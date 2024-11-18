He Ain't Lovin' It! RFK Jr. Being Served McDonald's on Trump's Plane Sparks...
The National Rifle Association Celebrates 153 Years Today!

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on November 18, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

The weekend is over and the Logan Paul of weekdays has arrived. Our job is to get through it.

Luckily, we get to tackle Monday together by getting it started the right way - with the best memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this week!

They were really on edge this week. Wonder what happened? 😂

Some people were ready to move past the election already. LOL.

Awkward!

LOL.

Nice! 😂

HAHA!

We think she nailed it. 😂

LOLOLOL!

Yeah, you all gave us a lot of humor like that this week. What can we say? We're suckers for middle-school humor.

Bwahaha! We tried to warn you!

It's a dad joke in a painting. What's not to love?

That smirk … 😂

Thank you! Somebody finally said it.

These are the questions that keep us up at night.

'Midget, please!'

That one killed us! 💀💀💀

We feel this one deep in our bones. 😂

So good!

Wow, this week was so much better than it would have been if the cackle lady had won.

Do it, Bobby! Embrace the seed oils! LOL.

LOLOLOL! Amazing!

HAHAHA!

Okay, okay, that's enough! 😂

So meta …

Can you believe how spun-up Democrats got over a tattoo? Of course, you can.

LOL! How messed up is it that we know what that means immediately.

We told you about the lowbrow humor! We were cracking up. LOL.

We, too, plan to bag us a turkey this year.

Married men know exactly which weapon is the most dangerous. 😂

Bwahaha! We know most of y'all are crazy and have probably seen or done things like this in real life.

BOOM! 😂😂😂

Proving he is a legend indeed! This is what Twitter/X was made for.

HAHAHA! We weren't expecting the firetruck!

RIP, Wikipedia. 😂

LOL.

Matt's going to get himself killed eventually. 😂

Fact check: True.

Yes, Iron Mike likely cried himself to sleep … atop a mountain of 20 million dollars.

That was the last one! We promise! 😂😂😂

Crazy, right?!

We're pretty sure that's how WWIII starts.

LOLOLOL! Totally worth the wait.

(Breathes deeply.) So so good. 😂

Before we wrap it up for the week, we dug back 15 years on YouTube to find this classic.

According to the comments, they're still together. Laughing is important!

Speaking of funny couples …

Those two are hilarious! 😂😂😂

That's it, folks! Now it's time to get out there and pummel this Monday like you're 1990 Mike Tyson. No merthy!

Until we meme again …

