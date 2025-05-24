VIP
Seventy-Six Dumb Ones Led the Big Tirade! Starbucks Dress Code Protesters Joined by Marching Band

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 PM on May 24, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

There have been smatterings of Starbucks worker protests nationwide over the last few weeks. The entitled employees are mad about the company’s sane, reasonable dress code policy that requires them not to look like circus freaks and slobs. When will the oppression end?! A recent gathering of Starbucks socialists in Madison, Wisconsin, ironically featured a marching band playing the 'Battle Hymn of the Republic.’

Take a look and a listen. (WATCH)

They’re not required to wear a uniform, just dress respectfully. Oh no!

The unionized employees feel they are entitled to dictate the coffee company's dress code.

Protests used to focus on important things, but now they are mostly reserved for childish temper tantrums.

Commenters say Starbucks and its progressive policies brought this upon itself.

No one needs to buy coffee from a company and its employees who hate their values. It’s 2025, there are options galore from companies that respect your beliefs and have well-dressed employees. March away from Starbucks to something much better. 

