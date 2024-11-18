Jen Psaki Schooled on President Biden's Cabinet Picks and Their Experience

Ex-Agent Tells The Hill Kash Patel Would Do ‘Massive Damage’ to the FBI
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on November 18, 2024
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

It's pretty rich that MSNBC's Jen Psaki is complaining about President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominations when we know she was negotiating a contract with MSNBC while still White House press secretary for President Joe Biden. It was a strictly lateral move — she went from reading Democrat talking points in the White House briefing room to reading them on air at MSNBC. The gig probably paid a lot more, though.

Progressives have plenty of complaints about Trump's appointees, but one of their biggest is that they lack experience. Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense? He's a weekend anchor on Fox News (with 20 years of experience in the military, which they always forget to mention).

The Hoover Institution's Lanhee Chen was a guest on MSNBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, where he reminded Psaki that Xavier Becerra, Biden's pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services, had no background in health care. He took Kamala Harris' place as California's attorney general after she was elected to the Senate (and continued Harris' prosecution of the whistleblowers who shot the video of Planned Parenthood executives bragging about selling body parts).

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg likes trains but doesn't exactly spring into action when they derail. Jennifer Granholm? Her experience with energy was adjusting the thermostat.

As this editor frequently asks, name one member of the Biden administration who's doing a good job. Just one.

Remember when Whoopi Goldberg said that Dr. Jill Biden would make a great Surgeon General?

***

