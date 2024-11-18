Pass the Popcorn! 'Morning Joe' Regulars Furious MSNBC Hosts Bent a Knee to Literally Hitler

All we heard from MSNBC in the weeks and months leading up to the election is how Trump will be just like Hitler if he were to be reelected, and women will lose all their rights as a result of this dangerous authoritarian being put back in power.

On "Morning Joe," the last few months has been a parade of "Trump's a fascist" rhetoric and attempts to paint his recent Madison Square Garden rally nothing more than a Nazi rally.

In short, MSNBC has been feeding their viewers constant lies, and now their ratings are tanking:

MSNBC ratings collapse:



Joy Reid - down 54.6%

Ari Melber - down 49.6%

Chris Hayes - down 47.2%

Alex Wagner - down 53.6%

Morning Joe - down 39.6%

Stephanie Ruhle - down 67%

Andrea Mitchell - down 39.7%



— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 12, 2024

Fast forward to this morning. Earlier we told you that Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski opened their "Morning Joe" show on MSNBC with the news that they'd travelled to Mar-a-Lago for a friendly meeting with the man they tried to convince everybody was the next Hitler.

This was just pathetic:

Trump’s victory is so complete, Morning Joe has fully surrendered. Both hosts went to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring. Astonishing.

— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 18, 2024

Try not to get whiplash from the latest narrative pivot.

In the span of like 3 months, Morning Joe went from “Joe Biden is on top of his game” to “Trump is Hitler” to “only Kamala can defeat Hitler” to “we had lunch with Hitler over the weekend, we frens now” — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) November 18, 2024

CNN is now reporting that loyal "Morning Joe" viewers on the Left are angry that Scarborough and Brzezinski dared burst the "Trump is Hitler" narrative bubble they've worked so hard to construct:

Loyal "Morning Joe" viewers are furious about the Trump meeting. @jeffjarvis called it a "betrayal of their colleagues, democracy, and us all. It is a disgusting show of obeisance in advance." Some fans are vowing not to watch the show anymore. https://t.co/K61oNpdH6a — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 18, 2024

Perpetually angry Keith Olbermann was among the triggered:

To political reporters, commentators, liberals, moderates: After this fawning, humiliating, network-destroying surrender, if you go on @Morning_Joe you have endorsed and bought into #VichyMSNBC pic.twitter.com/gyfoFInYcR — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 18, 2024

At this point the only thing sane people can do is point and laugh.

Haha this is great. Everyone is losing their minds. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 18, 2024

Trump should have agreed to do any future interviews only if Joe & Mika spend an entire upcoming show apologizing and admitting they repeatedly lied to mislead their viewers.