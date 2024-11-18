Back to the Future? Why Some Trump Voters Are Feeling Like It's the 1980s All Over Again

There's an electricity in the air and an emotional groundswell in America that needs an explanation. Many are saying the election of President-Elect Donald Trump has caused a cultural shift in our nation. There's an optimism and outlook that hasn't been felt since Pac-Man ate his first ghost and children and adults alike were mesmerized by six-colored Rubik's Cubes.

Advertisement

So, pull your Cabbage Patch dolls out of the attic and read on.

Someone told me that ever since the election, it feels like America from the 1980s.



Can someone confirm? — Farzad (@farzyness) November 18, 2024

Many are saying this is true.

They feel the presidential election flipped the switch for the entire country. To them, it feels like the 1980s are back, at least in spirit.

It’s similar to when Reagan won. Everything went from fear and sadness to pride and happiness - overnight.

Plus, now we have a measure of humor and fun which has been missing for some time. Even my Democrat friends feel it. They’re not happy but they still feel it. — And…we’re back! (@dmurphy910) November 18, 2024

I lived both and I do confirm!

This whole suffocating mantle of wokism and civilization destruction is GONE ! — TeslaBoomerPapa (@TeslaBoomerPapa) November 18, 2024

Old enough that I can confirm-feels like Reagan’s morning in America-and it feels damn good❣️ — Wendy Kortepeter (@WKortepeter) November 18, 2024

I can just say that for me the air is empty of tension. — Herculouise (@SurveyCrewGirl) November 18, 2024

I was a kid, which means I wasn’t aware of the big picture in the 80s but, yes, there’s something very similar.



There’s fun and lightness, there’s hope and optimism, there’s innovation and space exploration, and maybe our fashion and creativity will soon explode like they did… — MarissaKinn (@KinnMarissa) November 18, 2024

Some Trump voters are saying they don't feel it. They believe Trump's election has only made some Democrats/leftists desperately angrier. They worry the 1980s elation many are feeling could come up against violence soon since Dems didn't get their way.

negative - it does not feel like the 80's



maybe we might get there in the next couple of years, but right now I'm waiting for the other shoe to drop. The Democrats are planning something. — stutteringp0et (@stutteringp0et) November 18, 2024

not even close. closer than before but no. Maybe it depends where you are. My neighbors 20 yr old daughter wore a Trump hat the day after the election and was attacked by two middle aged women at a restaurant. They screamed at her and threw stuff at her. My area is still toxic. — Ann (@Ann142434) November 18, 2024

I hope it’s true. I hope the change is real. I will be convinced if it is still this way in another 6 months or so. Things are so fragile, I am afraid crazy Leftists are going to burn cities again soon. — David Karim (@davidkarim) November 18, 2024

Let's hope that doesn't happen.

Many Trump voters remember President Ronald Reagan's two terms and are feeling nostalgic for what seemed like a more carefree time. Maybe it's not exactly morning in America again but something similar.

It does feel Reaganesque.



Except now it feels more like springtime in America than morning in America.



It feels like it has been dark and cold for a much longer time. — FloatingPileOfTrash (@Vingancia) November 18, 2024

Advertisement

I watched Goonies yesterday and it was the same vibe. So, yes. — Natasha Carter (@NatashaCL7) November 18, 2024

There is a collective spirit to a nation it's difficult to measure in a objective way. But yes a very similar snap back to hope in a future. — George Merchant (@industryiq) November 18, 2024

Feels like we’re living in the next release of

“Back to Future “ pic.twitter.com/7LcacENHf0 — tz 🏴‍☠️ (@tzmartin) November 18, 2024

Musk's gray Cybertruck does look a little like Doc Brown's gray DeLorean.

President-Elect Trump hasn't even taken office yet, but many say the country already feels different. Let's hope that once he's inaugurated in January he can get to work creating a more joyful, less stressful America than the one we've experienced the last four years.