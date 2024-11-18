Jen Psaki Schooled on President Biden's Cabinet Picks and Their Experience
Yeah, Go With That! Jen Psaki Pushes Dems to Double Down on Trans...
Joe & Mika Crawl to Mar-a-Lago, Beg Trump for Mercy!

Back to the Future? Why Some Trump Voters Are Feeling Like It's the 1980s All Over Again

Warren Squire  |  6:30 PM on November 18, 2024
ImgFlip

There's an electricity in the air and an emotional groundswell in America that needs an explanation. Many are saying the election of President-Elect Donald Trump has caused a cultural shift in our nation. There's an optimism and outlook that hasn't been felt since Pac-Man ate his first ghost and children and adults alike were mesmerized by six-colored Rubik's Cubes.

So, pull your Cabbage Patch dolls out of the attic and read on.

Many are saying this is true.

They feel the presidential election flipped the switch for the entire country. To them, it feels like the 1980s are back, at least in spirit.

Some Trump voters are saying they don't feel it. They believe Trump's election has only made some Democrats/leftists desperately angrier. They worry the 1980s elation many are feeling could come up against violence soon since Dems didn't get their way.

Let's hope that doesn't happen.

Many Trump voters remember President Ronald Reagan's two terms and are feeling nostalgic for what seemed like a more carefree time. Maybe it's not exactly morning in America again but something similar.

Musk's gray Cybertruck does look a little like Doc Brown's gray DeLorean.

President-Elect Trump hasn't even taken office yet, but many say the country already feels different. Let's hope that once he's inaugurated in January he can get to work creating a more joyful, less stressful America than the one we've experienced the last four years.

