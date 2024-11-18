Pass the Popcorn! 'Morning Joe' Regulars Furious MSNBC Hosts Bent a Knee to Literally Hitler

STOP! We Can Only Love Trump So Much! Democrats Screeching About Trump Seeking...
Doug P.  |  12:37 PM on November 18, 2024
Meme

All we heard from MSNBC in the weeks and months leading up to the election is how Trump will be just like Hitler if he were to be reelected, and women will lose all their rights as a result of this dangerous authoritarian being put back in power. 

On "Morning Joe," the last few months has been a parade of "Trump's a fascist" rhetoric and attempts to paint his recent Madison Square Garden rally nothing more than a Nazi rally.

In short, MSNBC has been feeding their viewers constant lies, and now their ratings are tanking:

Fast forward to this morning. Earlier we told you that Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski opened their "Morning Joe" show on MSNBC with the news that they'd travelled to Mar-a-Lago for a friendly meeting with the man they tried to convince everybody was the next Hitler. 

This was just pathetic: 

Try not to get whiplash from the latest narrative pivot. 

CNN is now reporting that loyal "Morning Joe" viewers on the Left are angry that Scarborough and Brzezinski dared burst the "Trump is Hitler" narrative bubble they've worked so hard to construct: 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Perpetually angry Keith Olbermann was among the triggered:

At this point the only thing sane people can do is point and laugh. 

Trump should have agreed to do any future interviews only if Joe & Mika spend an entire upcoming show apologizing and admitting they repeatedly lied to mislead their viewers.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
FAFO! Democrat Commissioner Effing Around Openly Cheating in Bucks County, PA May FINALLY Be Finding Out
Sam J.
'Sit DOWN, Son': Brian Krassenstein Picks Fight with Father of 6 Matt Walsh Over PARENTING and HOO BOY
Sam J.
STOP! We Can Only Love Trump So Much! Democrats Screeching About Trump Seeking REVENGE Goes SO Wrong
Sam J.
Sketchy AF! Rick Scott Calls McConnell OUT for Saying Trump Won't Get Recess Appts, Just 1 Big Problem
Sam J.
Into the Maw of Madness: 'Libs of Bluesky' Exposes the Deranged Left's Social Media Platform
Grateful Calvin

