Monday Morning Meme Madness

The weekend is over and the Logan Paul of weekdays has arrived. Our job is to get through it.

Luckily, we get to tackle Monday together by getting it started the right way - with the best memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this week!

They were really on edge this week. Wonder what happened? 😂

LMAO 😂😭😂 pic.twitter.com/AkA47RJqYN — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 12, 2024

Some people were ready to move past the election already. LOL.

Awkward!

That’s so beautiful, they’re releasing him back into the wild 🥹 pic.twitter.com/1065IDVU1N — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) November 17, 2024

LOL.

Nice! 😂

HAHA!

Why am I like this 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/0dZlEXZuLZ — Estee Palti (@mommyrn88) November 17, 2024

We think she nailed it. 😂

LOLOLOL!

Yeah, you all gave us a lot of humor like that this week. What can we say? We're suckers for middle-school humor.

Bwahaha! We tried to warn you!

What is wrong with me that I find this funny 🤷‍♀️😂@fuzzychimpcom @D_Gordzo pic.twitter.com/coj8vGLfnQ — Oh *that* Beth (@luckschanged) November 17, 2024

It's a dad joke in a painting. What's not to love?

LMAO 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4EmB4plbjZ — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 6, 2024

That smirk … 😂

Thank you! Somebody finally said it.

End-tables, yes. But what about beginning-tables? — Zen Den's Haiku and Non Sequitur Emporium (@ruffingd) November 17, 2024

These are the questions that keep us up at night.

Dwarf gets protested by 22 midgets for using the word “midget”



😂😂😂 FKN DYING!!! pic.twitter.com/TDfRORnPZM — Rob (@_ROB_29) November 16, 2024

'Midget, please!'

That one killed us! 💀💀💀

We feel this one deep in our bones. 😂

the best meme of the week, courtesy of @KylePostingOnX 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ZOOxsDvIxL — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) November 17, 2024

So good!

Wow, this week was so much better than it would have been if the cackle lady had won.

"Bobby we have a very simple test for you. Call it a measure of loyalty if you will. Eat it Bobby. Eat the burger." pic.twitter.com/3CJTwMBqwo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 17, 2024

Do it, Bobby! Embrace the seed oils! LOL.

RFK Jr. one month after eating his first Quarter Pounder pic.twitter.com/QahF1VyCGU — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) November 17, 2024

LOLOLOL! Amazing!

Saving this picture to use as blackmail when he bans my uncrustables and nerds gummy clusters pic.twitter.com/ZiRLhlE1FE — greg (@greg16676935420) November 17, 2024

HAHAHA!

Okay, okay, that's enough! 😂

I’m watching myself watch this 😂 https://t.co/37GMB1EQN9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2024

So meta …

loving the new DoD logo pic.twitter.com/qUPLLPGox0 — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) November 17, 2024

Can you believe how spun-up Democrats got over a tattoo? Of course, you can.

LOL! How messed up is it that we know what that means immediately.

We told you about the lowbrow humor! We were cracking up. LOL.

We, too, plan to bag us a turkey this year.

Married men know exactly which weapon is the most dangerous. 😂

When you order Nacho Libre on Temu. pic.twitter.com/BDzGLMKFSl — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) November 17, 2024

Bwahaha! We know most of y'all are crazy and have probably seen or done things like this in real life.

BOOM! 😂😂😂

Proving he is a legend indeed! This is what Twitter/X was made for.

This is hands down the best Christmas decorations I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/cazlFLPEv4 — Merissa Hansen⚡️ (@merissahansen17) November 16, 2024

HAHAHA! We weren't expecting the firetruck!

RIP, Wikipedia. 😂

My son found me crying in the kitchen, wrapped his arms around me and whispered, “Is it because of your hair?” Now I’m crying for two reasons. — Mom Jeans (@momjeansplease) November 17, 2024

LOL.

Matt's going to get himself killed eventually. 😂

Fact check: True.

Yes, Iron Mike likely cried himself to sleep … atop a mountain of 20 million dollars.

That was the last one! We promise! 😂😂😂

How do men do this? 😂 pic.twitter.com/72maBYqCPG — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) November 17, 2024

Crazy, right?!

We're pretty sure that's how WWIII starts.

Wait for it

pic.twitter.com/QNauz1xLUz — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) November 17, 2024

LOLOLOL! Totally worth the wait.

They will tell you that you can’t smell pictures. Well, they are wrong. pic.twitter.com/KigiUNaeux — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 16, 2024

(Breathes deeply.) So so good. 😂

Before we wrap it up for the week, we dug back 15 years on YouTube to find this classic.

According to the comments, they're still together. Laughing is important!

Speaking of funny couples …

Those two are hilarious! 😂😂😂

That's it, folks! Now it's time to get out there and pummel this Monday like you're 1990 Mike Tyson. No merthy!

Until we meme again …