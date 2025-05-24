Seventy-Six Dumb Ones Led the Big Tirade! Starbucks Dress Code Protesters Joined by Marching Band

There have been smatterings of Starbucks worker protests nationwide over the last few weeks. The entitled employees are mad about the company’s sane, reasonable dress code policy that requires them not to look like circus freaks and slobs. When will the oppression end?! A recent gathering of Starbucks socialists in Madison, Wisconsin, ironically featured a marching band playing the 'Battle Hymn of the Republic.’

Take a look and a listen. (WATCH)

Starbucks employees are now deploying MARCHING BANDS, to protest Starbucks dress code… 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WiDwInwqBe — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) May 24, 2025

Great. That way they don't have time to protest things that actually matter. — V (@finsends) May 24, 2025

All of this - to protest wearing khaki pants… and then making terribly unhealthy drinks. — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) May 24, 2025

Starbucks should just fire them all.



The dress code is basically you can wear ANYTHING in the colors that match the store as long as your armpits and mid-section is covered.



if this is too hard for you - you just can't work for an employer. pic.twitter.com/1csB3vP0r1 — liz t (@lizt77646036) May 17, 2025

They’re not required to wear a uniform, just dress respectfully. Oh no!

The unionized employees feel they are entitled to dictate the coffee company's dress code.

Working at Starbucks (or anyplace else for that matter) isn't about expressing yourself. It's about representing the brand. You don't get to determine what the brand is. Starbucks gets to decide. — Ellie 🇺🇸 (@Mai_ASUR) May 24, 2025

Fire them all! A professional, matching dress code is a normal and understandable request. They are being RIDICULOUS! — Katarina Miesbauer (@GKMiesbauer) May 24, 2025

Protesting a dress code of a company.



Liberals have ruined anyone caring about a protest. Now does anyone pay attention?

Liberals will protest 2+2=4🤣 — Dan Lafleur (@LafleurDan) May 24, 2025

Protests used to focus on important things, but now they are mostly reserved for childish temper tantrums.

Commenters say Starbucks and its progressive policies brought this upon itself.

I love this protest. Starbucks is openly progressive and encourages exactly the kind of behavior being displayed by their employees. It is one of my favorites forms of entertainment watching progressive ideologies byte progressives in the a$$!😂😂 — Belinda (@Cobeekat) May 24, 2025

You get the employees you hire. They hired poorly. pic.twitter.com/QFLin5wiGg — Justin Skibinski (@Justinskibs) May 24, 2025

It is entertaining — Dan Lafleur (@LafleurDan) May 24, 2025

Totally. I rarely buy from Starbucks, hard to stomach $7 for a drink that almost has some coffee in it. — Belinda (@Cobeekat) May 24, 2025

This is why I stopped coming to Starbucks. — Nova Jenson (@Novajmorea) May 24, 2025

No one needs to buy coffee from a company and its employees who hate their values. It’s 2025, there are options galore from companies that respect your beliefs and have well-dressed employees. March away from Starbucks to something much better.