, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, triggered their lefty viewers after announcing that over the weekend they went to Mar-a-Lago and had a discussion with President Elect Trump. Translation: They kissed the ring of the man who the Left and media have called "worse than Hitler."

Advertisement

The rapid about-face compared to what we've seen in the last few weeks and months is pretty amazing, but then again it's pretty obvious that somebody at the top of MSNBC decided something needed to be done about this:

Watching the narrative shift in "shot/chaser" fashion is something else, and this makes it clear that these people know they've been full of crap the entire time:

MSNBCers saying some people have been "scared" about what Trump might do is funny coming from a couple of the people who did the scaring. What an incredibly pivot for the "Morning Joe" crew!

Recommended

'Where's Wal-Joe'? Joe Biden Goes Missing at G20 Summit Photo, Only the Camera Crew Notices
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Amazing, isn't it?

Isn't it funny how that works!? Trump should demand as a condition of granting any future interviews that Joe and Mika first spend an hour of their show admitting to their viewers they lied to them and apologizing. 

It's a total mystery.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Where's Wal-Joe'? Joe Biden Goes Missing at G20 Summit Photo, Only the Camera Crew Notices
Grateful Calvin
After Wasting a ZILLION Hours Arguing with Trans Lefties on BlueSky Ben Dreyfuss Drops HILARIOUS Thread
Sam J.
CBS Cuts Away From Raiders' Trump Dance Touchdown Celebration
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Not-So-Sunny Disposition: The View Host Doubles Down on Rhetoric Which Cost Dems the White House
Warren Squire
Dead Media Talking: Scott Pelley Opens 60 Minutes With a TOTALLY Fair Review of Trump's Cabinet
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Where's Wal-Joe'? Joe Biden Goes Missing at G20 Summit Photo, Only the Camera Crew Notices Grateful Calvin
Advertisement